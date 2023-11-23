EPlus3D

3DPOD Episode 176: 3D Printing in Singapore with Chaw Sing Ho, CEO of NAMIC

As CEO, Chaw Sing Ho spearheads National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), Singapore’s national initiative for 3D printing. In our in-depth conversation with him on the 3DPOD, we explore the nuances of Singapore’s ecosystem and discuss strategies to foster additive manufacturing in various countries. We delve into what Singapore excels at in this field, along with its future aspirations. The dialogue also examines the potential impact of 3D printing on Singapore, a trade-centric entrepôt. Our discussion offers both detailed insights into key areas and a broader, helicopter view of the steps needed to advance 3D printing further. It’s an engaging talk that we believe you’ll find enjoyable!

Sierra Space’s New Engine Uses Agile Space’s 3D Printed Preburner for Better Propulsion

3D Printing Financials: Shapeways Reports Q3 Net Losses, Unveils Restructuring Strategies in Pursuit of Profitability

