Nano Dimension Builds Momentum After Q3 Earnings: Julien Lederman Talks Strategy

“We’re building a business grounded in innovation but also ensuring financial sustainability for the long term.” That’s how Julien Lederman, Vice President of Corporate Development at Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM), summed up the company’s recent trajectory during an interview with 3DPrint.com.

In a turbulent year for the 3D printing industry, Nano Dimension has emerged as a dominant force, leveraging smart investments, disciplined cost management, and a strong product portfolio to claim its position as an industry leader.

With the groundbreaking acquisitions announced of Desktop Metal and Markforged and its strongest third-quarter performance to date, the brand proves how a long-term strategy can redefine the boundaries of additive manufacturing (AM).

“We think we’re positioning ourselves to have one of the greatest product portfolios in the industry—not measured by the number of technologies, but by their relevance to high-growth, high-performance applications,” points out Lederman.

Financial Discipline and Strategic Growth

Nano Dimension’s third-quarter results for 2024 reflect a company thriving across the board. Revenues surged to $14.9 million, up 22% year-over-year, while gross margins climbed to 48.2%, thanks to a combination of supply chain discipline and the “Reshaping Nano” initiative launched in late 2023. The initiative aimed to align the company’s operations with a capital market environment that pushed practically all companies to prioritize expenses and cash usage rather than a pure focus on growth, which was the case in 2020 until 2022. On that note, Nano Dimension slashed cash burn by 80%, down to just $3 million from $16 million the previous year.

Lederman says, “These achievements come from recognizing the need to adapt to a shifting economic landscape. We have to rightsize our business in light of the market environment. That explains, in good measure, our reduction in cash burn and improved gross margins.”

The company initially targeted being EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) positive by late 2025, but the acquisitions, which are yet to close, of Desktop Metal and Markforged have shifted that timeline to Q4 2026. Still, the rationale behind this delay is that the deals are set to elevate Nano Dimension’s annual revenues to $340 million (based on 2023 figures), a leap from its current $56 million in organic revenue.

Building a Comprehensive Portfolio

Lederman pointed out the strategic importance of these acquisitions, noting that “the combined product portfolios will position Nano Dimension as a top player in advanced manufacturing. Also, we are focusing on high-performance applications for industries like aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical.”

Desktop Metal brings expertise in binder jetting technologies, while Markforged is a leader in fused filament fabrication (FFF) for specialty composites and metals. Together with Nano Dimension’s legacy in 3D printed electronics, the acquisitions create what Lederman described as one of the greatest product portfolios in the industry.

While the deals have yet to close, Nano Dimension is preparing extensive post-merger integration plans to streamline operations and deliver on its promises to shareholders and customers.

Reshaping or Evolution?

The acquisitions also highlight an ongoing shift in the 3D printing landscape. When asked about the trend toward convergence, Lederman described it as a necessity for long-term sustainability.

“No company is making money in terms of net income. That’s not sustainable and has to change,” said Lederman. “2024 has been a tough year for sales across the industry, largely due to higher interest rates and the macroeconomy. However, there is a demand for products and services. The issue lies in these companies’ business models and finances, which are quite simply not sustainable. Having scale creates efficiencies that we believe can not only drive innovation in additive manufacturing but also enable companies to operate financially sustainably. We also believe that being financially secure increases sales as customers feel comfortable buying from what looks more likely to be a long-term partner. We believe Nano Dimension’s continued growth is a reflection of that.”

While Lederman acknowledged the industry’s challenges, he also pointed out that smaller companies still play a crucial role in driving innovation, especially in niche markets. However, he stressed that long-term success requires financial stability to support customers over the years. Without it, businesses will struggle to be reliable partners in the long run. This reality has become more pressing “as the days of endless venture capital funding are probably behind us.”

Tackling Industry Dynamics

While Nano Dimension strengthens its position as a leader, some challenges persist. Activist shareholder Murchinson Ltd.—known for its aggressive tactics in corporate disputes—has opposed the company’s leadership and strategy. What’s more, it added two representatives to Nano Dimension’s board, sparking some talk over the company’s direction and future stability.

Lederman says shareholders have been reassured of the company’s strong track record, stressing that Nano Dimension has delivered on key promises in recent years. He highlighted successful M&A deals secured at favorable valuations, disciplined capital management during high-valuation periods, and significant improvements in gross margins and cost efficiency, summing it up as “promises made, promises delivered.”

With an Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 6, Lederman urged shareholders to consider the company’s track record and vote.

Building for Tomorrow

Nano Dimension’s presence at Formnext 2024 further solidified its leadership position in the 3D printing industry. Lederman highlighted the success of the company’s latest DLP material for their Fabrica systems, which won the “Most Exciting Material of the Show” award. This prize points to the material’s potential to boost precision and performance in high-demand applications.

As Nano Dimension works to integrate its new acquisitions and adapt to a rapidly evolving industry, the company is positioning itself as a model for balancing financial viability with technological innovation in AM.

