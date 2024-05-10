3D Printing Unpeeled: Wind Turbines, Probiotics and Lenses

11 hours by Joris Peels
RAPID

TPI Composites, ORNL and Ingersoll Rand are working to make wind turbine tooling segments that can be 18.3 meters long. These elements also include resistive wires that help keep the mold temperatures tightly controlled, making molding more successful.

Researchers from Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Istanbul Technical University, and Golestan University of Medical Science wrote a review paper for 3D printed probiotic products.

A team from the National Research Council of Canada has developed a blurred tomography method that is said to create optically clear plano–convex lenses. 

