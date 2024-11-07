Qidi Plus 4 3D Printer Review: Hotter Than The Competition? Is it Safe?

Disclosure: The Plus 4 was provided to me by Qidi free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed are my own, and Qidi has had no influence on the content of this video.



Disclaimer: Use at your own risk! All my test prints were supervised and I was aware of the dangers of using this printer. Adequate precautions were taken to reduce risk when using the Plus 4. More on that at the end of the review, thank you.

The Plus 4, the latest high-temperature, high-performance 3D printer from Qidi, promises impressive capabilities. This review aims to thoroughly evaluate its performance across key metrics. We will delve into its build volume to assess its capacity for large-scale prints, test its speed to determine print times, and examine its accuracy and tolerance to gauge the precision of its output. By exploring these aspects, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Plus 4’s potential and limitations.

Unboxing

Packaging Quality

The Qidi Plus 4 arrived well-packaged, with ample foam cushioning around the printer and protective plastic shielding the glass components. The large size of the printer is made manageable by the thoughtful inclusion of integrated grab handles at the top, which significantly ease lifting and transporting, making the unpacking experience smoother overall.

Assembly/Build Quality

The Qidi Plus 4 exhibits exceptional build quality, with all components fitting together seamlessly and no loose parts or misalignments. A noteworthy feature is the foam insulation lining the interior walls of the heated chamber, effectively minimizing heat loss to ensure optimal printing conditions and energy efficiency.

First Print and Impressions

Naturally, the first print was a 3DBenchy, completed in PLA in under 20 minutes—a standard feature on modern printers. The print quality left a bit to be desired, but I’ll attribute that to Arizona’s warm ambient air, which can be less than ideal for PLA printing.

Hardware and Specs

The Qidi Plus 4 boasts a substantial build volume of 305x305x280mm, enabling it to handle large-scale prints. This volume is efficiently accommodated within the printer’s physical dimensions, optimizing space utilization. Qidi advertises a maximum print speed of 600mm/s at an acceleration of 20,000mm/s², promising rapid production times. The printer’s impressive thermal capabilities include a hotend temperature of up to 370°C, a build plate temperature of up to 120°C, and a heated chamber reaching up to 65°C. These high temperatures allow for printing a wide range of materials, including engineering-grade plastics like Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS). With its hardened nozzle, the Plus 4 can even handle fiber-reinforced variants of these materials, further expanding its versatility and potential applications.

Software and UI

The Qidi Plus 4 offers software compatibility with Orca slicer, providing both flexibility and ease of use. While Qidi’s proprietary slicer, a fork of Orca, is available, many users may prefer to centralize their printing operations within a single slicer. Orca’s user-friendly interface and customization options make it an excellent choice for the Plus 4.

The Plus 4’s onboard user interface is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Q1 Pro. Although some users might prefer the original Klipper screen, Qidi’s interface is well-designed and intuitive, offering smoother navigation and a more optimized layout.

Test Prints and Performance

Time-lapses and Camera

At first, my Plus 4 wasn’t taking time lapses—you have to enable them manually. To do this, remove the semicolon from the timelapse setting in the slicer. Additionally, the camera is set to a low resolution by default. Thanks to the fully open Klipper firmware, you can access the camera configuration file and adjust the quality to the full 1920×1080, greatly enhancing the clarity of the timelapse.

How to enable time-lapses.

Timelapse of an artwork sign mount.

Print Examples

Many of my tests were conducted using high-temp nylon and PPA filaments.

Without any fine-tuning, these were the measurements I achieved on the first try:

X Measurement: 100.12 of 100mm

Y Measurement: 100.13 of 100mm

Z Measurement: 99.99 of 100mm

XZ Measurement: 135.02 of 100mm

YZ Measurement: 135.01 of 100mm

XY – A Measurement: 150.10 of 150mm

XY – B Measurement: 150.02 of 150mm

This printer is exceptionally accurate and square. I’m very pleased to see that many modern printers are prioritizing build quality, which greatly enhances the user experience and makes these printers far more attractive to businesses that require 24/7 consistency.

Actual Print Speed

With the 80W heater, I achieved very high print speeds, along with 600mm/s travel speeds at 20,000mm/s² acceleration. I was even able to reliably print with travel speeds of 700mm/s.

Actual Material Capabilities

While I didn’t have any PPS to test with, I was able to fill the build volume with PPA-CF and print very reliably. I experienced no warping with any material or print size.

Noise Level

The Plus 4, much like its predecessor, averages 60 decibels, making it a surprisingly quiet printer. I did note that when travel speeds exceed 600mm/s, the average noise level rises to 63 decibels.

Reliability and Maintenance

The Qidi Plus 4 proved to be a reliable machine throughout the review period, accumulating over 300 hours of print time with minimal issues. Only one minor print failure occurred, which the printer handled gracefully. No component replacements were necessary, underscoring its durability and robust construction. The Plus 4’s design facilitates easy maintenance, with the tool-head shroud quickly removable for convenient access to the hotend and extruder. This user-friendly approach to maintenance minimizes downtime and ensures a seamless printing experience.

The Qidi Plus 4 does not include spare parts in the standard package. However, replacement parts are readily available and competitively priced. For the most current pricing information, please refer to this link. While the absence of spare parts in the initial package may be a minor inconvenience, the availability of affordable replacements ensures that any maintenance or repair needs can be addressed efficiently. This proactive approach to spare part accessibility enhances the overall user experience and peace of mind.

Cost and Value

Competitively priced at $800, the Qidi Plus 4 positions itself alongside the Bambu X-1 and P1S. While the Bambu printers offer multi-material capabilities, the Plus 4 compensates with a larger build volume, faster print speeds, and a higher maximum temperature. This makes it an ideal choice for users prioritizing high-temperature materials and large-scale prints.

The Plus 4’s unique features—including its 370°C nozzle temperature, 65°C heated chamber, chamber insulation, independent Z-axis drives, and filament tangle/runout sensors—enhance its performance and user experience. The heated chamber, in particular, enables printing with demanding materials like high-temperature Nylons and Polycarbonate, while the independent Z-axis drives ensure precise layer adhesion and high overall print quality.

By combining these features with a user-friendly interface and reliable performance, the Qidi Plus 4 offers excellent value at its price point, making it a compelling choice for both hobbyists and professionals seeking a high-performance 3D printer.

Pros

80W 370°C hardened steel nozzle

65°C heated chamber

Z-axis tilt adjustment

1080p camera

9mm Gates belts

Future multi-color system

Time-lapse of the PPA BenchyCarrier.

Cons

Heater is obstructed by the build plate when printing objects taller than 270mm, blocking the chamber heater’s exhaust. This can trigger thermal protection, canceling the current print.

Potential security risks with cloud connectivity. (Read more here.) For this reason, I prefer using USB drives to transfer files or a dedicated LAN network for my printers, allowing secure wireless file transfers.

Z tilt adjustment is only available on the left and right sides of the build plate, aligning it to the hotend in one axis only. Adding one more motor and leadscrew could enable full planar tramming, as seen in printers like the Voron Trident, Railcore 300/300ZL, and Project R3D Daedalus, which ensures a truly parallel build plate for more consistent first layers.

First layer inconsistency, which caused the full build plate Octahedron array print to fail. The issue is visible in the first layer test.

Some users report concerns with chamber heating above 100°C, which may pose a potential fire risk. (Grant from 3D Musketeers shared his findings here.)

Summary

The Qidi Plus 4 presents a compelling option for those seeking a high-performance 3D printer at an accessible price point of $799. With a robust maximum nozzle temperature of 370°C and a heated chamber capable of reaching 65°C, this printer is well-equipped to handle a wide range of engineering-grade filaments, including demanding materials like Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) and Carbon Fiber-reinforced Nylon. Its impressive print speed of 600+ mm/s significantly accelerates production times, and reliable performance—demonstrated by over 300 hours of uninterrupted printing—solidifies its reputation as a dependable workhorse. For individuals requiring a 3D printer capable of managing large-scale prints and complex materials, the Qidi Plus 4 stands out as a strong contender in its class.

However, due to significant safety and security concerns, I cannot, in good conscience, recommend the Qidi Plus 4 at this time. While I am hopeful that Qidi will promptly address these issues and implement necessary improvements to enhance the system’s safety, the current situation necessitates caution. Until these concerns are resolved, I have chosen to disconnect my Plus 4 from the power supply to mitigate potential risks. This unfortunate situation highlights the challenges of balancing affordability with professional-grade features in budget-oriented 3D printers. It is imperative that manufacturers prioritize safety and invest in high-quality components, even if it results in a modest increase in the final product’s cost. Ultimately, consumers are willing to pay a premium for a 3D printer that does not pose significant fire hazards.

