3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 18, 2024

In this week’s Webinar and Event Roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses and its U.S. tour, while TriMech hosts a Technology Showcase, Endeavor 3D offers a webinar about robotics automation, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

August 19 – 22: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. First, from August 19-21, it will offer “PolyJet Advanced Operations Training,” to give customers the knowledge they need to maximize the value of their printer. Then, from August 20-21, “SAF Advanced Operations Training” is available for customers of Stratasys H350 printers. Finally, from August 20-22, “P3 Advanced Operations” will be held for customers of Origin One 3D printing systems.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

August 19 – 22: Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia

In Houston, Texas this week, from August 19-22, the Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS) will be held. Short courses will be held on Monday the 19th, while the next three days will consist of exhibits, networking opportunities, and symposia technical sessions. This event may not be focused on additive manufacturing, but plenty of companies that use the technology will be exhibiting, including 3D Systems, Lincoln Electric, Kennametal, GE Vernova, Ingersoll Rand, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. So it might not be a bad idea to go rub elbows and learn what those companies, and others, might be looking for in terms of AM. Plus, on Wednesday the 21st, Siemens Energy will present a lecture about “Qualification of Additive Manufactured Titanium Impellers for Integrally Geared Compressors to Support Carbon Dioxide Compression.”

“The TPS technical program is hand-selected by advisory committees made up of key industry players, and led by highly respected practitioners and leaders in their fields. Topics cover maintenance, reliability, troubleshooting, instruction on emerging designs, technology, and best practices that include case studies with real-world relevance on problems solved and lessons learned.”

You can register for the event here.

August 12: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues across the U.S. this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself. Each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. This week, the truck is headed to my home state of Ohio, and better yet, it will be in my area! It stops first at MadTree Brewing in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 20th, and then on to Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville (a personal favorite haunt of mine) on Wednesday the 21st. Finally, it heads to Columbus on Thursday the 22nd, but the exact location is still TBD, so keep an eye on this page for more information.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

August 20: TriMech Technology Showcase

From 10 am until 4 pm on Tuesday the 20th, Trimech is holding a free Technology Showcase at the New England Air Museum in Connecticut, which is committed to preserving, restoring, and presenting over 100 world class aircraft. This is a great way to discover new opportunities, exchange insights with other SOLIDWORKS users, and connect with fellow enthusiasts about technologies ranging from 3D design, design optimization, and 3D scanning to produce lifecycle, data management, and 3D printing. There will be 11 expert-led seminars, covering topics like virtual testing, design automation, simulation, and more. At this free event, there will also be food, swag, prize drawings, and the new Tuskegee Airman exhibit, created and donated by TriMech, featuring 3D printed busts of the Tuskegee Airmen!

“Attendees will discover how the 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS portfolio and related 3D printing and scanning technology offers the next generation of best-in-class tools for all disciplines involved in the complete process of designing and manufacturing of products.”

You can register for the showcase event here.

August 21 – 24: Taiwan 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Show

The 2024 Taiwan 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Show will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from August 21-24 this week, co-located with the Intelligent Asia show. There will be five exhibit categories: Manufacturing Equipment and Components; Software and Systems; 3D Printing Materials; Medical and Biological Application; and 3D Scanning and Services. Shining 3D, Phrozen, Mimaki Engineering, UltiMaker, and several others will be exhibiting at the event.

“If visitors have any concerns regarding personal data collected through membership application, there will be tickets sold onsite, please proceed to VIP check-in counter for assistance (NT$300).”

Otherwise, you can register for the show here.

August 21: Laws Plus 3D Printing Open Day

From Taiwan to Australia—on Wednesday the 21st, Laws Plus, Markforged’s premier 3D printing bureau in Queensland, will host a 3D printing open house from 2-6 pm AEST on Wednesday, August 21st. This is the first time the doors will be open to the public, so come out and check it out! There will be networking opportunities, live Markforged 3D printer demonstrations, a comprehensive facility tour, and interactive Q&A sessions. Plus, enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments throughout the day.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to see firsthand how 3D printing can transform industries and inspire innovation. Whether you’re a professional in the field, a student, or simply curious about the technology, there’s something for everyone at our Open House.”

Please register for the free event here by Tuesday, August 20th.

August 22: Solving Robotics Automation Challenges

Endeavor 3D will host a virtual workshop on Thursday, August 22nd, at 11 am EST, about “Solving Challenges in Robotics Automation: Costs, Performance, and Supply Chain Hurdles.” Attendees will explore key factors that differentiate conventional robotic tooling and fixtures from the potential of 3D printing, and talk about how AM and specialized can support robotics and automation work, improve design performance, and reduce time-to-market. Experts from Endeavor 3D, HP, and Forward AM Technologies will share their insights on optimizing the supply chain with 3D printing to overcome robotic gripper assembly challenges.

“This interactive session will tackle real-world industry issues from design, production, and material perspectives. Submit your industry pain points in advance, and their experts will select key challenges to address during the workshop, providing targeted solutions and advice.”

You can register for the workshop here, and submit your topics here.

August 24: Dental 3D Printing for Edentulous Patients

Finally, SprintRay will hold its latest Continuing Education (CE) webinar this Friday, August 23rd, at 1 pm EST. The topic is “Capture, Create, Complete for Edentulous Patients,” which means all of their teeth are missing. Led by industry expert Renata Vano, CDT, attendees will learn about SprintRay’s complete 3D printing workflow for edentulous patients, all the way from IOS data capture and breakthrough materials to 3D printing the final prosthesis and expanding your practice. You’ll hear about techniques for optimizing intraoral scanners to capture accurate data, how to create custom prosthetics with SprintRay Cloud Design, advanced techniques for finishing and characterizing prosthetics, and much more.

“This in-depth session will walk you through the complete 3D printing workflow for edentulous patients, covering everything from IOS data capture to the final prosthesis.”

You can register for the webinar here.

