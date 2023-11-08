Formnext 2023 Day 1 Wheat Beer and Chaff

I fall from the clouds. Oh to be back in Frankfurt again. Every time I arrive, I am greeted by a different, completely torn asunder section of ceiling at the airport. Tape and barriers surround a perennial movable construction site while sprinklers, speakers, ducts and wiring are exposed. The guts of the leviathan autopsied before us. For over a decade they’ve been taking down and replacing parts of that ceiling. Every time I come they seem to progress to stasis. Once they put up all new ceiling tiles only to replace them a few years later. It must be a Sisyphean task going to work each day amidst the bustle of travelers from all over the world, rushing families zig zagging to a distant flight, weary business people pivoting and forging ahead while messaging loved ones on phones. I think that by the time they complete it they will have to start all over again. A decade working on an airport, what is this, Berlin without piercings? Oh we should be so lucky, to be surrounded by hipsters, history, good food and clubs. Here a club is for golf, or perhaps something placed by the door to ward off roaming crackies. Here Kit Kat is a candy bar, and no one ever sits on the grass.

At Frankfurt there is Déjà vu. The line for the taxis is always chaotic with no one knowing where to stand. An exasperating experience where a large airport can’t solve the intractable taxi queuing problem. And hasn’t been able to in a decade. Then we head off to the Europa Allee. I´m not sure why they named it this. The cold wind tunnel lanes of buildings that meld into one another. To me it resembles industrial estates in China with rows of similarly style factories. And there in between my middling but for today ridiculously overpriced hotel and the excellent The Noodlemaker, there is a chasm. This chasm. in the middle of the wide urban canyon divides me from where I need to be. It too has been under construction for many years. Like a 3D Systems ago. When the band played on, and it was false will.I.am spottings not those of Taylor Swift. Yes, and the answer to Will.i.am is won’t, because he didn’t much AM did he. Before we knew what golden millstones SPAC´s were. Before the watches got good. The Chasm is a very deep hole, potentially it is a Hyperloop to Waitangi New Zealand? I could imagine working so long on a hole through the planet, to our antipode. What else could they possibly be making? Perhaps it is a mine, but it is the taxpayer who is the ore. I feel a lot like Sisyphus returning to my mountain and my boulder time again. But, although I am once again contemplative, like Sisyphus, I am happy.

The French, they always say everything better. ¨Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose,¨ the more change the more things stay the same. We always say that nothing changes. We always complain that there is less news and less new things. But, this time it’s real. For years it looked like a lot was happening. Startups. New machines. But, they were mostly copies of each other. There was a lot of noise and nothing substantive was going on. There was a lot of excitement about excitement, we were like sausage addled dogs at a bustling family picnic. We spun around our own axes not knowing what was head and what was fail. The axes of our printers though were not really moving quite as much as we’d liked. Now we’re not in the spotlight anymore. And times will be harder but a new dawn is upon us. This won’t be a glitzy glamor kind of a thing, no rockstars and TV shows this time. Just steel and polymer made to fit a job.

There’s a soberness to this Formnext, a seriousness. Partially there are people without jobs walking around, which adds to making things a lot less jovial. There are firms betting it all on this show. Credit cards maxed out for one charge of the marketing brigade. There are companies with cashflow problems, many teetering on the edge. A lot of applications and investment is now coming from the military. Hypersonics, missiles, rockets and more are being improved upon significantly with additive. Our industry is making stuff, a lot of stuff, being used to defend Ukraine´s freedom. There are many more medical applications underway. A lot of the oompf seems gone but actually a lot of significant projects remain. Whereas a few years ago the largest service bureaus in the world had like 40 machines now there are dozens of companies deploying over 30 metal machines for very specific markets such as new space and defense. Some companies have bet big on additive and are reaping the rewards. Meanwhile the tourists have left, the pigeons are gone we have the square to ourselves.

Stands are more sober and efficient too. Some firms have remarkably big ones (Nexa, Additive Industries) while others have downsized. But, the tire kickers are gone. It’s a show where many people have a directed interest in additive. We’re seeing a lot more vertical interest with people visiting, focusing on very specific niches. There’s a lot less nonsense going on at stands but a lot more in depth discussion. A lot of people report getting many more leads than previous shows. There may be less jazz but there is more dancing. There are a lot of alliances taking place. Companies are squaring off, getting in clubs and aligning themselves. Big customers are lining up supply chains. To me we will look back at the 2023 Fomrnext and probably realize, this is the Formnext where everything happened. Maybe not in the headlines, but in those little cubbyholes where they store the executives during shows. Vice Presidential Cupboards. C-Level storage. I see a titanic shift happening. It’s scary but super exciting. I see us gearing up to become manufacturing industry.

Most Interesting Application at Formnext 2023: Conflux Cartridge 11.1 E45

Conflux Cartridge heat exchanger. Heat Exchangers are always a good fit for Additive because they can be optimized for better pressure drop, made to fit a form factor, made with less mass and optimized throughout depending on the behavior you want. Conflux was working on highly customized heat exchangers before but this time they have a relatively easily configurable high performance one. What’s more it is actually being used now, albeit at small scale. Made with AlSi10mg the part looks incredible. Not because it looks all advanced and 3D printing styled. No the fin structures and definition of it are incredibly high. What also is exciting is that it is a drop in replacement. The vendor, their suppliers or their end customers do not need to invest in additive, they don’t need to learn Dfam, they can just buy the part. I love this part so much and to me it embodies our future.

Most Revolutionary Machine at Formnext 2023: Quantica NovoJet OPEN Hall 11.1 D39

Quantica has launched its novel inkjet technology and machine the NovoJet OPEN. With up to seven cartridges this high viscosity open materials inkjet 3D printer could unlock myriad applications across many industries from medical to manufacturing and electronics. It is designed for exploration and research which is just the right approach to discover the undiscovered. By creating a completely novel inkjet Quantica has chosen a hard path but one that may change our industry for the better.

Most Revolutionary Metal Material at Formnext: AMNovis CuperNova Hall 11.1 D67

AMnovis is a contract manufacturer for medical devices. It’s not immediately clear what the firm wants to do with copper. But, you can give them your 5 metric tonnes of copper powder and they will improve the properties of it for you and give it back to you to print, for a fee. You can then use this powder to 3D print copper on powder bed fusion systems with your regular old laser, with better flow properties at higher speeds. This is completely totally magical but real. This could solve the issue with copper printing for many and would be a huge boon to our industry.

I´m hopeful that this is our actual dawn. Away from the glitz and glamor here is where we get dirt under our nails and grease on our pants as we transition into being an actual high volume, high profit manufacturing technology. I hug everyone I meet at Formnext. You should too. And give them an extra good hug this year because a lot of people won’t be here next year.

