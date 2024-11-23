3D Printing News Briefs, November 23, 2024: Formnext Awards, Batch Production, & More

We’re covering a variety of stories in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, from the Formnext Awards to metal additive manufacturing for batch production and more. Read on for all the details!

Winners of the 2024 Formnext Awards

On the third day of last week’s Formnext, Europe’s largest additive manufacturing trade show, the Formnext Awards were presented in their new format. The awards, which have six categories, showcase our industry’s continuing versatility, and the finalists, who were announced online ahead of the event, presented their innovations at Formnext. After a jury evaluation, attendees were able to vote for their favorites, and the overall audience vote was treated like an additional jury member vote. There were many great submissions this year, and Formnext reported a high level of participation in the corresponding vote. The winners received trophies that were designed by SUTOSUTO and 3D printed by Voxeljet, which also sponsored the Formnext Awards along with Trumpf, 3D Printing Industry, cirp, AM Ventures, and Renishaw.

The Start-Up Award, given to young companies with viable business models, was awarded to Axolotl Biosciences for its research-grade, xeno-free TissuePrint bioink for human tissue models. Oryx Medicals, which created a 3D printed aortic valve for stenosis treatment, won the 2024 Rookie Award, given to people with promising business ideas that launched a company less than a year ago, or not at all. Ceratizit, which developed a hard metal 3D printing procedure based on bonding agents and sintering, won the Sustainability Sward, while the Siemens / 3D-PROCESS research consortium took the Design Award for a reactor design that could enable greater sustainability in the chemical industry. The (R)Evolution Award is given to pioneering products, services, or technologies that provide outstanding added value to users, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Casting, Composite, and Processing Technology (IGCV) won for its “Three Material Powder Bed Fusion of Battery Cell Cap Housing” project. The AMbassador Award, recognizing outstanding organizations or people that have uniquely impacted the industry and its users through training or advocacy, was given to AM of Bones, University of Stuttgart, for dental bone grafts.

Dr. Edward Herderick Named EWD Director at America Makes

Ohio-based America Makes has welcomed Edward D. Herderick, PhD, as its new Director of Education and Workforce Development (EWD). Dr. Herderick, who has almost 20 years of experience implementing industrial AM, will provide strategy and program management leadership for customer project initiatives, offer subject matter expertise in EWD-related projects, and conduct business development. The organization’s EWD portfolio covers a wide variety of initiatives, such as K-12 engagement, community outreach, and warfighter training. It also encompasses apprenticeship pathways, several DoD training programs, and validation of industry-recognized credentials. Dr. Herderick most recently served as Vice President for Science and Technology Development at NSL Analytical. Prior to that, he was the Director of Additive Manufacturing at The Ohio State University Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME). So he is uniquely qualified for his new position at America Makes, which works to advance career pathways and foster community engagement.

“I am thrilled to join the America Makes team as EWD Director and look forward to building on a successful foundation of programs. Supporting people in their educational and career journeys is a lifelong passion and this is a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of the additive manufacturing industry,” Dr. Herderick said.

Dyndrite Unveiled SMART Script as Part of ASTM Consortium

AM software company Dyndrite recently announced a first-of-its-kind Python automation script, developed as part of the ASTM Consortium for Materials Data and Standardization (CMDS) initiative. The “Specimen Management via Automated Resource-efficient Techniques,” or SMART, script for additive manufacturing automatically generates build layouts that meet ASTM/ISO standards, including labeling schemas, machine configurations, standardized testing coupons, and data management protocols. Manually, it would take over a week and a half to complete all of these tedious tasks with legacy build preparation software, but Dyndrite says that automating them with the SMART script—which is powered by Dyndrite’s programmable LPBF Pro software—can achieve approximately 99% labor savings. The script will initially target mid-sized single-laser LPBF printers, though future iterations will include large-format and multi-laser systems, and additional powder bed AM processes like binder jetting. Dyndrite’s new SMART script speeds up the characterization and qualification process, which enables more economically viable production in regulated industries like medical, aerospace, and defense.

“The ability to automatically drive 3D print build automation that adheres to ASTM/ISO Standards and CMDS best practices marks a major milestone in additive manufacturing. With the SMART script, we’re enabling manufacturers to easily and consistently adhere to layout standards preventing re-derivation of industry rules and objectives, reducing costs to the community, and improving confidence in public consortium products – this is how we grow the adoption of additive manufacturing,” said Steve Walton, Head of Product at Dyndrite.

Eplus3D Launched EP-M4750 Metal PBF 3D Printer

Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D launched the EP-M4750, a new quad-laser, large-format system that takes batch production to the next level. During its exploration of metal powder bed fusion (MPBF), the company has been researching batch production technology of both medium- and large-sized printers. In the spring of 2024, it introduced the EP-M2050, with a 64-laser configuration and 2050 x 2050 x 1100 mm build volume. The new EP-M4750 kicks things up a notch in terms of AM industry production by integrating large size with high quality, so users can produce parts with a width that reaches up to 750 mm. This showcases the company’s focus on turning metal AM from a prototyping tool to a direct production solution.

One thing that really makes the EP-M4750 special in comparison to the competition is its 450 x 750 x 530 mm forming chamber. With a rectangular cylindrical design, this 170L build chamber makes the printer perfect for printing wide components. The system is capable of printing at speeds of up to 70 cm³/h, is strictly calibrated to ensure consistency between parts and batches, and is compatible with titanium, aluminum, and nickel alloys, maraging steel, stainless steel, and cobalt chrome. All of these features combined make the EP-M4750 MPBF printer a good choice for direct manufacturing of large, high-performance, high-precision parts, so it will be good for applications in the aviation, aerospace, tooling, and automotive industries.

LEMKI Robotics Presents 3D Printed Mobile Home

The closest we’ve seen to a 3D printed mobile home is the AMIE project, prototype parts for RVs, a camper prototype, and horse trailers. Ukrainian startup LEMKI Robotix and German company iScale3D recently unveiled DISCOVER 3D, a mobile home prototype 3D printed with eco-friendly composite materials. LEMKI Robotix developed its large-scale fused granulate fabrication (FGF) equipment on a KUKA robotic system, and it features a 3200 x 3200 x 8000 mm build volume. DISCOVER 3D is considered to be a smart home: the material is made up of 7,400 recycled polypropylene water bottles mixed with fiberglass, it’s equipped with autonomous batteries and the option to connect solar panels, and sensors on the home monitor parameters such as battery charge, temperature, and water levels. It’s designed for a family of three, and is lightweight, easy to transport, and has excellent thermal insulation. Plus, thanks to the use of composite materials, production costs are reduced, which makes the home more accessible to consumers.

“Offering ample space and comfort, our 3D printed camper redefines what it means to travel light. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile ensures effortless towing and minimal wind resistance, allowing you to breeze through highways and backroads alike.”

If you want to buy or rent the DISCOVER 3D mobile home, you can register your interest here.

