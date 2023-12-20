Printing Money Episode 13: Recent 3D Printing Transactions with Arno Held, AM Ventures

Happy holidays to our esteemed Printing Money listeners. Alex re-joins for this episode, and we also welcome back Arno Held from AM Ventures. There have been a number of thought provoking 3DP/AM transactions and impressive venture rounds since we last covered these topics in Episode 11. Danny, Alex and Arno have you covered with a wealth of knowledge about all of it. We begin with some ruminations and reminiscence on Formnext 2023, then we cover M&A and VC, and dive a bit into the private financing environment. Along the way you’ll notice some interesting themes including corporate streamlining, and an educational and entertaining ode to tungsten!

0:13 Introductions

0:51 Formnext 2023 impressions

4:35 Cumberland Additive acquires Stratasys Direct division

9:43 3D Systems likely selling Oqton?

10:47 Nexa acquires Essentium

13:05 BigRep buys HAGE3D, and pursues German SPAC

17:05 Desktop Metal sells Aerosint to Schaeffler

22:00 Sandvik acquires Buffalo Tungsten

23:48 6K Additive purchases Global Metal Powders

26:27 Vectoflow closes €4M Series A

31:15 Divergent closes $230M Series D, and buys Sigma Additive’s IP

33:41 Immensa lands $20M Series B

37:07 Precipart takes growth equity from KKR

39:12 Cognitive Designs raises €2M

41:15 Lithoz invests in Amarea

43:00 Multi-material printing

45:45 Norsk Titanium secures €2M bridge loan

