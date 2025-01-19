3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 19, 2025

We have a couple of in-person events in Las Vegas to tell you about this week, plus a few webinars, including one about 3D printing for dental restorations. Read on for all the details!

January 21 – 23: World of Concrete 2025

The first Las Vegas event this week is World of Concrete, welcoming “the heavy hitters of concrete and masonry” to the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 21-23. This is the industry’s only annual international tradeshow dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries, and features both indoor and outdoor exhibits, a full education program, and event areas where you can get up close and person with the latest technologies and equipment, and watch concrete and masonry masters compete for championship titles. Plus, there are nearly 20 exhibitors listed under the 3D concrete printing category, including 3D Potter, RIC Robotics, Sika, and more.

“Get your hands on the latest technologies revolutionizing safety, performance and speed and learn what it takes to not only claim a piece of our industry’s massive projected growth but dominate the field.”

You can register for the trade show here.

January 21 – 24: NSSF SHOT Show 2025

Also in Vegas, from January 21-24 at the Venetian Expo + Caesars Forum, is this year’s SHOT Show. Centering around businesses of the shooting sports, hunting, law enforcement, and armed forces industries, this is an event of NSSF — the Firearm Industry Trade Association. Over 100,000 products will be showcased across more than 2,500 exhibits at this “trade only” event for relevant exhibitors and qualified buyers; you can find the attendance requirements here. There will be some AM industry people at SHOT Show – for instance, 3D Systems has a booth, and a representative from AM Research will be in attendance as well.

“Only event where you can see product lines from world’s top manufacturers and find hundreds of smaller manufacturers with innovative products and accessories.”

You can register for NSSF SHOT Show here.

January 21 & 23: ColdMetalFusion & Headmade Materials

This week, Headmade Materials is hosting two webinars, one on January 21st and another on January 23rd, about “Unleashing the Power of ColdMetalFusion with Expert Guidance.” Combining the flexibility of 3D printing with the scalability and maturity of sintering, ColdMetalFusion is a solution that could revolutionize industrial AM. During the webinars, attendees will learn about the process chain behind the technology, tips and tricks for part design, the advantages of CMF, real-life success stories, and more.

“Want to learn more about the potential of ColdMetalFusion for your business? Start your ColdMetalFusion success story with our informative and interactive webinar.”

You can register for the webinar on Tuesday the 21st at 10 am CET (4 am EST) here, and the webinar on Thursday the 23rd at 5 pm CET (11 am EST) here.

January 21: Meet the 3D Systems PSLA 270 3D Printer

At 11 am EST on Tuesday, January 21st, 3D Systems will hold a webinar about its projection-based SLA printer, the PSLA 270. During “The Productivity of Light Projection. The Quality & Reliability of SLA,” attendees will learn about the 3D printer’s benefits from Sam Green, Director, Product Management, such as its ability to print up to 5 times faster than laser-based technology and its superior first-article success rates. The system combines these features with the material advantages of the company’s Figure 4 projection technology and the repeatability and part quality of SLA technology. Plus, it’s quick to set up, easy to operate, and has a compact footprint for an easy fit.

“Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing is known for producing parts with high accuracy, repeatability, resolution, and smooth surfaces, while light-projection based printing is known for its speed, and versatility. Now imagine the breakthroughs that could be achieved for manufacturing by combining the best of both these technologies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 23: Redefining Restorations with SprintRay

The latest continuing education (CE) webinar from SprintRay, “Polished Precision: Redefining Restorations with a Midas Touch,” will be held this Thursday the 23rd at 7 pm EST. Attendees will learn about the Midas Digital Press SLA 3D printer, and how the technology is reshaping restorative dentistry, from Dr. Kerri Hill. They’ll also discover how to streamline workflows for predictable outcomes, maximize efficiency and patient comfort, achieve superior clinical outcomes, and more.

“This engaging webinar explores how Digital Press Stereolithography technology is transforming conservative cosmetic restorations, enabling practitioners to achieve stunning results with enhanced efficiency and precision. Discover how the Midas system streamlines the restorative workflow, delivering predictable, durable, and aesthetically superior outcomes—all while preserving tooth structure and patient comfort.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will receive 1 CE credit.

February 4 – 6: Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025

Finally, our 8th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit is getting closer! Returning to New York City February 4-6, this industry touchstone conference is produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research. AM stakeholders from around the globe will attend to learn about the latest market data and critical topics in the fast-growing AM industry, like mass manufacturing, healthcare, commercialization, private equity, digital inventory, and much more. There are several great networking events, a curated selection of exhibitor booths, and much more. Plus, don’t miss our CEO Roundtable at the end of the final day!

“Bringing together the industry’s leaders in a contained networking environment makes AMS the place for startups to access capital, for financial institutions and investors to sharpen their radars, and for the AM industry to focus on the business of AM.”

You can register for AMS 2025 here.

