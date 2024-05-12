3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 12, 2024

Webinars and events are picking up in the AM industry this week! ASTM International continues its Professional Certificate Course and Stratasys continues its advanced in-person trainings, while 3D Systems is holding multiple webinars this week. Rapid.Tech 3D 2024 will be held in Germany, Markforged technology will be on display during open houses and Demo Days, and Materialise shares what’s new in Magics. For details on these and many other offerings, read on!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

May 13: ASTM Professional Certificate Course in AM

ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is holding its 9th Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing. This comprehensive offering, which ends on June 4th, consists of eight modules over a one-month period that cover the entire AM process chain, providing attendees with a good mix of live expert Q&A sessions and self-paced learning. Two modules will be covered each week, taught by experts from academia, industry, national labs, and regulatory bodies. The modules covered in Week 2, which starts May 13, are Feedstock and Metrology and Post-Processing; the live Q&A session with instructors will be held May 21st.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a Professional AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

May 13 – 16: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota, as well as at its EMEA headquarters in Germany. First up, “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” will be held in the U.S. from May 13-15, while “FDM Advanced Operations” will be offered in Baden-Baden from May 14-15. Finally, customers of Origin One 3D printing systems can take “P3 Advanced Operations” in the U.S. from May 14-16.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

Keep an eye on the events calendar for future offerings!

May 14 – 16: Rapid.Tech 3D

The Rapid.Tech 3D additive manufacturing hub is coming to Erfurt Messe in Germany from May 14-16. This is the 20th edition for the future-oriented AM user conference, offering a specialist congress, plenty of networking opportunities, the AM Science Corner, and the awards ceremony for the 3D Pioneers Challenge, plus much more. Plenty of well-known names in the industry will be exhibiting at Rapid.Tech 3D, including FIT AG, Formlabs, Stratasys, Arburg Additive, Farsoon, Intamsys, Materialise, Cubicure, and many more. The motto of the event, which is aimed at both users and developers of AM technologies, is “Understand. See. Experience.”

“In addition to being a broad information platform, Rapid.Tech 3D is also a creative meeting place for start-ups as well as for experts and industry giants of additive manufacturing. The trade exhibition for all aspects of the additive process chain complements the high-class and strongly user-oriented congress with suitable opportunities for networking and exchange, e.g. at various evening events or on the lecture stage of the 3D Printing Conference.”

You can purchase a ticket for Rapid.Tech 3D 2024 here.

May 14: Elevate Your Business with 3D Systems’ SLS

At 5 pm EST on Tuesday, May 4th, 3D Systems will hold its first webinar of the week, on “Strategic Success: Elevate Your Business with SLS 3D Printing Advantages.” Three company experts will discuss the fundamental principles and capabilities of selective laser sintering (SLS) technology, its key applications in tooling, rapid manufacturing, and production, the diverse range of materials compatible with SLS, 3D Systems’ SLS 3D printers, and more.

“The event will showcase compelling application examples, demonstrating how businesses can leverage SLS 3D printing to achieve strategic success and drive innovation in their respective industries.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 15 – 16: AWP & Markforged Demo Days

On May 15th and 16th, Markforged and Advanced World Products (AWP) are having the first two of their eight planned Demo Days Open Houses, featuring the new FX10 carbon fiber 3D printer. These free events will be held at AWP in Fremont, California, during several one-hour time slots, and free registration includes Markforged swag and lunch. Attendees will learn tips on Eiger and how to identify 3D printing opportunities, and see live demonstrations of the next-generation FX10, along with the X7, Mark Two, Onyx Pro, Onyx One, and large-format carbon fiber/ULTEM FX20 3D printer.

“Experience the all NEW FX10 Carbon Fiber 3D Printer designed for the Factory Floor.”

You can register for your time slot here. One registrant can bring up to five guests with them.

May 15: Revolutionizing Thermoforming with 3D Systems

The second 3D Systems webinar this week is about “Revolutionizing Thermoforming: Unleashing Efficiency to Drastically Reduce Mold Production Time.” Held at 10 am EST on Wednesday, May 15th, attendees will learn how to use the company’s pellet extrusion technology to shorten lead times and lower costs for large thermoforming molds. 3D Systems customers have reported pulling thousands of shots from molds, 3D printed using pellet extrusion technology, that have few signs of wear or degraded performance, and can also achieve validation up to 65% faster with 3D printed molds.

“Thermoforming companies and manufacturers that utilize thermoformed components are currently under immense competitive pressure to improve production efficiency, minimize waste, and lower expenses. Simultaneously, they are also grappling with a scarcity of skilled labor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 15: Meet the Markforged FX10 3D Printer

If you can’t get to California this week for the Markforged and AWP Demo Days, but still want to learn about the new FX10 printer, you’re in luck! At 11 am EST on the 15th, Markforged and 3DOLOGiE are holding a webinar so you can “Meet the Markforged FX10 3D Printer.” Attendees will review machine specs and features, discover related software and materials, and learn why this printer is a versatile tool for the factory floor.

“The FX10 is Markforged’s newest industrial printer – a fifth generation composite machine designed to be productive, reliable, and automated.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 15: 3D Talk Show on Oil & Gas Sector

Also at 11 am EST on the 15th, the 3D Talk Show is back! Presented by 3YOURMIND, this episode is all about “Additive Manufacturing’s Impact on Aging Energy Assets.” During this free, one-hour live session, attendees will learn about the roles and challenges of AM in aging energy assets, opportunities for regional development of AM to ensure on-demand readiness for the oil & gas sector, and applications and case studies for oil & gas within part identification software.

“Join us live for episode 24 featuring 3D Printing experts Omar Abuhabaya, CCO of National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Company (NAMI) and former Technical Lead for Additive Manufacturing (AM) at Aramco, Effiong Okwong, VP, Digital Solutions & AM Adoption at RusselSmith, and Michael Petch, Editor-in-Chief at 3D Printing Industry!”

You can register for episode 24 of the 3D Talk Show here.

May 16: What’s New in Materialise Magics

Materialise will share “What’s New in Magics” at 10 am EST on Thursday, May 16th. Attendees will hear from the company’s Egwin Bovyn, Product Line Manager of Magics 3D Print Suite, and Karel Reynders, Go-To-Market Expert — Magics, how to use the new Lattice Module to reduce the weight of parts, how to minimize post-processing in metal series production through contactless support, all about the new dark theme, and more.

“This update to our data and build preparation software focuses on achieving first-time-right prints every time, introducing enhancements for both polymer and metal users. In this webinar, you’ll see the newest additions in action, including upgrades to the 3D Nester, beam lattices that dramatically reduce your part’s weight, and the highly requested dark theme.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 16: Transform Plastic Injection Molds with AddUp’s AM

AddUp will hold a webinar at 11 am EST on the 16th about “Transforming Plastic Injection Mold Production with AM: Harnessing New Material for Superior Quality Parts and Faster Builds.” The company partnered with Swiss Steel Group to develop a new material, Printdur HCT, based on conventional std. tool steel 1.2083/AISI420. Vishal Katoch, AddUp’s Process and Production Engineer, and Dr. Andreas Mohr, Quality and Development Specialist from Swiss Steel Group, will discuss how pairing this new material with AddUp’s FormUp 350 PBF printer leads to the production of high-end mold inserts for plastic injection molding.

“In the realm of injection molding the quality and performance of mold inserts are of paramount importance to ensure durability and longevity of molds and for high end parts production. The creation of tailored materials with optimal mechanical properties, wear resistance, and corrosion resistance for adoption on metal AM system open doors for innovation of complex parts by exploiting the design freedom of AM, which is not possible by conventional manufacturing approaches.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 16: Green Energy Advancements with Metal FFF 3D Printing

Also on May 16th, but at 12 pm EST, The Virtual Foundry will hold a webinar about “Green Energy Advancements with FFF Metal,” delving deep into the latest innovations that are driving sustainability in the renewable energy sector. Topics of discussion will include the basics of metal Filamet filaments and FFF metal printing, ammonia production, nuclear energy, how FFF metal impacts green energy research, semiconductors, and more. There will also be a Q&A portion as well.

“Whether you’re a seasoned industry professional or simply curious about the future of green technology, this webinar promises to deliver valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions.”

You can register for the webinar here. You’ll receive a calendar invitation with a Zoom link a few days later.

May 16: TPM Lab Tours

If you’re in Greenville, South Carolina on Thursday the 16th, stop by TPM to enjoy “Crafting the Future: A Peek Inside Our Lab.” From 3-6 pm EST, take part in open-door lab tours and walk through the facility at your own pace. You’ll get a firsthand look at advanced AM technology from 3D Systems, HP, and Markforged, as well as AMT’s vapor smoothing. You can also network with fellow technology enthusiasts and innovators in a relaxed setting, and ask TPM’s AM experts your questions.

“Embark on an explorative journey into the cutting-edge world of additive manufacturing with “Crafting the Future: A Peek Inside Our Lab”. Located in the vibrant heart of Greenville, SC, our doors are wide open for you to experience the forefront of 3D printing technology and innovation.”

You can register for a lab tour here.

May 16: 3D Printing for Transportation

The final offering on Thursday, May 16th is the last 3D Systems webinar, “Tech Update: 3D Printing for Transportation in 2024.” At 5 pm EST, Richard Broad, Product Manager Materials, will give a technical presentation, during which attendees will learn about the impact of 3D printing on transportation OEMs and tiered suppliers, relevant applications such as surface texturing, material test data for transportation manufacturers, quick onsite implementation applications like eggshell molding for silicon parts, and more. An audience Q&A session will be held after the presentation.

“Today, OEMs and tiered suppliers face increasing pressure to introduce innovations in road and rail swiftly. With the proliferation of technologies and suppliers in additive manufacturing (or 3D printing) obtaining an overview of the latest developments poses challenges for designers, engineering heads, operations, and additive manufacturing professionals. Our exclusive webinar gives you a shortcut to a concise overview of recent advancements that you may have missed at formnext or AMUG and where the latest developments can change the equation for 3D printing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 17 – 18: UK’s Dental Technology Showcase

From May 17-18 in Birmingham, the UK’s only dental lab-focused event, the Dental Technology Showcase (DTS), will take place. There will be over 50 speakers, 40+ hours of content, and more than 80 exhibitors at the event, which offers a much-needed place to learn, network, and discover. You can watch demonstrations of important technologies for the dental lab, attend workshops, meet with decision-makers, and listen to interesting presentations, including one about a beginner’s guide to 3D printing for dental technicians.

“Invest in yourself at DTS by taking the time to meet with forward-thinking suppliers, listen to industry-accomplished speakers and leave with a foot ahead of the competitors.”

You can register for DTS here.

May 18: 3D Printing for Orthodontics with SprintRay

Finally, speaking of dental 3D printing, SprintRay is holding a CE webinar at 1 pm EST on Friday, May 17th about “3D Printing for Orthodontics.” Dr. Enrique Cruz, an expert in digital orthodontics, will discuss the latest 3D printing hardware and advanced resins that are transforming in-office orthodontic workflows, and share his journey about integrating 3D printing into his own practice. Attendees will learn the workflow and protocols for fabricating orthodontic appliances in-office, explore the benefits of in-office orthodontic 3D printing, learn how the technology can streamline production of orthodontic models and appliances, and more.

“Prepare for invaluable insights and a practical framework to implement directly into your practice.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will earn 1 CE (continuing education) credit.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

