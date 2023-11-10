Quantica Unveils NovoJet OPEN: A New Player in High-Viscosity 3D Printing

Inkjet 3D printing startup Quantica has taken a step towards expanding its footprint in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector by introducing the NovoJet OPEN 3D printer. The release of the new system is being accompanied by the initiation of a beta program involving partnerships with notable institutions, including Fraunhofer IPA and REHAU Industries. The company showcased the new system at the Formnext trade show in Frankfurt.

The NovoJet OPEN, the latest addition to Quantica’s product line, represents an evolution of its proprietary printhead technology, offering the ability to handle ultra-high viscosity materials (up to 380 mPas) that surpass current industry standards. Whereas the previous iteration of the system, the NovoJet C-7, was just a prototype, the NovoJet OPEN represents the fully commercial product. Quantica is positioning the NovoJet OPEN as a versatile platform that aims to enable the printing of a diverse range of materials, which could potentially include high-toughness, temperature-resistant, and flexible materials with conductive properties.

Quantica, which was established in 2018, has emphasized its intellectual property-driven strategy with several patents filed, bolstering its status as a deep technology company. With a recent capital infusion of €14 million in a Series A funding round and a strategic partnership with printhead manufacturer Xaar, Quantica has both the financial backing and the industry alliances to advance its technology.

As Quantica gears up for the beta program, two organizations stand out among its early adopters: Fraunhofer IPA and REHAU Industries. Whereas the first is Europe’s largest application-oriented research organization, REHAU is a €3.4 billion plastics business with more than 190 locations in 68 countries. These collaborations are designed to further explore the capabilities of the NovoJet OPEN system and refine its applications in various industries.

“Taken together, the NovoJet OPEN introduction and the launch of its beta program signify an exciting, groundbreaking step forward for us and the industry,” said Quantica CTO Ramon Borrell. “Our system empowers industries to print and combine materials that were previously thought impossible to deposit with inkjet technology, paving the way for the development of future manufacturing processes and products.” “We are looking forward to jointly exploring new boundaries in the field of ultra-high viscous printing in diverse sectors, from dental to printed electronics. The system gives us the possibility to print material classes that couldn’t be processed with inkjet printheads before, opening up completely new fields for functional 2D and 3D inkjet printing.” Jan Janhsen, Group Manager Additive Manufacturing for Photopolymers at Fraunhofer IPA.

As Formnext winds down, 3DPrint.com executive editor Joris Peels had the chance to visit the Quantica booth and determined the NovoJet Open to be the most exciting product on display at the event. To understand the true impact of the startup’s high-viscous 3D printing technology, however, we’ll have to see what Quantica customers do with these printers as they begin shipping in early 2024.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.