Quarter-billion-dollar Dental Deal Bounces 3D Systems Stock

1 hour by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessDental 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks
RAPID

Share this Article

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced a new dental multi-year purchase agreement through 2028 worth approximately $250 million—the largest contract in its history. This, along with other related news, sent the company’s stock up 18.5 percent in Tuesday’s after-hours trade.

The contract is meant to support indirect manufacturing process for clear aligners, a key application reliant on 3D Systems’ large format stereolithography (SLA) machines. Supporting Align Technologies for the past 25 years as a critical partner, the company has helped to establish the clear aligner market. By 3D printing thermoforming molds, Align is able to produce one million patient-specific aligners daily.

Last year, Align acquired Cubicure, a startup that develops unique materials that will enable the dental giant to begin directly manufacturing aligners, rather than rely on indirect, 3D printed molds. The news caused concern among some 3D Systems investors due to the fact that Align is one of the company’s largest customers. However, in this latest announcement, 3D Systems has stated that it will expand its technology to include the direct printing of clear aligners.

Jetted dentures. Image: 3D Systems

All of this suggests that, not only is Align going to continue to use 3D Systems’ technology for the next several years, as it is likely the source of the quarter-billion-dollar contract, but that it may partner with 3D Systems for the direct aligner production as well. In addition to directly 3D printed aligners, 3D Systems also announced that it is expanding into night guards. This will complement its multi-material, jetted, one-piece dentures, unveiled earlier this year. The dentures, which may see leading dental lab Glidewell as a manufacturer, are expected to gain FDA clearance in the second half of 2024, which will be followed with rapid commercialization.

Along with such components as trays, models, surgical guides, dentures, orthodontic splints, retainers, crowns, and bridges already being produced with 3D Systems’ NextDent line of printers and materials, directly made aligners, dentures, and night guards are meant to secure 3D Systems as a leader in the dental industry.

“3D Systems captured an industry-leading position in digital dentistry many years ago, very early in its evolution,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “We believe the dental industry is now poised for a broad-based acceleration in the adoption of additive manufacturing technology that will impact all major dental applications, from tooth alignment and protection, to repair and replacement. With our decades-long leadership in the development of unique dental materials and printing technology, 3D Systems is ideally positioned to bring this full range of new, high-volume, custom applications to market over the next few years, and we are committed to do so.”

According to the “3D Printing in Dentistry 2023: Market Study & Forecast” report from Additive Manufacturing Research, revenue for dental 3D printing grew to $4 billion in 2022, representing a whopping third of the entire AM market. By 2031, the market research firm projects $9.7B in revenues. Continuing to be a leader in what is by far the most mature 3D printing vertical is key for any AM company. It is particularly necessary for 3D Systems and other 3D printing leaders so that they can move from the growth phase to actual profitability. It is in areas like dental AM where it will be able to do so.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Indian Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Partners with Materialise for Metal 3D Printing

US Air Force Awards RapidFlight $10M for 3D Printed Drones

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMENA

UAE Firm 3D Prints Drones with Resin

Though unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have always been popular for additive manufacturing (AM) applications, 3D printed drones are receiving increased attention more recently for their use as attritable weapons. In...

May 23, 2024
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingAutomationExclusive InterviewsMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

Interview: RapidFlight’s Drone 3D Printing Technology Takes Flight

Mike Uffelman is a former A-10 pilot who transitioned to business development for Textron, working on the Scan Eagle and the Boeing Insitu RQ-21 Blackjack. Both the Scan Eagle and...

May 17, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing Unpeeled: Digital FDM Filament for Functional Gradients

Just published in Nature, a paper by a Seoul National University team looks at “3D printing with a 3D printed digital material filament for programming functional gradients.” Sang-Joon Ahn, Howon...

May 7, 2024
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

RapidFlight Wants to Make Drones at Scale with 3D Printing

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlighted the effectiveness of small, inexpensive drones in destroying armored vehicles. Meanwhile, larger drones such as the Turkish Bayraktar played a crucial role in halting the...

April 22, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
FacFox
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext Chicago
Formnet Germany
AMR Military
3D Systems
AM Energy
RAPID
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides