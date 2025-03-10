Look! Up in the Sky! It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s an … Elegoo 3D Printer?

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s an… Elegoo 3D printer? 

Yes, Elegoo and Flite Test, a massive YouTube channel in the RC flight space, recently collaborated to create an RC vehicle that would make Christopher Nolan blush. It’s a 3D printer on a plane with 3D printed parts from the same 3D printer, and while flying, the 3D printer 3D printed a plane. The plane successfully took off and worked while airborne, but sadly crashed spectacularly on landing. Despite that, this project exudes the innovative spirit that 3D printing inspires and seamlessly blends creativity and technology.

The Flite Test’s Centauri Carbon Plane on the runway with a picture of the printbed in the top left hand corner. (Photo courtesy of Flite Test)

This project started when Flite Test’s partnership manager, Stefan Ostergren, challenged the team to find a way to make Elegoo’s newest 3D printer, the Centauri Carbon, defy gravity and fly. The team initially chuckled at the request, but they all were excited to take on the feat.

Flite Test drew inspiration from previous builds and applied those lessons to this new plane. Most of the final design was reminiscent of their Meglacy RC plane style, but they also incorporated the lighter construction from their Double Trouble build. The plane also came equipped with a fully 3D printed fuselage that held the Centauri Carbon — which, in sticking with their Inception style, was printed by the Centauri Carbon itself.

Flite Test’s crew assembling the plane’s chassis with incorporates the Elegoo Centauri Carbon. (Photo courtesy of Flite Test)

Flite Test’s Centauri Carbon Plane with Meglacy inspired wings attached. (Photo courtesy of Flite Test)

Once fitted with carbon fiber rods and Centauri Carbon printed ABS brackets, the plane was ready for its maiden voyage! The plane stormed down the runway and flew for 55 seconds, reaching a max altitude of 100 feet and covering 1,200 feet of distance. Everything was looking good — until the plane veered left late and demolished its wing against a tree while traveling 30 miles per hour!

Flite Test’s Centauri Carbon plane mid-flight. (Photo courtesy of Flite Test)

The Centauri Carbon plane post tree crash. (Photo courtesy of Flite Test)

Impressively, the Centauri Carbon was still printing after the crash and only suffered minor scratches.

The 3D printed plane 3D printed by the Centauri Carbon in flight. (Photo courtesy of Flite Test)

Flite Test said they were blown away by the printer’s durability and couldn’t believe it handled the crash so well. They continue to print with the machine and have hopes to revisit the project again in the future.

“The durability of the Centauri Carbon is unbelievable! We crashed the printer going 30 miles per hour and it handled it beautifully! It continued to print even after the crash and after inspection, the only thing on the printer was a bit of dirt and a few scratches! We love the Centauri Carbon and we plan to use it for many years to come!” said Stefan Ostergren, Partnerships Manager at Flite Test

I found this project super fun and love when projects get self-referential. Seeing a 3D printer print a plane while flying a plane taps into that same playful, creative energy and may even inspire Nolan’s next movie. It’s obvious how much enthusiasm the Flite Test crew has for these types of challenges and their love for innovation. I hope other YouTube channels push the boundaries of what’s possible like these guys did — and create even more interesting and meta creations in the future!

