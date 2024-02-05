Poll of the Week: Exciting Topics at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

This week, from February 6-8, the 7th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event will take place. Produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), this is the only 3D printing conference in New York City, and welcomes AM stakeholders from all over the world. Over 100 speakers will give keynotes and talks, or participate in panel discussions and roundtables, about the most critical topics in the fast-growing AM industry.

In our Poll of the Week, we decided to ask our LinkedIn followers which topic at AMS 2024 they were looking forward to the most. While a wide variety of topics and applications will be discussed, you only get four choices for LinkedIn polls. These were:

Out of 84 votes, “Large-Format AM & Construction” won; you can see the full breakdown below.

The winning topic will actually take place on the first day of the conference, in the second session of the Growth Strategies: Production vertical. Mark Douglass, Business Development Manager at Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions, will get things started with a keynote on the “Latest in Codes and Standards for Wire DED.” Lawrence Gasman, Founder of AM Research, will moderate a panel on “Large-Format Metal AM” with panelists Nick Estock, VP of Business Development, AddUp; Co-Founder and CEO of FormAlloy Melanie Lang; and Jason Jones, Co-Founder and CEO, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies.

A second panel, “Additive Manufacturing in Construction,” will be moderated by Stephan Mansour, Additive Construction Specialist, Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International; the panelists are Vincent Albanese, Manager of Strategic Partnership – North America, COBOD International, and Megan Krieger, Program Manager – Additive Construction, Manufacturing – Mechanical Engineer (MS Materials Science & Engineering), U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).

Software

Software will be discussed on the second day of AMS, in the first session of Deployment Strategies: Programs. Materialise CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen will present the keynote, and then SJ Jones, Principal Manufacturing Engineer, Jones Additive Manufacturing, will moderate a panel on “Trends & Innovations in AM Software.” The panelists are Victor Gerdes, Vice President – Global Software Product Strategy, Stratasys; Duann Scott, Volunteer Advocate for 3MF Consortium and Founder of Bits to Atoms and DfAM Substack; and nTop Founder and CEO Bradley Rothenberg.

Alexander Oster, Head of Additive for Autodesk, will give a talk on “How Open Source Developments will Disrupt the Industrial AM Landscape,” and then the session’s second panel, “Workflow Software for AM,” will be moderated by Startup Advisor Tali Rosman; panelists are Oqton CEO Ben Schrauwen; Alexandre Donnadieu, CCO of 3YOURMIND; and Authentise Founder and CEO Andre Wegner.

AM in Transportation

The second session of Growth Strategies: Verticals on February 7th, is “AM in Transportation.” Debbie Holton, Principal, Converge Consulting Group, will moderate the “AM for Mobility” panel, which will welcome panelists Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director, Mobility goes Additive; Matthew Sermon, Executive Director – Program Executive Office for Strategic Submarines, US Navy; and Mario Dimovski, Director of Innovation and Transformation, Boyd Group, and a task force member of 3D in Auto Repair.

Humna Khan, the CEO and Founder of ASTRO Mechanical Testing Laboratory, will moderate the session’s second panel, “The Industrialization of Additive for Aerospace,” with panelists Gina Ghiglieri, Additive Manufacturing Manager and Subject Matter Expert, Maxar Space; MIMO Technik Founder and CEO Jonathan Cohen; and Jeffrey Gaddes, Additive Manufacturing Subject Matter Expert, U.S. Army. Then, Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer and Subject Matter Expert at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, will present a talk about “Space Exploration using AM.”

3D Printed Electronics

Also on the second day of AMS, before “AM in Transportation” and “Software,” the first session in Growth Strategies: Verticals is “3D Printed Electronics – Where are the Valuable Applications?” A panel on “3D Printed Electronics – Emerging Markets” will be moderated by Eric MacDonald, Murchison Chair and Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, College of Engineering, Joint Faculty Appointment, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, The University of Texas at El Paso. The panelists are Sciperio, Inc. Founder Kenneth Church; John Kawola, the CEO of Boston Micro Fabrication; and Yoav Stern, CEO and Member of the Board, Nano Dimension.

Ending this session, Rich Neill, the CEO of Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions, will give a talk about “AME Applications.”

To learn about these topics, and many others—including series production, post-processing, AM in oil & gas, standards, and automation—join us at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2023 in New York City! You can register for the conference here, and trust me, you don’t want to miss this one.

