TCT Asia 2026: Empowering Asia · Connecting the World

TCT Asia, now in its 12th year, is more than just a 3D printing exhibition — it embodies its original concept: Time Compression Technology, a vision of making the entire design-to-manufacturing process faster, smarter, and more efficient.

In 2026, under the theme “Empowering Asia · Connecting the World”, the event will set new records, spanning over 55,000+ sqm and hosting 550 exhibitors, making it the largest gathering of the Asia-Pacific region.

Setting a New Benchmark in Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing

TCT Asia is not just about technology on display; it is a mirror of the region’s manufacturing strength and innovation potential. The exhibition gathers the full spectrum of industry players: 3D printing equipment manufacturers, material suppliers, technology service providers, professional buyers, and media from across the globe. Established industry leaders stand alongside rising innovators, providing a stage for high-potential solutions to be seen, discussed, and adopted.

Asia-Pacific has rapidly become one of the world’s most dynamic markets for 3D printing. With government support, growing industrial adoption, and a highly engaged maker and designer community, the region is driving innovation in industrial manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and consumer products. TCT Asia provides the platform to experience this momentum firsthand—connecting global players with Asia’s market opportunities.

Expanding the Exhibition Experience

Beyond its record-breaking scale, TCT Asia 2026 continues to expand the boundaries of engagement. Programs such as the World Premier Selection give new products dedicated exhibition space, targeted buyer outreach, and extensive media coverage. On-site activities — including design showcases, cross-industry talks, and interactive exhibits — enable exhibitors to present their solutions in multi-dimensional, highly engaging ways, while giving designers, engineers, and creators a participatory stage to explore the future of manufacturing.

At TCT Asia 2026, a “link” means a clear, actionable pathway for growth. With its dual-engine system, the event offers companies a strategic roadmap for international expansion. Enter mature western markets with ease: the TCT Global Match program connects exhibitors directly with top buyers and partners from Europe, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea—helping companies tap international demand and accelerate their global footprint.

3D Genius Hub is an innovation lab where designers, engineers, brands, and end-users collaborate in real time.

Forums and Conferences: From Insight to Action

Complementing the exhibition, TCT Asia 2026 offers over 100 conferences and forums, structured to translate industry insights into actionable strategies:

TCT Asia Summit: Covering healthcare, industrial manufacturing, consumer goods, and aerospace, these forums share case studies, technology trends, and market opportunities.

Insight Stage Series: High-level discussions on global additive manufacturing trends, international expansion strategies, and ecosystem collaboration.

LabTec Bio3D Forum: In partnership with the Chinese Society for Biomaterials, exploring the journey from lab research to clinical and industrial applications.

Tech Stage: Universities, research institutes, and industry experts present cutting-edge research and practical applications.

TCT Introducing: A dedicated zone for new product launches, featuring 20+ exhibitors including BLT, Polymaker, Formlabs, Farsoon, etc.

ASTM Certificate Course: Offering companies aiming at high-barrier sectors such as aerospace and healthcare a clear path to industry standards.

TCT Asia 2026 is more than an exhibition; it is a platform that empowers Asia’s manufacturing power and connects it to the world. Join us in Shanghai to witness, participate in, and shape the emerging global industrial landscape. Click here to register for your visit to TCT Asia 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.