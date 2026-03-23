3DPOD 296: 3D Printed Rocket Engines From Industrial to Hobbyist with An Duong, Morethan3D

An Duong, a former Rolls-Royce innovation manager working on 3D printed aeroengines, made an unexpected shift from aerospace to entrepreneurship. The work was challenging and engaging, and he very much enjoyed his time at the company. But a side project creating desktop material extrusion models for display has now become his full-time job. We talk to An about his journey so far, how he makes his models, how he distributes them, and whether he can make a living from his company, Morethan3D.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Siemens. With AI-enabled technologies, deep-domain expertise, and trusted partnerships, Siemens is converting today’s technological leaps into measurable benefits for customers, partners, and society. AI is no longer a feature; it’s a force that will reshape the next century.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.