Creality Hi Combo: Available for Purchase Starting March 11

March 11 marks the official launch of the Creality Hi Combo, a cutting-edge multicolor 3D printer that makes high-quality, multi-material printing more accessible than ever. While multicolor 3D printing has been around for some time, its high cost has deterred many enthusiasts. The Creality Hi Combo changes the game by offering an advanced yet user-friendly solution tailored for families, pet owners, and creative minds eager to bring their ideas to life. As Creality’s first multicolor bed-slinger model, it combines intuitive design with high-speed performance, automation, and precision.

Multicolor Printing, Simplified

At the heart of the Hi Combo’s multicolor capabilities is the Creality Filament System (CFS). This premium filament box features four slots, and with four units connected, users can print in up to 16 colors—eliminating the need for post-processing and painting. Beyond color, the CFS supports snap-away and water-soluble materials for effortless support removal.

Designed for a seamless workflow, the CFS features intelligent filament management, automatically selecting, switching, and relaying filaments while reading RFID-tagged filament information to sync with the printer. If a spool runs low, the system seamlessly transitions to a new one, reducing waste and interruptions. The CFS also provides airtight storage with real-time temperature and humidity monitoring to preserve filament quality.

Designed for Effortless Printing

The Creality Hi Combo is the most user-friendly bed-slinger Creality has ever built. It comes largely pre-assembled, requiring only minimal setup—just seven screws and some wiring. The foldable 3.2” touchscreen is ready to use straight out of the box, and the intuitive quick-start guide ensures users can start printing in minutes.

Advanced automation makes printing easier than ever. The printer features automatic X-axis leveling and a hands-free bed-leveling system. A built-in sensor reads RFID filament details, preventing mismatches between slicing data and actual materials. Additionally, the toolhead includes a dedicated sensor that automatically fine-tunes pressure advance (PA) values, eliminating blobs and oozing at corners for flawless results.

Precision Meets Performance

The Creality Hi Combo is built to deliver exceptional print quality. Its all-metal body, crafted from die-cast aluminum alloy, ensures stability and durability. A robust linear rail on the X-axis and dual linear rods on the Y-axis provide smooth, precise motion while minimizing vibrations. Complementing the hardware, a proprietary algorithm analyzes and counteracts vibrations, enabling high-speed printing with less ringing and smoother surfaces.

Blazing Speed & High Flow Rate

Speed is at the core of the Creality Hi Combo’s design, boasting an impressive 500mm/s print speed. Closed-loop motors with advanced Field-Oriented Control (FOC) algorithms ensure smooth motion at high velocities.

The high-performance hotend supports printing at temperatures up to 300°C with a remarkable 40mm³/s flow rate—66% higher than its predecessor. Featuring a tri-metal nozzle and a magnetic front cover for easy maintenance, the system ensures a clog-free experience.

Privacy, Quiet Operation & Smart Software

The Creality Hi Combo includes a built-in webcam for remote monitoring and time-lapse creation. For privacy-conscious users, the camera features a rotatable cap. Additionally, dynamically balanced fans and frictionless linear rails make the printer significantly quieter.

On the software side, the latest Creality OS enables seamless multi-filament management, while Creality Print now fully supports multicolor 3MF models. The Creality Cloud App offers an enhanced 3D model library and new features to streamline the printing process.

Get Started Today

If you’re looking for a powerful, beginner-friendly multicolor 3D printer packed with the latest technology, the Creality Hi Combo is the perfect choice. Now available worldwide—visit creality.com to learn more.

Regional Stores:

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.