Formnext 2025: Day Four: Beauty the World (Through Missile Defense)

Day four, without the Americans and executives, is a joy. It feels a bit like the last days of summer, languid, time passing in globs of molasses. In looking back, we can spot some important overall trends: defense, tooling, new entrants of note, vastly different outcomes, high and low pricing, relentless Chinese competition, innovation, and sector-specific innovation.

Defense

This was by far the most obvious trend: drones, suppressors, and all sorts of other military parts were everywhere. Of course, Ukraine 3D prints tens of millions of drone components, which is changing the way war is being fought. But the 3D printers that were printing many of those drones, Prusa Research, paid far less attention to them on their stands than a lot of people who aspire to print drones. Currently, nearly all drone components are made with material extrusion, but the rest of the drone industry will still use up a lot of LPBF. Suppressors are, of course, huge, and it was funny to see some exemplars that were clearly done on the basis of photos and the wrong size for the wrong caliber, for example. We can also clearly see that in Europe, government money is not being used widely in additive to make cutting-edge devices; this is happening in the US and China, however. Europe seems intent on becoming an irrelevant backwater, and I’m saddened by the lack of ambition by firms and governments. What’s the plan? Are we just going to make ice creams and lattes for whoever wins?

Tooling

Tooling was always our go-to thing to talk about. But there seems to have been a lot of development in broadening the use of 3D printed tooling. Some, like the above styrofoam tool, seem infused with hope, while others were bread-and-butter. There were a lot more medical and cosmetic caps and packaging tools, for example. But there was also real innovation here, with Hermle continuing to showcase its cold-spray five-axis milling solution. That, excellent CNC companies, MPA technology sees you quickly and cheaply adding copper to steel parts, finishing them, and then printing steel over them, for example. With an 800 x 800 x 550 mm build volume and a 900 ccm/h build rate, their unique approach is well-suited to tools. Perhaps in the future, Hermle will go beyond this tooling application, but even if they stick to it, their approach can be very successful. It can also become an alternative to blisk repair cells that currently use DED, as well as a way to make armor. Solutions were also more present. Axtra3D capitalized on its accuracy and layer definition to add an injection molding setup to its offering. This is not only an interesting thing to buy but is also a great draw at a stand.

Multimaterial Innovation

Hermle could also be seen as part of the gradient, multiple-material-use innovation that is also happening in E-Beam, powder WAAM, and other processes. An excellent example of this is Schaeffler’s special machinery, which blew me away by having three of the most notable things on the show at their stand. The company showcased its three-roller aerosint LPBF technology on its stand. This is still more innovative than 90% of the show floor. That process could radically alter how molds and much more are made. But this was the third most interesting thing on their stand. The most interesting was Schaeffler’s first customer, Amnovis. Belgian metal 3D printing experts Amnovis showed how using two different titaniums in an implant, commercially pure and Ti64, could make it easier to remove screws, change the design of the implant, or make safer implants. The FDA Masterfile firm helps innovators design and manufacture implants and has made over 100,000 implants in the past years. Amnovis’s approach could expand the 3D-printed implant market and bring real innovation to implants. At the same time, Meotec is working together with Schaeffler to make magnesium multi-material 3D printing possible.

Magnesium has been rather too explody for us to tackle. And multi-material magnesium could really alter aerospace production, implants, and medical devices. This is huge news. But Schaeffler had yet more news in a completely new 3D printing technology on offer. The machine uses the aerosint rollers to mix powders while pressing them into a puck. That puck is then compressed in a press and sintered. Without a binder and with some limitations in geometry and size, this technology is a breakthrough. For things like filters, tools, nozzles, and more, it could be a completely revolutionary solution. The Schaeffler stand held more innovation than most other 3D printing shows.

New Entrants of Note

Foundry core manufacturing company Laempe was also at the show, showcasing their solution that, in part, helps make millions of parts for BMW. Custom machine tool maker, Reichenbacher Hamuel, launched a partnership with AI Build for hybrid manufacturing. Innovation by storied German firms is more than welcome. But overlooked, Roland DG also brought its binder jet machine to the show. First launched in 2022, the machine is a result of a JV for ceramics. Inkjet, engraver, and digital printing giant Roland DG should have already crushed us, and does indeed offer DLP printers alongside its tens of thousands of milling machines. Happily for the rest of us, the $300 million company seems content to “Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide” and refuses to seriously compete with everyone. Yes, Japan is waking up to additive, but they seem more focused on wellness than competition, which is good for everyone else. Are you a machine tool company or a spa?

I’m confused. Another entrant that Additive Manufacturing Research‘s Scott Dunham was seriously into was AviMetal. It’s not something run by Avi; he’s at Quickparts. Instead, this is a company that makes atomisers and LPBF machines. The company sells laser cladding, LPBF, and has PREP, EIGA, and plasma atomization equipment. The company has 400 people, including 100 in R&D, which is completely improbable given the different machines they make. The company also sells powder, saying it produces 1,500 tonnes and aims to reach 5,000. It also sells around 100 machines a year. Avi Metal works deep inside China’s jet, missile, and space industry. Whereas other companies are on team Shanghai or team Shenzen, this is team Beijing. You may be qualified for Airbus; these guys are qualified for the next Five-Year plan, which, by the way, includes a lot of money and development for specialty alloys and high-performance metals; if anyone can bring the hurt to BLT, it’s these guys.

Nothing New?

The motion stage on the new Atlix 5000 system, above, is a work of art and a joy to behold. It’s the motion stage for the side door. And it’s a far better motion stage than most of the stages shown at the show. Meanwhile, we’re seeing $20,000 LPBF systems and ten $100,000 systems. The EOS Onyx was a long-sought-after clear improvement for the workhorse systems of our industry. We’re seeing real differentiation and significant differences in a market that, in LPBF alone, sells systems ranging from $20,000 to $5 million. With sector-specific innovation, solutions, and spreading applications, we’re really meeting the market.

It’s almost a trope each year. Anything? No, there’s nothing new. This year, there was a ton of new stuff. From staid companies innovating in multimaterial 3D printing, a completely new market segment in LPBF emerging, to the impending collision between desktop machines and the rest of the industry, this was a very innovative show indeed. This is the best Formnext I’ve ever been to, and I’m filled with hope and energy going into the next year.

Images courtesy of 3DPrint.com

