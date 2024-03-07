3D Printing Unpeeled: New Arkema Material for HP, Saddle and Macro MEMS

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
IMTS

Share this Article

A new Arkema material for MJF is said to reduce costs per part by up to 25% and have an 85% reusability ratio. HP 3D HR PA 12 S has been tested by the likes of Materialise, Erpro and others and is said to have a better surface finish as well. Lower cost materials can really move the saddle on accelerating 3D printing. 

After Specialized, Selle Italia and others, now Prologo is releasing a 3D printed bike saddle, the Nago R4 Pas 3DMSS. Costing €420 it has three zones and is another biking success story for 3D printing. But, when will we see other saddles come to the fore? 

A new paper in Nature by Buoying Hou and others at Zhejiang University is looking at making microhemispherical resonant gyroscopes, with Boston Micro Fabrication´s micro arch S130 instead of MEMS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

BellaSeno Moves into Trauma Care with 3D Printed Patient-specific Bone Scaffold

$1.1M Grant to Drive Q5D’s Automated Wiring Tech

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingConsumer GoodsSports

BMW 3D Prints Custom Spike Plates for German Bobsleigh Team

Global auto giant BMW Group has developed custom spike plates for the German Bobsleigh team, manufacturing the metal athletic gear using powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printing. Bobsledders wear cleats...

February 26, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Boeing Boosts Future Innovators with New Space Lab Grant

In a stride toward the future of space exploration and additive manufacturing (AM), Boeing (NYSE: BA) has partnered with the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs to launch an...

February 19, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesAdditive ManufacturingBusinessEuropeHybrid 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 17, 2024: Shot Blasting, Service Bureaus, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting out with post-processing, as SKZ Würzburg is using a shot blast system from AM Solutions for its research. Moving on to business,...

February 17, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchQuality ControlScience & Technology

MIT Researchers Use AI to Optimize Stiffness and Toughness Balance in 3D Printed Parts

In January, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT’s) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) published a study in the journal Science Advances, which details an algorithm they...

February 5, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP March 26th Webinar
Formnet Germany
AMUG
AMR Military
GE Aerospace
EOS
HP
HP
HP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AM Energy
FacFox
Velo3D
Flashforge
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides