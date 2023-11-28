Air Force Cloud One’s First 3D Printing and Advanced Manufacturing App Goes Live

Last week, the U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) Advanced Manufacturing Program Office (AMPO) officially went live with the Part Assessment and Cost Tool (PACT), the first advanced manufacturing application available on Air Force Cloud One. Launched in 2017 and managed by Air Force as a “one-stop shop” for cloud computing services, Cloud One is available to anyone in the Department of Defense (DoD).
Similar to the digital inventory platforms offered by a number of additive manufacturing (AM) and software as a service (SaaS) enterprises, PACT assesses uploaded part files for their viability as candidates to be produced with advanced manufacturing techniques. The AMPO’s advanced manufacturing capabilities primarily involve all the various forms of AM, especially powder bed fusion (PBF), as well as cold spray and directed energy deposition (DED).
Specifically, PACT grades every part candidate regarding “supply chain impact,” compatibility with the AMPO’s repertoire of advanced manufacturing techniques, and return on investment (ROI).
Although cloud-enabled distributed manufacturing has long been envisioned as one of the ideal deployments of AM, the state of the technology hasn’t yet supported that potential. On the other hand, the fact that the branch of the US military that has historically been most supportive to the buildup of AM just went live with its first AM application suggests a shift is on the horizon.
It is, of course, just one of the many examples suggesting such a shift, with the recently-published report by Additive Manufacturing Research, “Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense“, estimating that the DoD will spend $300 million on 3D printers in 2023. Going forward, it will be just as crucial for industry observers to track DoD spending on supply chain digitalization software applications, in order to gauge the DoD’s AM progress.
Along those lines, one of the most under-the-radar government contracts in this space that I’ve written about this year was the Air Force’s award of a $4.6 billion contract to government services giant Amentum in February 2023, to digitize the US military’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.
Although that contract itself goes far beyond AM, companies in the AM sector should nonetheless keep their eyes on such a well-funded push to increase the DoD’s capacity to digitize its supply chains. The more applications like PACT that are released, the likelier the chances that AM will become a centerpiece of those digitization efforts, rather than just one tool amongst many.
Image courtesy of US Air Force
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Ricoh Partners with Materialise to Enhance 3D Printing in Hospitals
Ricoh (TYO: 7752) announced a partnership with Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 event. This collaboration aims to make 3D printing more accessible and...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 26, 2023
Things are getting busy again in terms of 3D printing webinars and events! This week is the RSNA annual meeting, the World Manufacturing Forum, and more. HP is holding an...
3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Navigates Through Economic Uncertainty, Steady Profits and Revenue
Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, revealing a mixed scenario amid a backdrop of significant merger and acquisition (M&A) activities with Nano Dimension...
3D Printing News Briefs, November 18, 2023: Depowdering, Jewelry Patterns, & More
We’re kicking off 3D Printing News Briefs with a little business today, as Horizon Microtechnologies invested in a micro AM platform from Boston Micro Fabrication, and Rivelin Robotics announced a...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.