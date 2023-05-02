RAPID

Aussie RV Maker Apollo Motorhomes Streamlines Production with Markforged 3D Printers

3 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusiness
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Apollo Motorhome Holidays, an Australian maker of recreational vehicles (RVs), announced that the company is using Markforged’s X7 3D printers for a variety of purposes related to streamlining production. After initially purchasing the X7 carbon fiber platform to address delays caused by material shortages, Apollo started to branch out into other applications, as well.

Especially, the company has used the X7 to support its rapid prototyping operations. For instance, Apollo has been printing miniaturized RV chassis and cabinetry to enhance its design phase. This, in turn, has led Apollo to plan for further increased incorporation of Markforged printers into its workflow, including the use of the scale models for employee training, and the eventual printing of spare parts for its RV rental division.

Image courtesy of Markforged

In a press release about Apollo Motorhomes’ incorporation of the Markforged X7 into its assembly line, Edney Ferreira, Apollo’s engineering manager, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Markforged. Their 3D printing technology is cutting-edge and will allow us to create high-quality, custom parts that are essential to the motorhomes, campervans and caravans we produce. The addition of Markforged 3D printers to our manufacturing process will streamline our production and provide us with the ability to create custom designs quickly and efficiently.”

Image courtesy of Apollo Motorhomes

Markforged will be sponsoring the Additive Manufacturing (AM) Zone at Australian Manufacturing Week (May 9-12 in Canberra). At the expo, Richard Elving, Markforged’s senior director for the Asia Pacific region, will be giving a talk entitled, “How Australian businesses use 3D printing to reshore manufacturing”.

I already mentioned this in a number of posts in 2022, but I think AM has virtually unlimited potential in Australia. It’s like geography combined with the history of Western colonialism unintentionally created the perfect laboratory for humans to test the potential for AM-centered digital supply chains. It is not an accident that Australia’s federal government, perhaps even more zealously than the Biden administration, is permanently enmeshing advanced manufacturing into the national scenery.

In the same way, motorhomes seem just as suited to the Australian landscape as is AM. Moreover, motorhomes are a solid gateway through which many other, versatile 3D printed parts can enter Australia’s AM supply chain. For instance, 3DPrint.com’s Joris Peels very recently wrote a two part article on the business case for 3D printing horse trailers.

Along those lines, the same knowledge base that develops via printing motorhomes and trailers could also eventually be built up into printing the parts for standalone, mobile, self-contained factories. That is ultimately what all AM progress is building towards long-term, so this is one of those business use-case examples that could easily have a significant ripple effect.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Formlabs Unveils Trio of Exciting 3D Printing Products

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing for Triathletes, WeMatter Bought by 3D Systems

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

3D Systems Buys Low-Cost SLS 3D Printer Maker WeMatter

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has acquired WeMatter, a Swedish startup that manufactures entry-level powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printers. WeMatter came on the market in 2019 with its Gravity 3D...

4 hours
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

Daring AM: Prepare to 3D Print in Space

NASA is laying the groundwork for the future of space 3D printing. Producing spacecraft, rocket components, advanced materials, and larger structures directly in orbit will revolutionize traditional off-Earth manufacturing. As...

April 25, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: April 23, 2023

Once again, we’ve got a lot of offerings in this week’s roundup, with Velo3D’s Roadshow making a stop in Denver and TechBlick holding a virtual learning and networking session. There...

April 23, 2023
3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Hospital 3D Prints and Implants Skull Device In-House Using Kumovis Material Extrusion

Austria´s Salzburg University Hospital has 3D printed a polyether ether ketone (PEEK) cranial implant in-house and implanted it into a 55-year-old man suffering from a skull deformity. Although PEEK has...

April 21, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Prototool
3ERP
Formnext
FacFox
Velo3D
BASF
Arburg
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides