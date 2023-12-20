AMS 2024

Printing Money Episode 13: Recent 3D Printing Transactions with Arno Held, AM Ventures

7 hours by Danny Piper 3D PrintingBusinessEnergyEuropeFeatured StoriesMENAMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaTransportation
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

Happy holidays to our esteemed Printing Money listeners. Alex re-joins for this episode, and we also welcome back Arno Held from AM Ventures. There have been a number of thought provoking 3DP/AM transactions and impressive venture rounds since we last covered these topics in Episode 11.  Danny, Alex and Arno have you covered with a wealth of knowledge about all of it.  We begin with some ruminations and reminiscence on Formnext 2023, then we cover M&A and VC, and dive a bit into the private financing environment. Along the way you’ll notice some interesting themes including corporate streamlining, and an educational and entertaining ode to tungsten!

0:13   Introductions

0:51   Formnext 2023 impressions

4:35   Cumberland Additive acquires Stratasys Direct division

9:43   3D Systems likely selling Oqton?

10:47 Nexa acquires Essentium

13:05 BigRep buys HAGE3D, and pursues German SPAC

17:05 Desktop Metal sells Aerosint to Schaeffler

22:00 Sandvik acquires Buffalo Tungsten

23:48 6K Additive purchases Global Metal Powders

26:27 Vectoflow closes €4M Series A

31:15 Divergent closes $230M Series D, and buys Sigma Additive’s IP

33:41 Immensa lands $20M Series B

37:07 Precipart takes growth equity from KKR

39:12 Cognitive Designs raises €2M

41:15 Lithoz invests in Amarea

43:00 Multi-material printing

45:45 Norsk Titanium secures €2M bridge loan

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.  The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

 

 

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Desktop Metal Lawsuit Alleging Misleading of Investors Dismissed

Bambu Lab Disrupts Itself with A1 3D Printer

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchSocial IssuesSustainability

How Toxic is 3D Printing? UL Research Sheds Light

The Chemical Insights Research Institute of UL Research has released a new study seeking to shed light on the nature of volatile organic compound (VOC) and particle emissions during the...

December 13, 2023
3D Printer Reviews3D Printers3D Printing

Hands-on with the Creality K1 Max 3D Printer: As Fast and Reliable as it Looks

The K1 Max is Creality’s latest entry in the new generation of high-end, CoreXY 3D printers. With a sleek enclosure and modern interface, the K1 Max promises a smooth out-of-box...

December 8, 2023
3D Printer Reviews3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsNorth America

Plug-and-Play 3D Printing: Hands-on with the Form 3+ 3D Printer

When desktop 3D printing emerged a decade ago, the phrase “plug-and-play” was thrown around a lot to describe how user-friendly a given machine was. Nevertheless, none of the original desktop...

December 5, 2023
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessEuropeFeatured Stories

Large-format 3D Printer Maker BigRep Acquires HAGE3D

BigRep GmbH, the German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of industrial-scale extrusion 3D printers, has acquired HAGE3D, an Austria-based company that also manufactures large-platform, fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems. According to...

November 7, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
3D Systems
Velo3D
AMR Military
Flashforge
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Axtra3D
EOS FDR
HP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides