3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 5, 2024

We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing events ahead of us, in Texas, Florida, Washington, D.C., Shanghai, and more. Webinar offerings will cover medical models, PolyJet 3D printing, additive process, scaling, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

May 6 – 9: Offshore Technology Conference (OTC)

In Houston, Texas, from May 6-9, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) will be held. Since 1969, this has been the offshore energy industry’s premier event, acting as a main hub for energy professionals from around the globe to share innovations and ideas and discuss the industry’s most pressing topics. At this year’s event, attendees can expect over 450 technical presentations, 45 technical sessions, plenty of networking opportunities, and over 1,300 exhibitors, including AM companies like 3YOURMIND, Roboze, 3D Systems, and more.

“As the world transitions to a more sustainable and low-carbon future, no other event provides attendees with more diverse conversations focused on the latest developments needed to accelerate the global energy mix. Whether it’s oil and gas, solar, wind, hydrogen, and other marine resources, these conversations will be centered around the innovations that could help shift and drive the world’s energy mix.”

You can register for the event here.

May 6 – 9: Automate 2024

Also from May 6-9, North America’s largest robotics and automation event, Automate 2024, is coming to McCormick Place in Chicago. It’s produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), and over 200 speakers will participate in panel discussions, presentations, and more in the show theater. There will also be training opportunities, plenty of time for networking, and over 800 exhibitors on the show floor, showcasing automation solutions for industrial IOT, robots, software & AI, vision systems, metrology equipment, additive manufacturing, and more. AM industry companies exhibiting at the event include Creaform, Formlabs, HP, Shining 3D, and more.

“The Automate Conference puts you side-by-side with automation experts who know how to implement, optimize and expand automation—giving you insights to put into practice right away.”

The Automate Show is free, but the Conference is available at an exclusive additional fee. You can register for Automate 2024 here.

May 6 – 10: NPE 2024, the Plastics Show

The largest plastics trade show in the Americas will be in Orlando, Florida from May 6-10. NPE 2024 – The Plastics Show, produced by the Plastics Industry Association and only held every three years, will welcome over 55,000 leaders from more than 120 countries, representing industries including automotive, construction, consumer products, healthcare, and more. Plus, the event is keeping sustainability front and center with a new Circularity Hub and 10,500 square feet of recycling demos. Over 2,100 exhibitors and six technology zones will be on the show floor, and based on the chatter I’ve been seeing on LinkedIn, this event is not to be missed if you’re in the AM industry!

“From curated exhibit hall journeys to idea-generating zones to rousing keynote speakers, NPE2024 is intentionally designed for leaders who want to understand the next big ideas, build meaningful partnerships, and accelerate business growth.”

You can register for NPE 2024 here.

May 6 – 13: ASTM Professional Certificate Course in AM

Starting this Monday, May 6th, ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is holding its 9th Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing. This comprehensive offering, which ends on June 4th, consists of eight modules over a one-month period that cover the entire AM process chain, providing attendees with a good mix of live expert Q&A sessions and self-paced learning. Two modules will be covered each week, taught by experts from academia, industry, national labs, and regulatory bodies. The modules covered in Week 1, May 6-13, are AM Process Overview and and Terminology and Design and Simulation; the live Q&A session with instructors will be held May 14th.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a Professional AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

May 7 – 8: CDFAM Computational Design Symposium

The second CDFAM Computational Design Symposium, organized and presented by BITS to ATOMS, will be in Berlin this week from May 7-8. This is a platform for exploring computational design and advanced manufacturing, from AI-empowered material development and AM to generative and simulation-driven design. Leading engineers and academics will gather to network and share information about the latest developments, and features expert speakers from engineering, academia, and software development. 3DPrint.com is a proud Media Sponsor!

“CDFAM Computational Design Symposium Series brings together leaders in the fields of design, engineering and advanced manufacturing to explore emerging technologies, approaches to computational, generative and simulation driven design for at all scales.“

You can register for the symposium here.

May 7 – 9: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From May 7-9, the company will offer a course on “PolyJet Advanced Operations” for customers of its PolyJet High-End 3D printing systems.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com. This course will also be offered in June, July, August, September, October, and November.

May 7 – 9: TCT Asia

From May 7-9, TCT Asia will be held in Shanghai, China. This is the 10th edition of Asia’s largest additive manufacturing show, and rather than simply raising awareness of AM, it is focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the technology’s full potential. The latest 3D printing trends, applications, products, and technology will be showcased through presentations, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and by over 400 exhibitors. Come join the dynamic community of 20,000+ professionals to network, engage with advanced AM technologies, materials, and software innovations, learn about new advancements, and more.

“TCT Asia offers an innovative event experience with networking opportunities, practical takeaways and highly focused content to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements.”

You can register for TCT Asia here.

May 7 – 9: Hypersonic Innovation Conference

Also from the 7-9, but in my hometown of Dayton, Ohio, the third annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference will be held. The town hall-style forum will feature Senior Senior military leaders, acquisition authorities, and technical experts from industry and academia, some of whom will address how the Department of Defense (DoD) is working quickly to leverage innovative capabilities, like additive manufacturing, and strengthen supply chains of strategic systems to keep up with the ever-growing threat of hypersonic weapons—engineered to fly faster than Mach 5, be highly maneuverable, able to attack time-sensitive targets. Attendees will learn about next-generation services and products that enable the U.S. military to design, test, fabricate, and scale hypersonic missiles.

“Speakers from across the DoD will stress how building & defending against hypersonic weapons will be vital to preserving national security & ensuring Warfighters have the capabilities needed to win in the multi-domain battlespace.”

You can register for the conference here. It is only open to U.S. citizens.

May 7: Materialise Mimics Enlight CMF

Looking to streamline surgical planning with a single software solution? Join Materialise for a webinar at 10 am EST on Tuesday, May 7th to “Discover Mimics Enlight CMF: The New Generation of Virtual CMF Surgical Planning.” Materialise experts and surgeons will introduce this comprehensive virtual planner designed with surgeons, for surgeons. Attendees will learn how to plan a full orthognathic case in less than 25 minutes, the benefits of in-house 3D planning and printing for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) surgery, and more.

“Join us to learn about the power of 3D planning your CMF surgeries with our virtual planner, using workflows that let you focus on clinical decision-making and delivering the best patient outcomes. Additionally, Materialise experts will walk you through the software’s main features and answer any questions you have.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 7: 3D Printing Medical Models with Stratasys

Also on the 7th, but at 11 am EST, Stratasys will hold a webinar about how to “Get Started with Digital Anatomy Creator: Creating Medical Models Step-by-Step.” The powerful Digital Anatomy Creator software, or DAC, enables the customization and creation of precise medical models, enhancing what’s possible with the J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printer. Attendees will learn all about the software’s features from Catherine Wallace, Stratasys Senior Medical Segment Applications Engineer, including how to navigate it, use special structures like Gyroid and apply them to designing anatomical models like bones and livers, and how different structures can result in different biomechanical feedback.

“Join us to learn how to make the most of the Digital Anatomy Creator, for printing realistic models of human anatomy. Whether modifying existing templates or designing from scratch, this webinar will provide the knowledge you need to get started.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 8 – 10: AM Coalition’s Second Annual DC Fly-In

It’s finally here! The second annual Additive Manufacturing Coalition DC Fly-In, sponsored by Ricoh, will be held from May 8-10. The event is a great opportunity to advocate on Capitol Hill in support of AM. This is your chance to join with other AM advocates and meet with agency and Congressional officials to educate them about additive manufacturing, and what economic and national security needs it can help address.

“Join us for a very special opportunity to come to DC to meet with public policy leaders in Congress and the Federal Agencies to discuss additive manufacturing and the importance of strong public policies to advance the utilization of AM for both our National economy and our National Defense.”

You can purchase tickets to the Fly-In here.

May 8: America Makes on Additive Process Scaling & Consumables

From 2-3 pm EST on Wednesday, May 8th, America Makes will hold its latest TRX webinar, about “Additive Process Scaling & the Impact of Consumables.” Attendees will hear all about a real-world case study from speakers Jason Thomas, Project Engineer, America Makes, and Chris Prue, Applications Development Manager, UPM Additive Solutions. Together, they will discuss the impact of incorporating more into the value stream on your additive journey.

“As Additive Manufacturing continues to scale many are concerned over the costs of the machine and the powder. However, have you considered the build plates, re-coater blades, and outside machining services needed to keep the process running at a high level? Do you have all the skills integrated to accept scaling your process?”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 9: 3DZ Additive Tour Porto

Finally, on Thursday, May 9th, 3D printing service bureau 3DZ will offer an Additive Tour of its Porto, Portugal showroom. The company is an authorized reseller of some of the top brands in the AM market, including Markforged, Materialise, 3D Systems, and Formlabs, but this tour at its Oporto headquarters, open to newcomers and regular AM users alike, will be solely focused on Nexa3D’s industrial XiP Pro 3D printer. The event is designed for attendees who are interested in testing out 3D printing in industrial processes to optimize company production flows, and will offer a good understanding of the advantages and opportunities of AM. 3DZ experts will be on hand to answer questions, guide you through the tour, and share some success stories.

“This event is designed to contribute to innovation in your operations, in your production processes, in the performance of your company, responding individually to the challenge that each company sets out to achieve.”

You can register for the tour here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

