HP Releases New Arkema Sustainable 3D Printing Polymer Ahead of AMUG 2024

Ahead of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference in Chicago next week (March 10-14), HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has announced a new sustainable polymer offering, PA 12 S, for its Jet Fusion 5200 Series of 3D printers. Developed in collaboration with leading French chemicals supplier Arkema, HP claims that PA 12 S has a reusability ratio of up to 85 percent: “the highest reusability ratio” of any PA 12 material on the market.
Moreover, according to HP, PA 12 S can lower the cost per part compared to other PA 12 materials. The material has so far been adopted by users including Michigan-based engineering services firm Accel Digital Solutions, French sporting goods retailer Decathlon, French services bureau Erpro Group, and Dutch AM firm Materialise. HP expects PA 12 S to be available for the Jet Fusion 5600 Series sometime this spring.
In a press release about HP’s new low-cost, high-reuse polymer PA 12 S, Pieter Vos, Marketing & Product Director at Materialise, said, “Working with HP as a beta customer for PA 12 S is an important element in our strategy to make [AM] more accessible through an extended industrial grade materials offering. PA 12 S has proven its processability, delivering consistent parts with a great surface quality. We look forward to exploring application opportunities with our customers.” Quentin Bertucchi, applications engineer at Erpro Group, said, “This PA 12 S material offers an unprecedented combination of surface finish and productivity, giving us new production opportunities when it comes to aesthetic parts. The smooth surface is an ideal base for further post-processing steps, sublimating the final result, and lowering the cost of providing complex smooth parts.”
Attendees of AMUG 2024 can learn more about PA 12 S at Booth Dia 9, Salon D, as well as a wide variety of other topics throughout the week in presentations by company insiders.
As a whole enterprise, HP has steadily increased its focus on sustainability in recent years, and the company’s 3D printing division is no exception. In this context, HP’s 3D printing unit has seen particular success in creating tooling for molded fiber packaging. Given that recyclability is one of the main appeals of molded fiber packaging, using PA 12 S for that application could make a significant long-term impact on HP’s meeting its emissions targets.
The release highlights another of HP’s strengths, which is working with partners to help them permanently build up the incorporation of AM into their supply chains. One of HP’s splashiest campaigns last year involved footwear, including a partnership with Decathlon for 3D printed soles. A major selling point to that project was the fact the soles and uppers aren’t glued together, enabling far easier recycling at the end of the product lifecycle. Again, the potential for Decathlon to build on that foundation by incorporating PA 12 S into the process means that the sporting goods retailer has more than a one-off product concept when it comes to its AM capabilities — it has a legitimate, lasting business case.
With the low-cost and optimal recyclability, it easy to envision HP incorporating PA 12 S into its activities related to the AM Industrial Navigator program, the company’s partnership with several other AM companies that is designed to gauge and accelerate the AM capacity of a given enterprise. Such a network could be especially useful, for instance, in the wider establishment of circular AM economies.
Images courtesy of HP
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
$1.1M Grant to Drive Q5D’s Automated Wiring Tech
Q5D, a UK-based company, specializes in creating an automated wire harness robot cell. The firm has recently received a $1.1 million grant to further automate its CY1000 wiring solution. For...
Boeing Boosts Future Innovators with New Space Lab Grant
In a stride toward the future of space exploration and additive manufacturing (AM), Boeing (NYSE: BA) has partnered with the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs to launch an...
California Energy Commission Awards $5M to 3D Printed Homebuilder Mighty Buildings
Mighty Buildings, the Oakland-based additive construction (AC) firm specializing in prefabricated, climate-resilient homes, has been awarded a $5 million GFO-22-305 grant from the California Energy Commission. In partnership with Lawrence...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Construction Standard, Sand Wall & Self Heating Microfluidics
ISO/ASTM Standard 52939:2023 has been released and it sets standards for QA for 3D Printed polymer, composite and cement buildings. This is most welcome since 3D printed construction is a...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.