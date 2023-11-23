3DPOD Episode 176: 3D Printing in Singapore with Chaw Sing Ho, CEO of NAMIC

As CEO, Chaw Sing Ho spearheads National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), Singapore’s national initiative for 3D printing. In our in-depth conversation with him on the 3DPOD, we explore the nuances of Singapore’s ecosystem and discuss strategies to foster additive manufacturing in various countries. We delve into what Singapore excels at in this field, along with its future aspirations. The dialogue also examines the potential impact of 3D printing on Singapore, a trade-centric entrepôt. Our discussion offers both detailed insights into key areas and a broader, helicopter view of the steps needed to advance 3D printing further. It’s an engaging talk that we believe you’ll find enjoyable!
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Market Grew Nearly 55% Since 2020 – AMR’s Chart of the Week
The “Chart of the Week” from Additive Manufacturing Research (“AMR”, formerly SmarTech Analysis) is a weekly segment that offers readers an insightful dive into the additive manufacturing (AM) landscape, showcasing pivotal statistics...
3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Navigates Through Economic Uncertainty, Steady Profits and Revenue
Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, revealing a mixed scenario amid a backdrop of significant merger and acquisition (M&A) activities with Nano Dimension...
3D Printing Financials: Markforged’s Q3 Earnings Drop Spurs Workforce Reduction and Restructuring
Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) revealed its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, facing a challenging economic landscape that significantly impacted its performance. This period was marked by a pronounced...
3D Printing Financials: Desktop Metal Navigates Stratasys Deal Aftermath with Hopes for Year-End Rebound
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) revealed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2023, summing up the hurdles and headways made during this period. Like many other companies in the...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.