FDA Approves Patient-specific Radiation Therapy Devices

Radiation treatment is a crucial aspect of contemporary medicine, with half of all cancer patients undergoing it. By directing X-ray or proton beams at a tumor, it’s possible to halts tumor growth and damage its DNA, ultimately leading to its death. Historically, radiation therapy has been somewhat rudimentary, targeting large areas of the body. However, ongoing refinements have led to more precise and effective treatments.

Given the over 12 million annual cancer cases reported globally, improving the efficacy of radiation treatment is significant both in terms of prolonging life and reducing financial impact. Now, Baltimore, Maryland-based Kallisio has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its patient-specific oral stents, called Stentra, which play a crucial role in protecting healthy tissue during radiation treatments for head and neck cancers.

These stents are custom immobilization devices designed to secure the patient in a precise position, enhancing the effectiveness of radiation treatment by targeting it more accurately. By minimizing patient movement and ensuring the patient is positioned exactly as needed, these stents reduce the risk of damaging healthy tissue. They also enable doctors to focus their radiation precisely on the tumor.

Besides improving the efficacy of treatment through better targeting Kallisio aims for its stents to be used to manage radiation toxicity. Radiation toxicity is a diffiuclt phenomenon of healthy tissue reacting, differently, to varying doses of radiation. Years of ongoing research have refined treatment protocols so that for every particular cancer optimals are sought between sufficiently killing the cancer or reducing its multiplication while keeping as much of the rest of the patient intact.

In addition to enhancing treatment efficacy through improved targeting, Kallisio’s stents are also designed to help manage radiation toxicity, a challenging phenomenon characterized by healthy tissue reacting differently to various doses of radiation. Years of ongoing research have led to the refinement of treatment protocols. For each specific type of cancer, an optimal balance is sought: effectively killing the cancer or slowing its multiplication, while preserving as much of the healthy surrounding tissue as possible.

To accomplish these objectives, patient scans are first conducted and then sent for fabrication. Since radiation therapy is often ongoing, and both the cancer and the patient’s body can change considerably throughout treatment, it’s desirable to have a short interval between the scan and the subsequent radiation therapy using the stent. In Kallisio’s case, the stents are manufactured in fewer than five days. Additionally, Kallisio provides a comprehensive solution that includes a case management and tracking site, along with a portal.