3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 10, 2024

No surprise here—the big news in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup is the AMUG Conference! But don’t worry if you can’t make it to Chicago this week, there are still plenty of other offerings, including the Design-2-Part Show in Texas, a live 3DQue event, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

March 10 – 14: AMUG Conference 2024

This week in Chicago, join the additive manufacturing event designed for users, by users—the AMUG Conference, March 10-14. This unique gathering welcomes commercial AM users of all levels to share experiences and insights, initiate collaborations, and exchange knowledge. At this year’s conference, there will be 150 presentations, hands-on workshops, two keynote presentations, a technical competition, over 110 exhibitors, panel discussions, sponsor breakout sessions, and much more. You also don’t want to miss the Special Event and Dinner on Wednesday night, and the inaugural AMUGderby!

“AMUG is a global community focused on accelerating the education and advancement of additive manufacturing and 3D printing. “Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference brings together engineers, designers, managers, and educators from around the world to share expertise, best practices, challenges, and application developments in additive manufacturing.”

You can register for AMUG 2024 here. 3DPrint.com will also be attending!

March 10 & 8 – 17: Costco Wholesale Roadshow with FitMyFoot

Custom 3D printed insoles and sandals from FitMyFoot (FMF) are still being featured at Costco warehouses across Washington and California this week! These Wholesale Roadshows are staffed by FMF personnel who can help members with the foot scanning process at the stores. The FMF products are special order at the Costco Roadshows, and members will receive their custom product within two weeks. Today is the last day FMF will be at the Tustin store in California, and personnel will also be at the Costco in Seattle, Washington through March 17th.

“Come visit us and one of our specialists will get you set up with 3D printed Custom Insoles made for your feet.”

If members don’t feel like coming to the warehouse, they can also scan their feet at home using the FMF app, and order their 3D printed insoles and sandals that way.

March 12 – 14: AeroMat 2024

The premier international conference on aerospace materials, AeroMat 2024, will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina from March 12-14, organized by ASM International. With a theme of “Breakthroughs in Materials Engineering Addressing Performance, Cost, and Sustainability in Aerospace,” this is the event’s 35th edition, and will feature four keynote presentations from industry leaders, plus multiple sessions focused on additive manufacturing. AeroMat 2024 is also co-located with SAE’s AeroTech 2024, and together will host 20 exhibitors representing their joint industry, including Collins Aerospace, LIFT, Safran, The Boeing Company, and more.

“Implementation of new materials and technologies into future designs and legacy platforms will leverage improved performance, cost and sustainability of aerospace structures and engines. The 2024 technical program will focus on innovative aerospace material & process developments, with keynotes and panel to feature research and development of aerospace materials, and collaborations with the global materials community.”

You can register for the conference here.

March 12 – 14: TechniShow 2024

TechniShow 2024, March 12-14 in Utrecht, Netherlands, is the largest trade fair in the Benelux region for industrial production techniques, processing and machining of metals, plastics, accessories, and tools. It’s organized by the Utrecht Royal Jaarbeurs on behalf of trade association FPT-VIMAG, and will feature various guided theme tours, a startup area, Innovation Awards, a live broadcast of TechniShow Talks from the exhibition floor, and much more. There will be exhibitors representing robotics, sheet metal technology, production automation, machining, additive manufacturing, and others; plus, one of the main themes of TechniShow 2024 is 3D printing, and you can find inspiring applications and business cases at the event’s Additive Manufacturing Theme Square.

“TechniShow 2024 has a broad content program. You can attend knowledge sessions in the various theaters, take one of the guided theme tours of the exhibition floor and visit the various pavilions, squares and streets.”

You can register for TechniShow 2024 here.

March 13 – 14: Design-2-Part Show in Irving, Texas

America’s largest design and contract manufacturing tradeshows, Design-2-Part, are a great way to find new suppliers for parts and manufacturing services, and one will be held in Irving, Texas from March 13-14. This free event will feature 200 American suppliers to help you shorten the supply chain, get your parts manufactured on time, discover new materials, and reduce costs. Over 300 service categories will be represented, including plastics, machining, fabricating and forming, finishing, and 3D printing/prototyping. There will be 13 exhibitors in the 3D printing category, including GoEngineer, INDO-MIM, Moonshot3D, Raise3D, Stratasys Direct, and more.

“Entering its 19th year in Texas and first year at the Irving Convention Center, the Design-2-Part Show is the most efficient place to meet high-quality American suppliers of custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. From design and prototypes to production, finishing, and assemblies…get the instant answers you need at this show.”

You can register for Design-2-Part in Irving, Texas here.

March 13: 3DQue’s Auto Ejection for Bambu Lab

Vancouver-based 3DQue is focused on automation in 3D printing, and its latest offering is the AutoFarm3D Auto Ejection system for Bambu Lab’s X1C, P1P, and P1S printers. This system offers VAAPR auto-release print beds and tilt kits for purchase, so you can keep your printers running 24/7. Last week, the company hosted some online sessions about Bambu Lab Auto Ejection, and they went so well that 3DQue is offering another one this week. At 2 pm EST on Wednesday, March 13th, join 3DQue online for a quick interactive overview and Q&A session to learn all about auto eject for Bambu Lab printers.

“Dive into the AutoFarm3D Auto Ejection system for Bambu Lab! Join us for tips, Q&A, and get ready to level up your 3D printers.”

You can get your free ticket for this event here.

March 14 – 15: ATLANT 3D’s Pioneering Atomic Scale Innovation Conference

Atomic-scale advanced manufacturing technology leader ATLANT 3D is hosting “Pioneering Atomic Scale Innovation Conference 2024: From Materials to Scalable Applications” from March 14-15 in Taastrup, Denmark and online. This hybrid event will be an exploration of the latest advancements in Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), the technology’s potential, and its role in optics, electronics, energy, and semiconductors. The focus is on advanced materials innovation and atomic scale advanced manufacturing for the previously mentioned applications, as well as photonics and microelectronics. There will be enlightening panel discussions, in-depth presentations, and collaborative sessions, all focused on enabling Zero-Waste Manufacturing with atomic precision.

“At ATLANT 3D, we believe in the transformative power of atomic scale innovation to redefine the landscape of advanced manufacturing and materials science. The Pioneering Atomic Scale Innovation Conference is not just an event; it’s a beacon for the future, signaling our collective journey towards a more sustainable, precise, and innovative world,” Maksym Plakhotnyuk, PhD, CEO and Founder of ATLANT 3D, said in a press release.

You can register for the conference here. If you can’t attend in-person, be sure to register for online participation.

