Printing Money Episode 31: AM Deals and Analysis with Fabian Alefeld, EOS

Printing Money Episode 31 is here!

Danny’s guest for this episode is Fabian Alefeld (Director Business Development & Academy, Global Additive Minds | EOS North America, and Podcast Host, Additive Snack). Fabian’s title is a mouthful, but his efficiency in 3DP/AM industry analysis is impressive.

Fabian and Danny are efficient, but a lot of deals have accrued for discussion, so this episode is hefty, clocking in at 71 minutes. First, they talk a bit about what Fabian does at EOS. Then the conversation zooms out and brushes on significant trends in the 3DP/AM market. This sets the stage for a perfectly executed (yes, 10.0) dive into recent deals, financings, bankruptcies, and more.

Even in the twenty-four hours since recording this episode, there has been some notable 3D printing market action. As Danny notes in his closing thoughts, a new cycle may be nigh. In any case, Printing Money looks forward to covering the 3DP/AM deals to come.

Please enjoy Episode 31 and check out our previous episodes, too.

This episode was recorded August 19, 2025.

Timestamps:

00:12 – Welcome to Episode 31, and welcome to our guest, Fabian Alefeld (EOS)

01:10 – What is Additive Minds?

03:25 – What is Additive Minds Academy?

04:32 – NASA and EOS in-person Master Class

05:16 – Additive Snack podcast

07:06 – Fabian’s AM journey and focus

10:30 – AM is a mile wide and a mile deep, but metal LPBF has been a bright spot

11:30 – The bigger picture in AM before diving into recent deals

15:32 – BCN3D falters, but saved by investor group

20:41 – Castor files for liquidation

25:32 – 3D Systems spinout Systemic Bio shutters

30:11 – Voxeljet through the wringer – failed buyout by Anzu

33:52 – Nano Dimension sends Desktop Metal into bankruptcy

34:30 – Anzu Partners purchases ExOne and more from Desktop Metal

37:21 – Speculation only: Might Anzu flip the Aidro asset?

38:13 – Admatec and Formatec rescue themselves after Nano Dimension divestiture

38:52 – Stratasys acquires Nexa3D assets and more

43:04 – Trumpf sells its AM business to a German PE firm

47:57 – MX3D raises EUR 7M Series A for Wire-Arc AM

50:14 – Insight Surgery raises $2.5M for surgical guides

52:54 – Koobz raises $7.2M seed round for 3D printed footwear

57:56 – Novenda raises $6.1M for dental 3D printing

59:30 – Firestorm Labs raises $47M Series A for 3D printing drones

1:07:29 – Carlsmed raises $101M in IPO

1:09:54 – This time with optimism; closing thoughts

1:10:31 – Thank you to Fabian, and thank you for listening!

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer, or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

Danny Piper is a registered representative of Finalis Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This material has been prepared for information and educational purposes only, and it is not intended to provide, nor should it be relied on for, tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult with their own tax, legal, and financial professionals before investing. Real estate investments are generally highly risky. They can be volatile, unpredictable, illiquid, and are subject to ebbs and flows and market shifts. Investors also risk the loss of all principal investment

