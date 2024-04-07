3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 7, 2024

Webinars and events in the 3D printing industry are picking back up this week! Sea-Air-Space is coming to Maryland, and SAE International is sponsoring a 3D Systems webinar about 3D printing in transportation. APS Meetings are taking place in France, the Advanced Factories Expo comes to Barcelona, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

April 8 – 10: Sea-Air-Space

The Sea-Air-Space Exposition, powered by the U.S. Navy League, is the country’s premiere maritime event, welcoming military decision-makers and defense industry leaders to Maryland from April 8-10 to discuss the latest updates in the maritime sector. 16,000 attendees are expected, and there will be four exhibit experiences, along with a STEM Expo, 57 international delegations, networking opportunities, and much more. There will be 430 exhibitors at this year’s Sea-Air-Space, including familiar names like Airbus, Markforged, Boeing, ADDMAN, Snowbird Technologies, GE Aerospace, the Office of Naval Research, and many more.

“With top-tier speakers and events highlighting each of the three days, Sea-Air-Space is a must attend for anybody invested in the future of U.S. maritime superiority.”

You can learn more about Sea-Air-Space 2024 here.

April 8: MatterHackers Happy Hour with Building Momentum

The first night of Sea-Air-Space, MatterHackers and Building Momentum are co-hosting a networking happy hour event just 15 minutes away, at the Garden Alexandria in Virginia. However, you don’t have to registered for the exposition to attend the happy hour! Building Momentum, a training organization focused on electronics, drones, coding, 3D printing, and more, is also located in Alexandria, and its facility has event spaces, training spaces for kids and adults, workshops, and more. The Phillips Additive Hybrid metal 3D printing and CNC device, which the organization tested for the US Navy, is also onsite, along with several other interesting manufacturing machines.

“Come and meet with folks from the community who are also doing additive manufacturing in the DoD. Or come and just learn how to get involved. Event is not just for DoD and is open to all in the area.”

You can get a ticket to the happy hour here.

April 9: Advanced Manufacturing Technology Day

This Tuesday, April 9th, 3D printer reseller 3DOLOGiE is joining with 3D measurement technology leader Creaform to hold Advanced Manufacturing Technology Day from 10 am until 6 pm CDT in Mobile, Alabama at Innovation Portal, a nonprofit incubator and innovation hub. The day will begin with a drop-in workforce development session, followed by a professional luncheon. After lunch, a drop-in business professionals session will take place, and the event will close with a happy hour.

“Network with Additive Manufacturing and Metrology experts, Innovation Portal startups, local businesses, and learn about industry trends.”

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

April 9: 3D Printing for Transportation

If you’re curious about the latest advancements in 3D printing for transportation applications, join 3D Systems at 11 am EST on the 9th for a “Tech Update: 3D Printing for Transportation in 2024,” sponsored by SAE International. The discussion will be moderated by Amanda Hosey, Editor, SAE Media Group. Attendees will learn about relevant applications, like surface texturing and eggshell molding for silicon parts, as well as the impact of 3D printing on transportation OEMs and tiered suppliers, specific material test data for transportation manufacturers, and more. After the technical presentation by Richard Broad, Product Manager Materials, 3D Systems, there will be an audience Q&A session.

“Today, OEMs and tiered suppliers face increasing pressure to swiftly introduce innovations in road and rail. With the proliferation of technologies and suppliers in additive manufacturing (3D printing), obtaining an overview of the latest developments poses challenges for designers, engineering heads, operations, and additive manufacturing professionals.”

You can register for this tech update here.

April 9 – 10: APS Meetings

The 12th edition of APS Meetings by Advanced Prototyping Solutions will be held in Lyon, France from April 9-10. This business convention is dedicated to additive manufacturing, rapid prototyping, 3D printing, and product development, and gives suppliers the chance to meet with contractors from a variety of industries, including medical, aerospace, automotive, rail, defense, and more. Last year, over 160 companies participated in these meetings, which have a unique format based on B2B meetings. Several familiar names from the AM sector will be exhibiting at APS Meetings, including BigRep, Erpro Group, Materialise, Nikon SLM Solutions, PostProcess Technologies, and more.

“With its unique concept based on pre-selected and pre-planned 40 minutes BtoB meetings, APS Meetings is the most efficient way for businesses to network and engage cooperation: from equipment acquisition to R&D and Engineering services, through additive manufacturing and prototyping sub-contracting services, including raw material supply.”

You can register for the APS Meetings here.

April 9 – 11: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week, with offerings in both its U.S. and EMEA locations. First, from April 9-11, “P3 Advanced Operations” for Origin One customers will be held at the company’s North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota, followed by “SAF Advanced Operations Training” for Stratasys H350 users from April 10-11, also in Minnesota. The final course offering this week, “PolyJet Advanced Operations Training,” will be from April 9-11 at the company’s German headquarters.

“Check out the latest class schedule for all of our 3D printing platforms!”

These courses will be offered at both locations on future dates, so keep an eye on the Stratasys training page.

April 9 – 11: Advanced Factories in Barcelona

In Barcelona, also from April 9-11, the Advanced Factories Expo & Congress will be held. This international trade show about industrial innovation and Industry 4.0 showcases the latest solutions in robotics, IoT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial software, machine learning, automation systems, additive manufacturing, and more. There will be several specific activities at the event, such as the Industry Startup Forum, guided Tech Tours, and the Automotive Innovation Corner, in addition to the exhibition hall. Several AM industry companies that will be exhibiting at the event include HP 3D Printing, 3DZ, Meltio, and Sicnova.

“Find out the latest advances and cutting-edge technology that will transform factories into digital factories due to the use of advanced technology. Inspire yourself with the newest innovation and learn how to optimize your business.”

You can purchase a pass to Advanced Factories here.

April 9 – 12: ceramitec 2024

At Messe München in Germany from April 9-12, you can learn all about ceramics at the ceramitec 2024 trade fair, which covers the industry’s entire spectrum. Attendees can discover the latest trends, products, and technologies at the show, all while making important contacts that could lead to new business. Featured exhibition areas at ceramitec include fine and refractory ceramics, heavy clay, raw materials, powder metallurgy, and technical ceramics. You’ll also recognize some AM industry companies on the exhibition floor, including Lithoz, 3DCeram, Desktop Metal, and CONCR3DE Printing.

“In these volatile times, ceramitec offers market orientation and serves as a trend barometer. In light of the many challenges currently facing the ceramics industry, ceramitec exhibitors will present the solutions that are urgently needed. Whether decarbonization, digitalization, energy efficiency or green technologies – ceramitec offers the right answers to all current developments.”

You can buy a ticket to ceramitec 2024 here.

April 10: AddUp’s DED Experience Day

AddUp is holding a DED Experience Day in Augsburg, Germany this Wednesday, April 10th, together with co-host MT Aerospace AG and support from Siemens. Attendees will get to expand their knowledge of directed energy deposition (DED) technology through keynotes, workshops, industrial use cases, and knowledge sharing with other industry experts and thought leaders. There will also be a networking lunch, an MT Aerospace factory tour, and a final session with drinks and closing notes.

“Expand your knowledge of DED alongside thought leaders, industry experts, and explore real-world applications that will reshape your perspective.”

You can learn more here.

May 8 – 10: AM Coalition’s Second Annual DC Fly-In

While the second annual Additive Manufacturing Coalition DC Fly-In isn’t until May 8-10, discounted rates on the block of rooms at the historic Hotel Washington end this Wednesday the 10th. Many of the activities during this three-day event will take place at the hotel, or nearby, so it’s a great place to stay if you’re planning on participating. This event, which counts RICOH as a platinum sponsor, is a great chance to advocate on Capitol Hill in support of AM.

“Join us for a very special opportunity to come to DC to meet with public policy leaders in Congress and the Federal Agencies to discuss additive manufacturing and the importance of strong public policies to advance the utilization of AM for both our National economy and our National Defense.”

You can purchase tickets for AM Coalition’s second annual DC Fly-In here. Don’t delay, rates go up on Friday, April 26th!

April 10: Metal Binder Jetting with Markforged & Azoth

Also on the 10th, you won’t want to miss the webinar on “Metal Binder Jetting Process and Applications with Markforged Customer Azoth,” which takes place at 11 am EST. Ross Adams, Binder Jetting Manager at Markforged, and Cody Cochran, General Manager, Azoth, will explain the end-to-end process and necessary equipment, along with tools to evaluate how binder jetting can accelerate your own business. Attendees will learn how flagship Markforged customer Azoth, an engineering and production services firm centered around advanced manufacturing, uses binder jetting to produce verified parts for customers in multiple industries, including automotive.

“Metal binder jetting is a production-scale additive technology that enables manufacturers to economically produce complex metal parts — at high volume. Leading manufacturers across a wide range of industries already leverage Markforged binder jetting solutions to produce millions of precision metal components. Join us on April 10th to see how you can join them.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 11: Expand Your Knowledge of ColdMetalFusion

At 11 am EST on Thursday, April 11th, the ColdMetalFusion alliance will present “Navigate with Confidence: An advanced webinar for ColdMetalFusion.” This is ideal for people who’ve already learned the basics of ColdMetalFusion (CMF) and want to expand their knowledge and expertise in order to maximize the benefits of the technology. Multiple topics will be covered during the webinar, including part selection strategy and a deep dive into design rules by looking at real-life applications. There will also be an FAQ session.

“Participate in our interactive and advanced webinar and learn how to navigate the world of ColdMetalFusion with confidence – dive into the details of selecting the right part and learn the design rules through real-life applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 11: About MIT xPRO’s Additive Manufacturing Course

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers online learning programs via MIT xPRO, and you’ll have the chance to learn all about one of them this Thursday the 11th, at 2 pm EST. The online certificate course “Additive Manufacturing for Innovative Design and Production” has been taken by thousands of people since it was first launched. But during this week’s free, interactive webinar, “Inside MIT xPRO’s Additive Manufacturing Online Course,” attendees will hear about the structure, delivery, and key learning objectives of the certificate course, as well as who should enroll, from AM industry leader John Hart, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity (LMP) and Center for Additive and Digital Advanced Production Technologies (APT) at MIT. Professor Hart will also discuss the history and applications of AM across industries, and attendees can participate in a Q&A session at the end.

“Thousands of professionals have joined MIT faculty and industry leaders for MIT xPRO’s Additive Manufacturing for Innovative Design and Production – an online certificate course that provides learners the opportunity to practice AM processes and methods with cutting-edge CAD and generative design tools (CAD knowledge not required), as well as case studies, assessments, and tools.”

You can register for this special event here. This one is not to be missed!

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

