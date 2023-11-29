3D Printing News Unpeeled: Iowa Tears Down 3D Printed House, Immensa Gets $20M

The city of Muscatine had an ambitious plan to construct 10 3D printed homes and has now torn down the first one. The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine (CFGM), Muscatine Community College, and Alquist 3D had gotten $1.8 million to build the homes which were meant for first time home buyers and were to cost 300,000 when finished.
The U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) Advanced Manufacturing Program Office (AMPO) has launched the Part Assessment and Cost Tool (PACT) on Air Force Cloud One. The PACT is a part assessment tool which looks if a part has supply chain impact, if they can 3D print it and what the ROI is on it. It can assess all of the technologies but the focus is on PBF and DED.
Dubai- based IMMENSA is a digital warehouse company which focuses on the energy sector. The company now has gotten $20 million in Series B financing on top of a $7 million Series A round. Global Ventures led the round along with new investors Endeavor Catalyst Fund, EDGO and existing investors Energy Capital Group (ECG), Shorooq Partners and Green Coast Investments. The company so far has evaluated 1m components and 3D printed 15,000.
