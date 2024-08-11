3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 11, 2024

We’ve got several in-person offerings, and a few virtual ones, to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including multiple lunch and learn events and a happy hour! Stratasys continues its tour of North America, 3DPrint.com and AM Research will hold a free data-based webinar, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

August 12: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. The truck only has one stop this week, as it pulls into TopGolf in Chesterfield, Missouri on Monday, August 12th.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

August 12: Phillips Machine Tools Lunch & Learn

Also on August 12th, the first of four Lunch & Learn events by Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. will be held at Phillips Technical Centers across the country. This first one will be in Nashik, followed by three others in India next month. There will be live demonstrations during the event of the Markforged Mark 2 and X7, as well as the Formlabs Form 4.

“Phillips Machine Tools is elated to announce its Lunch & Learn 2024, showcasing a wide range of advanced additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the Lunch & Learn here.

August 14: Digital Transformation Symposium

On Wednesday, August 14th, from 9 am until 2:30 pm EST in Ontario, TriMech will hold a Digital Transformation Symposium, all about technical innovation and evolution. Attendees will hear about the new features and enhancements in SOLIDWORKS 2024, and how Dassault Systèmes – SOLIDWORKS is shaping and supporting digital transformation endeavors. There will be information about enhanced features in SOLIDWORKS Data Management, and examples of the manufacturing used in Dassault’s Virtual Twin solution. You’ll get a firsthand look at Stratasys 3D printers and ZEISS 3D scanners, and there will also be live demonstrations, giveaways, networking, and lunch!

“The manufacturing landscape in constantly evolving. This event will help you and your company remain innovative and competitive!”

You can register for this free event here. Registration ends tomorrow, August 12th, so don’t delay!

August 14: Concept Injection Molding with Axtra3D

At 10 am EST on the 14th, Axtra3D will hold a webinar about “Concept Injection Molding with Axtra3D’s Lumia X1: The BD Journey.” A global medical technology company, BD used Axtra3D’s flagship Lumia X1 3D printer—driven by Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology—to speed up its injection molding process. Brett Charlton, BD’s Senior Manager – 3D Printing and Prototyping, Digital Engineering, will speak during the webinar.

“Brett will dive into how BD has optimized their workflow, fully accelerating their injection mold process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 14: Phillips & Markforged Lunch & Learn

Also on Wednesday the 14th, but at 10:30 am EST, there will be an exclusive Lunch & Learn event by Phillips and Markforged. At TCAT in Morristown, Tennessee, attendees will be able to connect with other industry leaders and professionals, gain access to top strategies for revolutionizing manufacturing in the factory, and participate in interactive Q&A sessions. There will also be a complimentary lunch!

“Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover how Markforged’s X7 technology can transform your factory floor with unmatched reliability, strength, and simplicity.”

You can register for the Lunch & Learn here.

August 15: AR/VR in Medicine with 3DHEALS

The latest virtual panel by 3DHEALS will be about “Advancing AR/VR in Medicine” at 11 am EST on Thursday, August 15th. Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) are key players in medical technology. They are parallel to 3D printing advancement, and are becoming more popular with clinical end users for a variety of applications, including telemedicine, surgical planning, education, intra-operative guidance, and more. In a discussion moderated by Rick Beberman, Co-Founder and CEO of Sira Medical, the panelists will discuss these disruptive technologies.

“With the premiere of many new, more user-friendly hardware supporting AR/VR/MR from the big tech and the rising force of artificial intelligence, these technologies are no longer just complementary; they are becoming a force to be reckoned with in future healthcare. Join this exciting event, where we invite innovators, clinicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs to showcase the almost infinite possibilities in which these technologies drive innovation and improve healthcare outcomes.”

You can register for the panel here.

August 15: 3D Printing/AM Market Trends & Opportunities

Also on Thursday the 15th, at 12 pm EST, additive manufacturing market research and industry analysis provider AM Research, which has tracked and forecasted the 3DP/AM industry markets for more than a decade, will hold a free, data-based webinar about “3DP/AM Market Trends & Opportunities.” 2023 was generally a year of slower growth for the 3D printing/AM markets, but halfway through 2024, is this year tracking similarly? Join the discussion with Scott Dunham, EVP of AM Research, to find out!

“From metals to polymers, PBF to DED to ME (and more), which area is growing fastest? And which applications and industries? Lastly, just how does AM Research measure the market? What aspects of 3DP/AM are included or excluded?”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 15: Makelab Happy Hour

Finally, Makelab‘s San Francisco location has been open for three months, which means it’s time to party! From 6:30-9:30 pm PST on August 15th, join the 3D manufacturing service for an End of Summer Happy Hour at its new home with Studio 55, a workspace and community for people building physical products and hardware. This will be the last event before Co-Founder and CEO Christina Perla heads home to NYC, so come connect and celebrate the company’s first summer in the Bay Area.

“​​Come be a part of our shared story as we open doors to new possibilities!”

You can register for the happy hour here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.