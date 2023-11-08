Markforged Launches FX10 3D Printer and Vega Filament at Formnext 2023

Markforged, the Massachusetts-based 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM), announced two new product launches at Formnext 2023 (November 7-10 in Frankfurt, Germany). In addition to a new printer, the FX10, Markforged also unveiled Vega, a carbon-fiber filled PEKK material designed for aerospace part production on the company’s FX20 platform.
At a little more than half the height and width and less than a quarter of the weight of the FX20, the FX10 was designed for versatility and automation. The FX10 includes two printhead mounted optical sensors, including a new vision module for quality control. And, although it’s made for the FX20, the Vega material fits with the same theme of versatility, designed to enable aerospace customers to be able to substitute aluminum parts with parts made from composites.
It would seem noteworthy that these are the first two product launches following Markforged’s unveiling of the Digital Source on-demand manufacturing portal (which Terem referred to as “iTunes for manufacturing”). Insofar as the Digital Source is predicated on enabling manufacturing versatility, the FX10 and Vega are ideal products to reinforce the main selling point of a platform that facilitates on-demand production of OEM-licensed parts.
Moreover, both products carry out another major Markforged advantage, which is internal synergy across the Markforged product portfolio. Because the Markforged platform is defined by such a unique diversity of printers and materials, comprising the full range of production-level additive manufacturing (AM) techniques, customers have a rather easy time leveling up their AM capabilities from prototyping to end-use parts without ever having to turn to another brand.
Markforged’s business development manager, Ross Adams, explained that advantage to me at RAPID + TCT 2023:
Thus, while Markforged has a well-established history with an extensive portfolio, it’s not difficult to imagine that, going forward, the brand’s business model will consolidate around its three latest product launches, the Digital Source, the FX10, and Vega filament. These are products that have the highest potential to put Markforged in the hands of as many high-value users as possible, which in turn opens up the possibilities for the company’s multitude of other offerings.
Images courtesy of Markforged
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Siemens, BASF Forward AM, HP, EOS & DyeMansion Announce AM Industrialization Navigator at Formnext 2023
At Formnext 2023 (November 7-10 in Frankfurt, Germany), a group of five 3D printing powerhouses announced a collaborative effort to standardize a model for technical maturation. Called the Additive Manufacturing...
Large-format 3D Printer Maker BigRep Acquires HAGE3D
BigRep GmbH, the German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of industrial-scale extrusion 3D printers, has acquired HAGE3D, an Austria-based company that also manufactures large-platform, fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems. According to...
1000Kelvin’s AI-Powered Autocorrect for 3D Printing Now Commercially Available
1000Kelvin, the US-Germany software as a service (SaaS) startup specializing in AI-powered solutions for additive manufacturing (AM), has announced the commercial launch of its signature AMAIZE platform at Formnext 2023...
“Hardware at the Speed of Software”: Inkbit’s CEO on the Future of Materials in 3D Printing
Inkbit, the Massachusetts-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the Vista line of 3D printers, has launched a new material offering, TEPU 50A, at Formnext 2023 (November 7-10 in Frankfurt, Germany)....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.