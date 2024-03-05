CRP USA Ushers in New Era of Development with Chris Brewster as CEO

CRP USA officially welcomed Chris Brewster as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Brewster, who took the reins on January 29, 2024, is set to lead the company into a new chapter of pioneering advancements in the manufacturing sector, particularly within the realm of additive manufacturing (AM).

The 3D printing company headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, specializes in 3D printing with the Windform family of high-performance materials created in the late 1990s by parent company CRP Group in Modena, Italy. These proprietary advanced composite powders are tailored for AM and create durable, high-performance parts that can meet the rigorous demands of several high-stakes environments. Windform materials are used extensively on selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers and in high-performance sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and motorsport.

While CRP Group’s mission leverages the proprietary Windform materials for its projects—extensively in Formula 1 (F1) and motorsports—CRP USA is dedicated to addressing the unique demands of the American market and its industries. The CRP Group has been instrumental in the success of many race-winning F1, Moto GP, Rally Raid, Gran Turismo (GT), NASCAR, V8 Supercar, and World Rally Championship teams. The brand also produces spacecraft components, CubeSat, and structures for space applications and has parts currently in orbit 3D printed with Windform materials.

Last year, 3D printed components were manufactured by CRP USA for the Portland State Aerospace Society’s OreSat0 CubeSat, Oregon’s first satellite, deployed into low earth orbit (LEO) in March 2021 and successfully operating since then. CRP USA also teamed up with the United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (USABS) in Colorado to create race-ready 3D printed composite components for the USABS’ bobsled to use in sliding season and the Olympic Winter Games to be held in 2026 in Italy.

Another notable contribution from CRP USA is its work with the University of Victoria’s UVic Formula Racing team, whose partnership has led to the creation of critical car components like steering wheels and engine lubrication system parts. These pieces, made in 2023 from CRP’s carbon fiber-filled Windform materials through laser sintering, are valued for their versatility, strength, and durability.

Building on this foundation, the new CEO will focus on customer satisfaction and delivering top-notch products and services. Brewster is no stranger to the world of manufacturing, bringing a rich background of experience from his time in sectors that span everything from space exploration to medical advances. Previously, he led a subsidiary of Cornell Dubilier Electronics, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s reach and spearheading the development of new, innovative products.

CRP USA’s base in North Carolina positions it at the heart of the southern industrial and manufacturing hub, surrounded by the up-and-coming aerospace and motorsports communities. This strategic location, combined with the company’s access to CRP’s global network of high-performance composite manufacturing materials, ensures CRP USA is ready to tackle the challenges of today’s manufacturing demands head-on.

According to CRP USA: “Chris’s strategic vision and customer-centric approach align seamlessly with CRP USA’s mission to excel in the additive manufacturing landscape by pushing the boundaries of manufacturing services. His appointment signals a renewed focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while driving sustainable growth and innovation.”

The introduction of Brewster as CEO marks an important milestone in improving the visibility and importance of CRP USA within the broader landscape of the manufacturing industry. This transition not only marks a significant leadership evolution but also positions the US-based subsidiary to play a more essential role within the CRP Group itself. This move highlights CRP USA’s ambition to boost its reputation, further claiming its place at the forefront of the AM industry.

