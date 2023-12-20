Printing Money Episode 13: Recent 3D Printing Transactions with Arno Held, AM Ventures

Happy holidays to our esteemed Printing Money listeners. Alex re-joins for this episode, and we also welcome back Arno Held from AM Ventures. There have been a number of thought provoking 3DP/AM transactions and impressive venture rounds since we last covered these topics in Episode 11. Danny, Alex and Arno have you covered with a wealth of knowledge about all of it. We begin with some ruminations and reminiscence on Formnext 2023, then we cover M&A and VC, and dive a bit into the private financing environment. Along the way you’ll notice some interesting themes including corporate streamlining, and an educational and entertaining ode to tungsten!
0:13 Introductions
0:51 Formnext 2023 impressions
4:35 Cumberland Additive acquires Stratasys Direct division
9:43 3D Systems likely selling Oqton?
10:47 Nexa acquires Essentium
13:05 BigRep buys HAGE3D, and pursues German SPAC
17:05 Desktop Metal sells Aerosint to Schaeffler
22:00 Sandvik acquires Buffalo Tungsten
23:48 6K Additive purchases Global Metal Powders
26:27 Vectoflow closes €4M Series A
31:15 Divergent closes $230M Series D, and buys Sigma Additive’s IP
33:41 Immensa lands $20M Series B
37:07 Precipart takes growth equity from KKR
39:12 Cognitive Designs raises €2M
41:15 Lithoz invests in Amarea
43:00 Multi-material printing
45:45 Norsk Titanium secures €2M bridge loan
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
How Toxic is 3D Printing? UL Research Sheds Light
The Chemical Insights Research Institute of UL Research has released a new study seeking to shed light on the nature of volatile organic compound (VOC) and particle emissions during the...
Hands-on with the Creality K1 Max 3D Printer: As Fast and Reliable as it Looks
The K1 Max is Creality’s latest entry in the new generation of high-end, CoreXY 3D printers. With a sleek enclosure and modern interface, the K1 Max promises a smooth out-of-box...
Plug-and-Play 3D Printing: Hands-on with the Form 3+ 3D Printer
When desktop 3D printing emerged a decade ago, the phrase “plug-and-play” was thrown around a lot to describe how user-friendly a given machine was. Nevertheless, none of the original desktop...
Large-format 3D Printer Maker BigRep Acquires HAGE3D
BigRep GmbH, the German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of industrial-scale extrusion 3D printers, has acquired HAGE3D, an Austria-based company that also manufactures large-platform, fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems. According to...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.