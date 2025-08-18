3DPOD 267: 3D Printing the Ukraine War Effort with Jake Volnov, DrukArmy

Jake Volnov started DrukArmy to help the Ukrainian war effort. DrukArmy lets individual service members request parts, describe a use case or need, design parts, or order parts. These parts, millions of them, are then 3D printed. A lot of these parts go to make up key components of drones, an essential part of Ukraine´s defenses. 3D printed drone components, along with a lot of sacrifice, have helped the country remain free and will play an important part in every conflict henceforth.
