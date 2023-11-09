Dyndrite Advances 3D Printing Materials at Formnext 2023

Dyndrite has teamed up with Constellium, Elementum 3D, and Sandvik to launch the industry-led Materials Consortium for additive manufacturing (AM). This collaborative initiative is meant to democratize the landscape of metal 3D printing by making laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) powder parameters and related testing data widely available. Aimed at promoting transparency and accelerating the adoption of materials and AM techniques, this consortium promises to propel the industry forward by sharing knowledge and enabling innovation at an unprecedented scale.

3D Printing Materials Consortium

The demand for additive manufactured parts, particularly those made of metal, is surging as users seek greater flexibility and choice in material application. This burgeoning need aligns with the capabilities of modern 3D printing equipment, which in turn necessitates a shared platform for knowledge and standardization. Addressing this need, Dyndrite and leading LPBF material suppliers have pledged to furnish the public with their most utilized material parameters and data, fostering an environment ripe for rapid experimentation and material qualification.

“Materials are a key pillar of additive manufacturing,” said Harshil Goel, CEO, Dyndrite. “Unfortunately, maximizing the capabilities of a material, especially as it relates to the geometry being printed, is a black art within our industry. If additive is to become a mainstream manufacturing process, users require transparency and standardization. Public access to a set of trusted, democratized parameters shines a light on the path of adoption.”

The consortium aims to bolster the industry by simplifying the process for customers to attain robust and predictable properties in their printed components. This includes achieving precise geometries, superior surface quality, and optimized print cycle times, as well as lowering qualification and production costs. Such advancements are not only a boon for the quality of AM components but also for their economic viability. The consortium will work collaboratively to produce, test, and publicly share parameters for their materials, fostering an ecosystem of open innovation and shared success.

Dyndrite LPBF Pro

Dyndrite is known for its powerful GPU-driven geometry engine, the Dyndrite Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE), which rapidly processes complex 3D models and geometries. This was followed by the App Development Kit (ADK), meant to allow 3D printer manufacturers to customize the software with their own features through a user-friendly interface. Dyndrite has also created its own suite of tools, including a Materials and Process Development app for LPBF, which allows for advanced process development such as volumetric segmentation.

Along with the introduction of the Materials Consortium, Dyndrite announced the release of its new Dyndrite LPBF Pro software. Dyndrite LPBF Pro is a comprehensive software package designed to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of LPBF metal 3D printing. It aims to automate and streamline the build preparation process, accelerate materials and process development, and enable repeatable qualification processes for serial production.

The software is meant to allow users to control LPBF machines with precision, allowing the creation of new material parameter sets, printing of intricate geometries, and improvement in build rates and part quality. It brings significant computational power to manage large datasets and automates workflows from CAD to print, eliminating manual tasks.

Dyndrite LPBF Pro also offers freedom in toolpath optimization, including for multi-optic systems, enabling engineers to tailor their processes to unique printing requirements. The software includes an extensive API for integration and automation, promoting an open exchange of information and eliminating the need for additional fees for special modules or build processors. It supports printers from Aconity3D, EOS, Renishaw, and SLM among others, and is being offered through a VIP Onboarding Program for hands-on support.

“For over 6 years AMS has worked with aerospace, space and motorsport companies to push the boundaries of what’s possible in LPBF,” said Rob Higham, CEO of Additive Manufacturing Services (AMS) Ltd. “Within two days of using Dyndrite we were able to print a thin-walled heat exchanger that, for over 18 months others attempted and failed to print – such an achievement speaks for itself.”

Multi-material Resin 3D Printing

Dyndrite’s offerings extend beyond metal LPBF, however. Also at Formnext, the company announced a partnership with BCN3D in which the Barcelona-based firm was using Dyndrite’s software to 3D print multi-material resin parts using BCN3D’s Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) technology. This high-viscosity process expands the types of materials that can be 3D printed with a vat photopolymerization process, allowing for much more robust, highly detailed part production.

Now, thanks to Dyndrite’s software, VLM is capable of combining different types of resin into a single print. To showcase the potential at Formnext, BCN3D produced an electrical connector (seen above) that is flame-resistant and meets industry standards for mechanical strength, including resistance to impact and flexibility. This is accompanied by a seal made from a strong silicone that is designed to withstand significant stretching and pulling.

The Metal 3D Printing Market

While BNC3D’s VLM technology is indeed promising, it may be the metal AM work that immediately earns Dyndrite the most revenue. According to the latest “Metal AM Markets: 2023” report from Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), metal AM is expected to reach $5.4 billion in revenues by the end of 2023, despite economic headwinds. In the first half of of the year, metal AM powders specifically experienced 33% year-over-year growth. By 2031, AMR expects the global market for metal 3D printed parts to hit a whopping $75 billion in components produced annually.

For this growth to happen, it will be necessary for metal 3D printing, particularly LPBF, to become easier to use and more predictable. Key to that development is the opening up of materials parameters, which the Materials Consortium seems intent on doing.

