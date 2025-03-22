Automation Alley Lays the Infrastructure for Distributed Manufacturing in Michigan and Beyond

For over 25 years, Automation Alley has been at the forefront of Michigan’s technological evolution, helping to reposition the state from its Rust Belt reputation to a modern hub of advanced manufacturing. The nonprofit organization, headquartered in Troy, Michigan, began as a branding initiative to showcase Southeast Michigan’s potential as a leader in advanced technologies. Over time, it evolved into a knowledge center for Industry 4.0, focusing on digital transformation in manufacturing and the future of industrial automation.

Recently, 3DPrint.com had the opportunity to speak with Pavan Muzumdar, Chief Operating Officer of Automation Alley, ahead of his upcoming talk, “Project DIAMOnD: Transforming Manufacturing with Distributed 3D Printing Networks,” at RAPID+TCT. In our conversation, Muzumdar shared insights into how Automation Alley is reshaping manufacturing, the role of distributed production, and the organization’s vision for the future.

The Evolution of Automation Alley

Founded in 1999, Automation Alley was originally established to highlight Michigan’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, countering the notion that the region’s economy was in decline. The organization took inspiration from Silicon Valley, with a goal of positioning Michigan as a center for technological progress, particularly in the automotive sector. However, it was in 2016—when Tom Kelly became CEO—that the organization pivoted to embrace Industry 4.0 as its primary focus.

This shift was driven by a growing recognition that while Michigan was making strides in mobility and new business models, it was not adequately addressing the disruptive changes occurring on the factory floor. With approximately 12,000 small and medium-sized manufacturers, contributing to about 20% of the state’s GDP, the ability to keep pace with digital transformation was critical for Michigan’s economic future. Automation Alley stepped in as the state’s Industry 4.0 knowledge center, providing manufacturers with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate these changes.

According to Muzumdar, “The third industrial revolution was all about scaling up production, and manufacturing became a process-driven discipline. But now, with Industry 4.0, we are seeing a shift where those processes are being encapsulated in digital technologies. The question now is: what role does the human play? We have to ensure small and medium manufacturers keep up with these changes or risk being left behind.”

Project DIAMOnD: The Future of Distributed Manufacturing

One of Automation Alley’s most ambitious initiatives is Project DIAMOnD (Distributed, Independent, Agile Manufacturing on Demand). Initially launched in response to supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Project DIAMOnD was designed to provide small and medium-sized manufacturers with access to 3D printing technology while creating a distributed manufacturing network.

Funded initially by grants from Oakland and Macomb counties, Project DIAMOnD has since distributed over 300 3D printers to Michigan manufacturers. These machines, primarily from Markforged, were selected due to their security features, including encrypted print files—an essential element for a digital manufacturing network. The initiative was intended not only to provide local companies with new manufacturing capabilities but also to establish a decentralized production network that could be activated during emergencies.

A pivotal moment for Project DIAMOnD came in 2022, when it was used to print tourniquet clips for the war effort in Ukraine. This demonstrated the feasibility of its distributed manufacturing model, leading Oakland County to double down on the initiative with an additional $15 million in funding. Now in its second phase, Project DIAMOnD is developing a peer-to-peer marketplace where companies can monetize their designs and leverage the distributed network for manufacturing. This shift marks a major step toward making distributed manufacturing commercially viable.

“We believe manufacturing is going to have its ChatGPT moment. At some point, everything will change, and companies will need to be ready,” Muzumdar said. “With Project DIAMOnD, we are preparing small manufacturers for that future by building the digital infrastructure they’ll need to compete in a world where production is more distributed and software-driven.”

A Model for National Expansion

Automation Alley envisions Project DIAMOnD as more than just a Michigan initiative. While its current funding is state-based, the model is designed to be scalable and replicable. The recent establishment of the Digital Transformation Center (DTC) in Auburn Hills provides a physical hub for training, workforce development, and industrial-scale additive manufacturing. This facility is expected to play a key role in scaling Project DIAMOnD beyond Michigan, serving as a template for similar centers across the country.

“We see Project DIAMOnD as a scalable model. Yes, our funding today is Michigan-based, but the way we’re structuring this, it could work anywhere,” Muzumdar noted. We’re developing tools that can be franchised, so different communities can contextualize them for their own economic needs—whether that’s automotive, aerospace, or medical manufacturing.”

The concept aligns with broader efforts to reshore manufacturing and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities. By leveraging 3D printing and digital manufacturing, Project DIAMOnD and Automation Alley are positioning Michigan—and potentially the U.S.—as a leader in the next generation of manufacturing.

Collaboration with Industry and AI Integration

Automation Alley is actively working with industry partners to integrate artificial intelligence into manufacturing workflows. While specific AI collaborations are still developing, the organization recognizes the role AI will play in optimizing digital manufacturing. AI-driven generative design, quality control, and supply chain management are all areas where AI could enhance the effectiveness of distributed manufacturing networks like Project DIAMOnD.

The nonprofit’s ethos of keeping the network open and community-driven distinguishes it from other distributed manufacturing platforms. Unlike corporate-led initiatives that often function as walled gardens, Project DIAMOnD is designed to prioritize the needs of manufacturers, ensuring that participants retain control over their intellectual property and customer relationships.

“A lot of platforms in manufacturing today are designed to control the relationship between the manufacturer and their customer,” Muzumdar explains. “That’s not what we want. Our goal is to make sure the manufacturer still owns their IP, still has direct access to their customers, and isn’t just treated like a process provider for some bigger company. That’s how we keep manufacturing competitive and sustainable.”

Automation Alley has grown from a regional branding effort into a strong force in digital manufacturing transformation. Through initiatives like Project DIAMOnD, the organization is not only modernizing Michigan’s industrial base but also laying the groundwork for a new, decentralized approach to manufacturing. With continued support from state and local governments, as well as industry partners, Automation Alley’s vision of a digitally connected, distributed manufacturing ecosystem is well on its way to becoming a reality. Attendees of the upcoming RAPID + TCT event will be able to learn more about Automation Alley from Muzumdar himself, as he will be giving a talk titled “Project DIAMOnD: Transforming Manufacturing with Distributed 3D Printing Networks” on April 8, 2025 from 2:00 – 2:45 PM.

