3D Printing Poll of the Week: Networking Events at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

Ahead of our 7th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies business and networking summit in New York City, we had a Poll of the Week in which we asked our LinkedIn followers which topic at the event they were most looking forward to out of software, AM in transportation, 3D printed electronics, and large-format AM and construction; the latter was the winner there. But in the next Poll of the Week, we wondered if people were more excited about the keynote presentations, networking events, the exhibit hall, or the panel discussions at AMS 2024. 41% of the respondents chose the various networking events, and there were several great ones!

New York Rangers Hockey

The night before the official start of AMS, many sponsors and other supporters met up at Madison Square Garden to see a New York Rangers hockey game. Seats were spread throughout a few rows over four sections, but many people met up during the first intermission of the game to chat with those they weren’t sitting near. The Rangers ended up beating the Colorado Avalanche in overtime, and the four double-barrel tee-shirt Gatling guns were both terrifying and impressive.

Bavarian Beer and Pretzels Networking Reception by AM Ventures

At the end of the first day of AMS, the event’s Networking Sponsor AM Ventures hosted its popular Bavarian Beer and Pretzels networking reception for the second year in a row. The Germany-based company is very influential in the industrial AM venture capital scene, and its first investment was in post-processing startup DyeMansion, which also had a presence at AMS 2024. AM Ventures currently has a portfolio of 17 successful companies from six different countries, including 3YOURMIND—which also had a presence at the event—as well as Evove, MetShape, Conflux, Additive Drives, and Fortius Metals, the latter of which participated in the Start-Up Pitches at AMS.

Arno Held, Co-Founder of AM Ventures, gave a keynote presentation at AMS 2024, discussing current challenges within the VC realm and the 3D printing industry at large, including a more cautious investment climate.

“It’s not the best of times right now. We all know it. The valuations are down. Venture capital rounds in the U.S. are pretty much not happening at all, and I can tell this because I’m navigating a portfolio of almost 20 companies. So, it’s not always a great time to be a VC investor,” Held said. “In these times, money is not free anymore. In fact, founders have to give much more of their company for much higher expectations in the future, and the pressure is extremely high because investors have become extremely selective.”

This may sound depressing, but Held went on to say that these challenges are just opportunities for the industry to build creativity.

Just like at last year’s event, he took to the stage for his presentation in traditional Lederhosen, in preparation for the much-anticipated Bavarian Beer and Pretzels reception at the end of the day. The music, beer, and food delightfully matched the party theme, including the biggest pretzels I’ve ever seen besides the ones they sell at formnext in Frankfurt.

Women in 3D Printing NY Chapter Party & AMS Happy Hour

AMS attendees went offsite after the second day of the event to join the New York Chapter of Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) and 3DPrint.com for a happy hour event at Project Farmhouse, a sustainable event space in Union Square operated by GrowNYC.

The NY chapter of Wi3DP is run by Kat Ermant, Prototype Lab Lead and Additive Manufacturing Engineer at Peleton Interactive, and Brianne Malloy, Senior Engineer, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., who also participated on our Wi3DP panel at AMS on “Print to Prosper: Unleashing the Power of 3D Printing in Serial Production. These two sure know how to throw a great party, as last year’s Wi3DP Happy Hour for AMS was also excellent!

In addition to a bar and several delicious passed hors d’oeuvres, there were plenty of small tables where people could set their drinks and snacks while engaging in post-show conversation. An interesting feature of the space was a hydroponic green wall, going hand-in-hand with the venue’s sustainability ethos…an ethos that the AM industry shares.

Several companies sponsored this year’s Wi3DP-AMS happy hour, and these were all listed on the welcome sign, as well as the cocktail napkins used during the event. So we’d like to thank the following Party Sponsors:

3MF Consortium

Adaxis

Autodesk

BigRep

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF)

CadBlu

Dynamism

Est é e Lauder Companies

e Lauder Companies formnext Chicago

Inkbit

Materialise

Norsk Titanium

nTop

PicoSolutions

Final AMS Networking Happy Hour

After AMS 2024 officially wrapped up, Presenting Sponsor the Barnes Global Advisors hosted a special workshop focused on “Finding the Value in AM.” Many of the AMS attendees who didn’t stay for the workshop took a short walk through the Chelsea neighborhood to the Peter McManus Cafe, one of the oldest family-owned and operated bars in NYC. Once the workshop was over, many of the participants joined us to raise a glass to a great week.

We look forward to seeing you for more networking, presentations, and great conversations at next year’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies, February 4-6, 2025!

