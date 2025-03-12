AMR Software
AMR Data Centers

3D Printing Software Market to Hit $6.78B Revenues by 2033

March 12, 2025 by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationBusinessStocks
RAPID

Share this Article

Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR) has released a new edition of its flagship market study, “AM Software Markets 2025: Analysis, Data and Forecast,” offering deep insights into the 3D printing software sector. The latest findings indicate that global revenues for additive manufacturing (AM) software will rise from $2.44 billion in 2024 to $6.78 billion by 2033. According to AMR, this growth is being driven by a shift in market segmentation and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into AM software solutions.

AMR identifies a critical shift in how the AM software market is structured. Historically, software solutions in the industry have been broad and overlapping, but a more distinct segmentation is emerging: the Core Workflow Market and Application and Process Market. While the former encompasses fundamental tools for design, preparation, monitoring, and production management, the latter is focused on more specialized software tailored for industry-specific and material-specific applications.

As AI-powered capabilities continue to optimize and automate various aspects of AM, many previously cutting-edge functionalities are now becoming standard within mainstream CAD and PLM platforms. This shift is forcing software vendors to innovate beyond traditional offerings and develop tools that address the evolving needs of advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

According to AMR, the AM software landscape is evolving at a pace where functionalities that were groundbreaking just a few years ago are now considered essential. The report’s analysis highlights how this evolution is influencing enterprise strategies, identifying several established and emerging players are shaping the future of AM software. This includes major industry players, such as 3D Systems, Autodesk, Stratasys, Materialise, Siemens, Colibrium Additive, as well as more specialized developers, like Authentise, Markforged, Hexagon, Altair, Aibuild, 1000 Kelvin, trinckle, Oqton, 3YOURMIND, nTop, Phase3D, Cognitive Design Systems, CoreTechnologie, Dyndrite, and amsight. In addition to expanding the capabilities of AM software, these firms are actively contributing to the formation of integrated end-to-end manufacturing platforms that enhance automation, efficiency, and scalability.

The report provides an extensive market dataset and forecasting model, offering insights into software tool types (process monitoring, machine processing, MES/production management, design optimization, simulation, and print preparation), end-user adoption trends across specific verticals, and technology segment opportunities, with a detailed breakdown of software opportunities in both polymer and metal AM technologies.

To further support strategic decision-making, the report includes a downloadable Excel file featuring a ten-year market forecast, segmentation analysis, and key market trends. AM Research’s market reports serve as a crucial tool for senior executives and investors evaluating the future of AM software. As the industry becomes more software-driven, businesses and stakeholders must adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape where AI-powered solutions and integrated workflows define competitive advantage.

For more information on the report and to access a free sample, visit: AM Software Markets 2025 Report

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Google Co-Founder Larry Page Involved in AI Manufacturing Design Startup

Daring AM: 3D Printing Antennas, Factories, and Rockets in Space

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStartup Accelerator SeriesSustainability

Building Big: The Unique Business Model Behind re:3D’s Growth with Gigabots

In an industry where economic pressures and supply chain issues have taken their toll, re:3D stands out as a company defying gravity. With its mission to democratize 3D printing and...

February 26, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEuropeSpace 3D Printing

Can 3D Printed Hydrogels Turn Water into a Shield to Protect Astronauts from Space Radiation?

Data from numerous missions reveal that in space, without the protection of our planet’s atmosphere and magnetic field, astronauts can receive in just one day nearly as much cosmic radiation...

February 25, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 23, 2025

This week’s roundup of 3D printing webinars and events has something for everyone—software, metals, casting, and even golf clubs. Read on for all the details! February 23 – 26: 3DEXPERIENCE...

February 23, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEuropeSpace 3D Printing

New Tech Transmits 3D Printing Granules in Microgravity

Researchers from the University of Glasgow have secured a patent for an in-space microgravity 3D printing technology. The patented invention employs a conveyor-based system to transport granulate material for fused...

January 16, 2025

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
AMR Webinar
AM Forum
D3D
Formnext
Lithoz
Continuum Powders
RAPID
AMR Data Center
AMR Titanium Powder
HP
EOS
AMUG
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
ADG
FacFox
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
January 27-29, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides