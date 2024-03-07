3D Printing Unpeeled: New Arkema Material for HP, Saddle and Macro MEMS

A new Arkema material for MJF is said to reduce costs per part by up to 25% and have an 85% reusability ratio. HP 3D HR PA 12 S has been tested by the likes of Materialise, Erpro and others and is said to have a better surface finish as well. Lower cost materials can really move the saddle on accelerating 3D printing.

After Specialized, Selle Italia and others, now Prologo is releasing a 3D printed bike saddle, the Nago R4 Pas 3DMSS. Costing €420 it has three zones and is another biking success story for 3D printing. But, when will we see other saddles come to the fore?

A new paper in Nature by Buoying Hou and others at Zhejiang University is looking at making microhemispherical resonant gyroscopes, with Boston Micro Fabrication´s micro arch S130 instead of MEMS.

