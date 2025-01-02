AMS 2025

A Tough Yet Transformative Year: 2024 in 3D Printing Financials

Amid a year of dramatic shifts, the financial landscape of the 3D printing industry had moments of transformation and adaptability. Supply chain challenges, rising costs, and shifting market demands made 2024 a difficult year for the sector. Despite these hurdles, key players took strategic actions that shaped the industry’s trajectory. Key acquisitions and strategic moves show how the industry continues to evolve, even under pressure.

Nano Dimension: The Big Name of 2024

If one company stood out this year, it was Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM). Known for its electronics and advanced manufacturing systems, the firm made headlines with its aggressive acquisition strategy, targeting two major players: Desktop Metal and Markforged.

The Desktop Metal acquisition was the culmination of what Nano Dimension executives have described as months of market maneuvering. Announced in July 2024, the merger received shareholder approval in October. However, final regulatory hurdles delayed the completion of the deal, and legal disputes emerged in December, with Desktop Metal filing a lawsuit against Nano Dimension, alleging failure to secure regulatory approval in good faith. Nano Dimension denied the claims, which means that the merger has not yet been finalized.

Despite these challenges, the acquisition, if finalized, would bolster Nano Dimension’s portfolio of metal 3D printing technologies and expand its capabilities across industrial applications.

Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension, at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024. Image courtesy of 3DPrint.com.

Hot on the heels of that merger, Nano Dimension also acquired Markforged, a leader in composite 3D printing. However, the company’s leadership saw major upheaval late in the year. On December 26, 2024, Nano Dimension abruptly fired CEO Yoav Stern, ending his five-year tenure. The board did not provide specific reasons for Stern’s termination; however, it follows months of legal and strategic challenges related to the Desktop Metal and Markforged acquisitions.

Julien Lederman, previously vice president of corporate development, was named interim CEO as the company began a search for a permanent replacement. In a recent interview with 3DPrint.com, Lederman discussed the company’s strategy, pointing to the importance of integrating recent acquisitions and targeting high-performance markets like aerospace and defense to drive growth.

Murchinson Ltd., a shareholder in Nano Dimension with approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares, holds a substantial stake in the company and actively influences its direction. The firm successfully installed four representatives on Nano Dimension’s board in 2024, giving it significant sway over the company’s direction. This raises questions about Nano Dimension’s plans. Both the Desktop Metal and Markforged deals, which are all-cash transactions, have received shareholder approval. However, there are concerns about whether these acquisitions will move forward as planned under Murchinson’s influence. Analysts say these deals are key to Nano Dimension’s strategy to combine technologies like binder jetting and 3D printed electronics, focusing on areas like aerospace and defense.

A Mixed Bag for the Market

While Nano Dimension dominated headlines, the overall 3D printing market experienced a mixed year. Entry-level printers saw strong growth, driven primarily by consumer demand and the falling prices of devices from Chinese manufacturers like Creality and Bambu Lab.

According to the latest market insights from a global market intelligence firm, CONTEXT, in Q2 2024, entry-level 3D printers saw a surge, with shipments increasing by 65% year-over-year. During this time, Bambu Lab achieved a remarkable 336% growth in shipments, proving its influence in the market. Shipments of these printers increased by 26% year-over-year in Q1 2024, marking a bright spot in an otherwise turbulent market.

Bambu Lab 3D printers. Image courtesy of Bambu Lab.

The industrial segment, however, showed a different story. Shipments of high-end machines declined for the fourth consecutive quarter, falling 25% compared to 2023. Revenues from this segment also fell by 17%, reflecting ongoing challenges such as inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions. These hurdles made it difficult for companies to deliver on time and within budget, affecting profitability for many players.

Despite these difficulties, some segments of the market showed strength. The demand for end-use parts, for example, continued to rise, driven by advances in printer speed and the development of new applications. According to Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research), additive manufacturing services grew by 14% in Q3 2024, highlighting the increasing focus on end-use applications. This trend is expected to play a crucial role in the industry’s long-term recovery.

Strategic Contracts and Partnerships

Amid challenges, some deals showed the industry’s ability to adapt. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) signed a five-year contract worth $250 million to supply clear dental aligners, the largest in its history. This contract strengthened its position in the dental market and showed how 3D printing is becoming more common in mainstream manufacturing.

Another move came from companies working on new materials. Efforts to cut manufacturing costs by creating better plastics, composites, and metals gained momentum. Companies like Arkema (EPA: AKE) and BASF invested in research to serve industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

Dental 3D printed models. Image courtesy of 3D Systems.

Looking Ahead

Investor sentiment was mixed throughout the year, partly driven by some high-profile failures in 2024. Shapeways, once a major name in 3D printing services, faced challenges, filing for bankruptcy in mid-2024. Its European branch was later acquired by Manuevo BV, a venture led by its original founders, to revive the brand. By December, Shapeways emerged from bankruptcy, giving the company a new opportunity to recover. Velo3D (OTCMKTS: VLDX) also struggled, with its stock plummeting after falling short of growth expectations and leaving the NYSE for the Over-the-Counter Market in the second half of the year. While these setbacks made some investors cautious, others remained optimistic, focusing on production-level printing and advanced materials as potential growth areas.

As the year closed, leaders in the industry pointed to the importance of adapting to evolving market needs. Advances in speed, cost efficiency, and material innovation are expected to define the next growth phase, offering a glimmer of hope amid ongoing challenges.

2024 was a challenging year for the 3D printing industry. Nano Dimension’s major acquisitions, the growth of entry-level printers, and important partnerships showed how the sector is adapting and finding new ways to grow.

