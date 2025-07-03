Israeli 3D Printing Software Startup Castor Files for Liquidation

Israeli startup Castor has filed for court-ordered liquidation in the Tel Aviv District Court, citing mounting debt and a drop in industry momentum. According to a report from Calcalist, the company owes approximately ILS 8.6 million, equivalent to roughly $2.3 million.

Founded in 2017, Castor Technologies developed decision-support software aimed at helping manufacturers determine whether it made more sense to use additive manufacturing (AM) or traditional production methods for specific parts. Its software could analyze CAD files, identify geometries suitable for 3D printing, and provide cost and lead-time comparisons. Castor’s tools were designed to simplify the complex decision-making process around AM adoption, particularly for large industrial companies.

The startup’s core value proposition was to enable manufacturers to integrate AM earlier into their design and engineering workflows. Its software could process thousands of parts at once and recommend design modifications to enhance printability, reduce cost, or save time. Companies such as Siemens Energy, Stanley Black & Decker, and Evonik were among its reported users.

Castor received investment backing from a range of industry players. In 2021, Xerox led a $3.5 million seed round that also included Evonik Venture Capital, TAU Ventures, Spring Ventures, and private investor Jeremy Coller. In 2023, the Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei announced a strategic partnership with Castor, integrating its software into computer-aided engineering (CAE) workflows. Overall, Castor raised roughly $5.9 million across four funding rounds.

The company employed around 30 people at its peak and positioned itself as a key player in bridging the gap between traditional and digital manufacturing. However, like many startups in the AM sector, Castor faced headwinds as macroeconomic conditions and shifting priorities affected customer adoption and investor enthusiasm.

In its court filing, the company pointed to a broader downturn in U.S. 3D printing markets that began in early 2023. Public corporations pulled back from R&D investments and reduced additive manufacturing budgets, which, according to Castor, had a domino effect across the supply chain. With less demand for its software and fewer funding opportunities, Castor was unable to sustain operations.

The liquidation marks a setback for the industrial AM software segment, where decision-support tools have become increasingly important as manufacturers seek to streamline workflows and reduce risk. It also highlights ongoing volatility in the AM sector, particularly for startups reliant on enterprise adoption cycles and venture capital support.

At the time of writing, Castor’s website remains live; however, there have been no public statements from the company or its founders regarding next steps. The outcome of the liquidation proceedings will determine how the remaining assets are handled and whether the technology could find a second life through acquisition.

3DPrint.com reached out to the company for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

