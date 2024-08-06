3D Printing for Water Treatment: Ceramic Lattices to Combat ‘Forever Chemicals’

In a new study from the University of Bath, researchers have developed a new method to address the persistent issue of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water sources. Known for their resilience and longevity in the environment, PFAS, often referred to as ‘forever chemicals,’ have been linked to numerous health issues including cancer, thyroid disease, and developmental problems. These substances, found in everyday products like non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing, are notoriously difficult to break down and remove from the environment.

The research team, led by Dr. Liana Zoumpouli and Professor Davide Mattia, has pioneered the use of 3D-printed ceramic lattice structures called monoliths to effectively remove at least 75% of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) from contaminated water. Their findings, detailed in a recent publication in The Chemical Engineering Journal, highlight a significant advancement in water treatment technologies.

These ceramic lattices are crafted using a VormVrij|3D LUTUM 5 3D printer that extrudes a specially formulated ink infused with indium oxide, a material known for its ability to bond with PFAS molecules. The printed parts were then air dried and sintered at 500 °C. The resulting monoliths are dropped into water, where they attract and bind with the PFAS, significantly reducing the concentration of these harmful chemicals in the water.

This method is not only innovative but also scalable, offering a practical solution that could be integrated into existing water treatment facilities. The process requires minimal energy, and the monoliths are designed to be reusable, undergoing a high-temperature thermal regeneration that enhances their efficacy over multiple cycles.

As legislative bodies around the world, particularly in the US and EU, continue to tighten regulations on PFAS levels in drinking water, the demand for effective removal technologies is likely to grow. This method provides a promising avenue for water companies looking to meet these stricter guidelines without incurring prohibitive costs.

Dr. Zoumpouli said of the project, “Using 3D printing to create the monoliths is relatively simple, and it also means the process should be scalable. 3D printing allows us to create objects with a high surface area, which is key to the process. Once the monoliths are ready you simply drop them into the water and let them do their work. It’s very exciting and something we are keen to develop further and see in use.”

While there has been significant interest in 3D printers for extruding viscous materials, there are not many companies focused on the technology, with only a handful of firms like WASP manufacturing clay-specific systems. This study presents Vormvrij has a standout. Founded in 2014 in Den Bosch, Netherlands, the firm is a family-run enterprise renowned for its user-friendly 3D clay printers.

Perhaps more importantly is how the research fits into the larger world of water treatment. Given humanity’s overall treatment of its habitat, it is in areas like this that 3D printing and other technologies have the most goodwill potential. There are several commercial examples of 3D printing for water treatment, including filtration belts made using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion, concrete elements for treatment facilities, and, most notably, membranes produced by Nano Sun.

If, thanks to government funding, these sorts of technologies can be scaled and perhaps interconnected via consortium, it could be possible to more immediately solve drinking problems around the world. The same approach could then be applied to other ecological issues and—maybe, just maybe—our planet could be salvaged and repaired.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.