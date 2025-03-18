Flashforge AD5X Review: Multicolor TPU 3D Printing Made Simple

Disclosure:The AD5X was provided to me by Flashforge free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any additional compensation. All opinions expressed are my own, and Flashforge has had no influence on the content of this review.

The Flashforge AD5X marks the next evolution in the Adventurer lineup, featuring a standout innovation: a multi-material system capable of handling 95A TPU—a first for any Flashforge printer. It’s an ambitious leap, but does this innovation live up to the hype? Let’s dive in and find out.

Unboxing

Packaging Quality

The AD5X was packed just as I’ve come to expect from Flashforge—and that’s great! It was securely packaged with thick foam padding on all sides, providing excellent protection. The printer also had plenty of internal foam support to keep it square and safe during shipping. Even the accessories, such as the spool holder and tools, were neatly tucked into custom-cut foam slots for added security.

Assembly/Build Quality

The AD5X has a familiar build quality. Based on the previous-generation AD5 and AD5M Pro, it features a rigid and sturdy steel frame. With linear rods on all axes, its kinematics are both robust and consistent. While it’s not the heaviest or most rugged printer on the market, it holds its own against competing brands like Elegoo, Anycubic, Creality, and Qidi. It’s a simple, proven design that works—and works well.

First Print and Impressions

My first print with the Flashforge AD5X came with a few surprises. I was pleased to find a multi-color test file included, adding some excitement to the unboxing. That said, I’m not a fan of PLA filament, so I appreciated that Flashforge included some with the machine—especially since I didn’t have any on hand when I received the AD5X. For its price point, the print quality was impressive. While it’s not the best I’ve ever seen, it’s undeniably excellent for the AD5X’s cost.

Hardware and Specs

The Flashforge AD5X features a familiar 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume, consistent with the AD5 and AD5M Pro models. With a nozzle temperature of up to 300°C and a bed temperature of 110°C, it’s well-equipped to handle engineering-grade filaments. However, its open-frame design may present some limitations. Flashforge claims the AD5X can reach speeds of 600 mm/s with accelerations of 20,000 mm/s²—an impressive feat if it holds up in practice. The standout feature, however, is its advertised ability to print 95A TPU using the multi-color system, setting it apart in its class.

Now is a good time to mention that during each color change, the printer spends nearly five minutes repeatedly purging material. This appears to be a firmware misinterpretation of the purge sequence from Orca-Flashforge. For a single layer on my Flexi-Rex (seen below), it purged over 15 times, resulting in the use of more than 1.75 kg of TPU, while the Flexi-Rex itself weighed just 150 grams. Unfortunately, this is highly wasteful, but it should be an easy fix with a firmware or slicer update. See my video on the purging issue here.

Software and UI

The AD5X features the same intuitive UI as other Flashforge printers—simple and effective. Currently, it only works with Orca-Flashforge, the company’s fork of Orca Slicer. While this is a welcome improvement over the Flashprint slicer, it follows a trend seen among many consumer printer brands: taking an open-source slicer and rebranding it as a proprietary version. I’d much rather see companies use Orca Slicer and contribute to its development instead of repackaging it as their own—but that’s a discussion for another day.

Test Prints and Performance

Print Examples

Actual Print Speed

With an advertised maximum travel speed of 600 mm/s and a print speed of 300 mm/s, I’ve been able to achieve those speeds fairly consistently. To maintain them without exceeding the material flow rate, I had to lower the layer height to 0.1 mm. The AD5X handled 300 mm/s like a champ, just like the AD5M Pro.

Actual Material Capabilities

Due to the open-frame design of the AD5X, I was only able to test PLA, PETG, and TPU. Printing ASA, ABS, PA, or PC wasn’t feasible due to the cold ambient air and my lack of proper carbon HEPA filtration. That said, the AD5X performed flawlessly with PLA, PETG, and TPU. I have to emphasize the multi-color TPU printing—it’s been an incredibly fascinating and fun capability to have!

Noise Level

The open-frame design of the AD5X makes it a bit louder than the AD5M Pro I previously tested, averaging 72 dB with peaks of 80 dB. While this isn’t significantly louder than the previous generation of printers, it’s enough that I prefer not to work in the same room while it’s running.

Reliability and Maintenance

Throughout my time with the AD5X, it has functioned as intended and advertised. I’ve printed for over 200 hours with no signs of degradation or wear. The components are easy to access and replace if needed. Flashforge has yet to publish replacement parts online, so I can’t comment on their pricing. However, based on the costs of replacement parts for other Flashforge printers, they shouldn’t be prohibitively expensive.

Cost and Value

Pros

Affordable Multi-color TPU Simple and easy to maintain

Cons

Loud Open frame Excessive purging

Summary

The Flashforge AD5X introduces multi-color printing with 95A TPU capability to the Adventurer lineup, alongside a solid 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume, a 300°C nozzle, and a 110°C heated bed. It arrived well-packaged with thick foam protection and features a sturdy steel frame with reliable linear rod kinematics, comparable to competitors like Creality and Anycubic.

The first print impressed me with the included multi-color PLA, though the open-frame design limits material options and contributes to noise (72–80 dB). Advertised speeds of 600 mm/s travel and 300 mm/s printing held up well, and the intuitive UI pairs with the Orca-Flashforge slicer, a proprietary take on open-source software. However, excessive purging during color changes—wasting over 1.75 kg of TPU for a 150 g print—reveals firmware flaws that need addressing.

Test prints, including a Flexi-Rex and BenchyCarrier, showcased good accuracy (e.g., 100.02 mm for 100 mm targets) and demonstrated the potential of multi-color TPU. While affordable, easy to maintain, and enjoyable for PLA, PETG, and TPU, the AD5X struggles with louder operation, limited material compatibility due to its open frame, and wasteful purging. Still, its value stands out for those eager to explore multi-color TPU printing.

