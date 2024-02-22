AM Energy

3D Printing Poll of the Week: Networking Events at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

8 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D Printing3D Printing Events
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

Ahead of our 7th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies business and networking summit in New York City, we had a Poll of the Week in which we asked our LinkedIn followers which topic at the event they were most looking forward to out of software, AM in transportation, 3D printed electronics, and large-format AM and construction; the latter was the winner there. But in the next Poll of the Week, we wondered if people were more excited about the keynote presentations, networking events, the exhibit hall, or the panel discussions at AMS 2024. 41% of the respondents chose the various networking events, and there were several great ones!

New York Rangers Hockey

The night before the official start of AMS, many sponsors and other supporters met up at Madison Square Garden to see a New York Rangers hockey game. Seats were spread throughout a few rows over four sections, but many people met up during the first intermission of the game to chat with those they weren’t sitting near. The Rangers ended up beating the Colorado Avalanche in overtime, and the four double-barrel tee-shirt Gatling guns were both terrifying and impressive.

Image: Sarah Saunders, 3DPrint.com

Bavarian Beer and Pretzels Networking Reception by AM Ventures

At the end of the first day of AMS, the event’s Networking Sponsor AM Ventures hosted its popular Bavarian Beer and Pretzels networking reception for the second year in a row. The Germany-based company is very influential in the industrial AM venture capital scene, and its first investment was in post-processing startup DyeMansion, which also had a presence at AMS 2024. AM Ventures currently has a portfolio of 17 successful companies from six different countries, including 3YOURMIND—which also had a presence at the event—as well as Evove, MetShape, Conflux, Additive Drives, and Fortius Metals, the latter of which participated in the Start-Up Pitches at AMS.

Jeff Lints, Founder & CEO of Fortius Metals. Image: Sarah Saunders, 3DPrint.com

Arno Held, Co-Founder of AM Ventures, gave a keynote presentation at AMS 2024, discussing current challenges within the VC realm and the 3D printing industry at large, including a more cautious investment climate.

“It’s not the best of times right now. We all know it. The valuations are down. Venture capital rounds in the U.S. are pretty much not happening at all, and I can tell this because I’m navigating a portfolio of almost 20 companies. So, it’s not always a great time to be a VC investor,” Held said. “In these times, money is not free anymore. In fact, founders have to give much more of their company for much higher expectations in the future, and the pressure is extremely high because investors have become extremely selective.”

Arno Held at AMS 2024, decked out in his Lederhosen. Image: Sarah Saunders, 3DPrint.com

This may sound depressing, but Held went on to say that these challenges are just opportunities for the industry to build creativity.

Just like at last year’s event, he took to the stage for his presentation in traditional Lederhosen, in preparation for the much-anticipated Bavarian Beer and Pretzels reception at the end of the day. The music, beer, and food delightfully matched the party theme, including the biggest pretzels I’ve ever seen besides the ones they sell at formnext in Frankfurt.

Image: Ashley Alleyne, 3DPrint.com

Women in 3D Printing NY Chapter Party & AMS Happy Hour

AMS attendees went offsite after the second day of the event to join the New York Chapter of Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) and 3DPrint.com for a happy hour event at Project Farmhouse, a sustainable event space in Union Square operated by GrowNYC.

Image: Ashley Alleyne, 3DPrint.com

The NY chapter of Wi3DP is run by Kat Ermant, Prototype Lab Lead and Additive Manufacturing Engineer at Peleton Interactive, and Brianne Malloy, Senior Engineer, The Este Lauder Companies Inc., who also participated on our Wi3DP panel at AMS on “Print to Prosper: Unleashing the Power of 3D Printing in Serial Production. These two sure know how to throw a great party, as last year’s Wi3DP Happy Hour for AMS was also excellent!

Image: Ashley Alleyne, 3DPrint.com

In addition to a bar and several delicious passed hors d’oeuvres, there were plenty of small tables where people could set their drinks and snacks while engaging in post-show conversation. An interesting feature of the space was a hydroponic green wall, going hand-in-hand with the venue’s sustainability ethos…an ethos that the AM industry shares.

Image: Ashley Alleyne, 3DPrint.com

Several companies sponsored this year’s Wi3DP-AMS happy hour, and these were all listed on the welcome sign, as well as the cocktail napkins used during the event. So we’d like to thank the following Party Sponsors:

  • 3MF Consortium
  • Adaxis
  • Autodesk
  • BigRep
  • Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF)
  • CadBlu
  • Dynamism
  • Este Lauder Companies
  • formnext Chicago
  • Inkbit
  • Materialise
  • Norsk Titanium
  • nTop
  • PicoSolutions

Image: Sarah Saunders, 3DPrint.com

Final AMS Networking Happy Hour

After AMS 2024 officially wrapped up, Presenting Sponsor the Barnes Global Advisors hosted a special workshop focused on “Finding the Value in AM.” Many of the AMS attendees who didn’t stay for the workshop took a short walk through the Chelsea neighborhood to the Peter McManus Cafe, one of the oldest family-owned and operated bars in NYC. Once the workshop was over, many of the participants joined us to raise a glass to a great week.

Image: Ashley Alleyne, 3DPrint.com

We look forward to seeing you for more networking, presentations, and great conversations at next year’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies, February 4-6, 2025!

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Lithoz Expands Ceramic 3D Printing to Japan via New Network

Organizing an Industry: AM Coalition’s Mark Burnham on Lobbying in 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

White House Announces AM Forward Fund at Convening of Small Business Leaders

On February 14, 2024, the White House hosted a meeting of small business leaders, trade association professionals, investors, and federal officials, for a roundtable discussion concerning reforms that the Biden-Harris...

February 21, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 18, 2024

Kicking things off in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, SPE’s International Polyolefins Conference is taking place in Texas, while the WAMSymposium will be held in Florida and...

February 18, 2024
3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationBusinessMRO and Spares

Markforged Introduces Performance Advisor: Automated Strength Analysis for 3D Printed Parts

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the Massachusetts-based additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has released an upgrade to its signature Eiger software. Called “Performance Advisor,” the new capability enables users to...

January 30, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 28, 2024

It’s another busy week of 3D printing industry webinars and events! Stratasys continues its advanced training, while Nexa3D and Headmade Materials will discuss ColdMetalFusion in a webinar. 3DHEALS is hosting...

January 28, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP
3DXTECH
Flashforge
AM Energy
Formnext Germany
AMUG
AMR Military
FacFox
EOS FDR
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides