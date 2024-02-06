AMS 2024

Bambu Lab Issues Recall on A1 3D Printer

12 hours by Jay Rincher 3D Printers3D PrintingAsiaFeatured StoriesSocial Issues
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

What was once being heralded as a game-changer for home 3D printers, is now being labeled a cautionary tale. Bambu Lab has announced a recall of its A1 3D printers. News began to trickle out late last week that the company had privately reached out to several 3D printing influencers to unplug their printers and await further details of a pending recall. The issue seems to stem from a potential fault in the heated bed cable. Per Bambu, the issue impacts “less than .1% of units” sold.

A damaged A1 heat bed cable

An undamaged A1 heat bed Cable

In a blog post published on the 28th, Bambu Lab addressed the issue of potentially damaged cables. Bambu states the issue stems from rough handling during shipping, the cable getting bent during installation, or being subjected to force after setup. In its updated statement published on February 4th, Bambu reiterated those potential causes but stated it could not say with “100% confidence” what the root cause of the problem was and issued a blanket call to A1 owners to stop using the devices. Prior to this second statement, Bambu stopped offering the A1 for purchase via its website, and according to Tom’s Hardware, Microcenter began pulling it from its shelves.

The updated recall post offers users two solutions: The first is to return the device for a full refund and an $80 voucher towards another Bambu printer. The second option for A1 owners is to wait for an updated heated bed, replace it themselves and claim a $120 voucher for Bambu’s online store. Bambu believes the new A1s and updated heated beds should be available in May.

Despite Bambu’s updated statement, the 3D printing community is still left with some questions. The most significant question appears to be why a potential safety issue in the A1 was disclosed to influencers first before reaching a wider audience. One can surmise that Bambu wanted to prevent the potential slew of bad press from a YouTuber’s printer catching fire, but what about the rest of us plebians?

Probably the last Youtube thumbnail you want for your product

Let this be a warning to 3D printer companies: Don’t slowly trickle out information about a potential safety hazard to the homes and businesses of 3D printing enthusiasts to favored influencers! While more outlets are reporting on this news and 3D printing forums are abuzz, there could potentially be a sizable portion of the A1 user base not yet aware of this recall.

For my own part in this ecosystem, I think its safe to say I will be a little more critical of how I look at a product whose announcement is awash in curated influencer praise. The same people who heralded this machine as the best thing since sliced bread also seem to be the only people important enough to learn that they can also catch fire.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

BLT Expands into South Korea, Baltics, and Africa with New Partners

Chinese Premier Calls for More Manufacturing Research Spending as US Congress Weighs Bringing Back R&D Tax Incentives

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchQuality ControlScience & Technology

MIT Researchers Use AI to Optimize Stiffness and Toughness Balance in 3D Printed Parts

In January, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT’s) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) published a study in the journal Science Advances, which details an algorithm they...

February 5, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Elementum 3D Receives $2.875M to Lead Aluminum 3D Printing Research

Elementum 3D, a Colorado-based additive manufacturing (AM) company specializing in metals development, has been awarded $2.875 million by Manufacturing USA institute America Makes for the “Proliferation of AM Aluminum Alloy...

February 1, 2024
3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationBusinessMRO and Spares

Markforged Introduces Performance Advisor: Automated Strength Analysis for 3D Printed Parts

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the Massachusetts-based additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has released an upgrade to its signature Eiger software. Called “Performance Advisor,” the new capability enables users to...

January 30, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 28, 2024

It’s another busy week of 3D printing industry webinars and events! Stratasys continues its advanced training, while Nexa3D and Headmade Materials will discuss ColdMetalFusion in a webinar. 3DHEALS is hosting...

January 28, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec

Countdown to Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

countdownmail.com
AM Energy
Formnext Germany
Flashforge
AMR Military
Velo3D
HP
FacFox
EOS FDR
3DXTECH
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides