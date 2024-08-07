3D Printing News Unpeeled: Filtering PFAS, Solid Knitting & Holographic Direct Sound Printing

A Carnegie Melon University (CMU) researcher has been working on solid knitting for over a decade. Yuichi Hirose has now made a new solid knitting machine that he hopes will let him make furniture. Objects can be firm and can also be unraveled afterward. Now they’ve also made software that lets you plan and make your builds with the machine.

Holographic Direct Sound Printing, developed by Mahdi Derayatifar, Mohsen Habib, Rama Bhat and Muthukumaran Packirisamy is a method where acoustic waves make cavitation bubbles locally that induce polymerization in heat set resins in a set pattern. This is a volumetric process that could be faster than other direct sound printing processes and can print things inside other objects or bodies just like them.

University of Bath researchers print high surface area monoliths out of ink loaded with the ceramic indium oxide which can absorb up to 75% of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) from water.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.