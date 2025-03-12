3D Printing Software Market to Hit $6.78B Revenues by 2033

Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR) has released a new edition of its flagship market study, “AM Software Markets 2025: Analysis, Data and Forecast,” offering deep insights into the 3D printing software sector. The latest findings indicate that global revenues for additive manufacturing (AM) software will rise from $2.44 billion in 2024 to $6.78 billion by 2033. According to AMR, this growth is being driven by a shift in market segmentation and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into AM software solutions.

AMR identifies a critical shift in how the AM software market is structured. Historically, software solutions in the industry have been broad and overlapping, but a more distinct segmentation is emerging: the Core Workflow Market and Application and Process Market. While the former encompasses fundamental tools for design, preparation, monitoring, and production management, the latter is focused on more specialized software tailored for industry-specific and material-specific applications.

As AI-powered capabilities continue to optimize and automate various aspects of AM, many previously cutting-edge functionalities are now becoming standard within mainstream CAD and PLM platforms. This shift is forcing software vendors to innovate beyond traditional offerings and develop tools that address the evolving needs of advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

According to AMR, the AM software landscape is evolving at a pace where functionalities that were groundbreaking just a few years ago are now considered essential. The report’s analysis highlights how this evolution is influencing enterprise strategies, identifying several established and emerging players are shaping the future of AM software. This includes major industry players, such as 3D Systems, Autodesk, Stratasys, Materialise, Siemens, Colibrium Additive, as well as more specialized developers, like Authentise, Markforged, Hexagon, Altair, Aibuild, 1000 Kelvin, trinckle, Oqton, 3YOURMIND, nTop, Phase3D, Cognitive Design Systems, CoreTechnologie, Dyndrite, and amsight. In addition to expanding the capabilities of AM software, these firms are actively contributing to the formation of integrated end-to-end manufacturing platforms that enhance automation, efficiency, and scalability.

The report provides an extensive market dataset and forecasting model, offering insights into software tool types (process monitoring, machine processing, MES/production management, design optimization, simulation, and print preparation), end-user adoption trends across specific verticals, and technology segment opportunities, with a detailed breakdown of software opportunities in both polymer and metal AM technologies.

To further support strategic decision-making, the report includes a downloadable Excel file featuring a ten-year market forecast, segmentation analysis, and key market trends. AM Research’s market reports serve as a crucial tool for senior executives and investors evaluating the future of AM software. As the industry becomes more software-driven, businesses and stakeholders must adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape where AI-powered solutions and integrated workflows define competitive advantage.

For more information on the report and to access a free sample, visit: AM Software Markets 2025 Report

