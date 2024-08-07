AMR

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Filtering PFAS, Solid Knitting & Holographic Direct Sound Printing

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
AMS 2025

Share this Article

A Carnegie Melon University (CMU) researcher has been working on solid knitting for over a decade. Yuichi Hirose has now made a new solid knitting machine that he hopes will let him make furniture. Objects can be firm and can also be unraveled afterward. Now they’ve also made software that lets you plan and make your builds with the machine. 

Holographic Direct Sound Printing, developed by Mahdi Derayatifar, Mohsen Habib, Rama Bhat and Muthukumaran Packirisamy is a method where acoustic waves make cavitation bubbles locally that induce polymerization in heat set resins in a set pattern. This is a volumetric process that could be faster than other direct sound printing processes and can print things inside other objects or bodies just like them.

University of Bath researchers print high surface area monoliths out of ink loaded with the ceramic indium oxide which can absorb up to 75% of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) from water. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: Where Are They Now, Part 1

Formlabs Advances its Dental 3D Printing Capabilities with FDA Approval and Open Material Mode for Form 4

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 20: Additive Manufacturing M&A and More, with Rajeev Kulkarni

Another month, another episode of Printing Money. For Episode 20, Danny is joined by Rajeev Kulkarni. Rajeev worked at 3D Systems for more than twenty-five years, the last number of...

July 30, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingAsiaAutomationBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, July 20, 2024: Aerospace Certification, 3D Printed House, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs today, A3D Manufacturing received an important aerospace certification, and Photocentric introduced its new large-format 3D printer array, called JENI. Black Diamond is using Formlabs technology...

July 20, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 14, 2024

We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing webinars and events, both virtual and in-person! Stratasys continues its training and tour, while a Laser Additive Manufacturing workshop will be held...

July 14, 2024
3D PrintingAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)

3D Printing Markets Grows 8% Year over Year

Despite a market slowdown in 2023, the additive manufacturing (AM) sector continues to grow at a robust rate, according to AM Research. The market analysis firm published its Q1 2024...

July 12, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
AMR Military
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
FacFox
Formnext Chicago
Formnext
ADG Salary Survey
EHFAM
3D Systems
AM Energy
HP
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides