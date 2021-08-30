Startup Accelerator, Singapore: Hyperganic, Molyworks, Additive Flight Solutions

In this series, we’re looking at the startup scene in Singapore by identifying some of the 3D printing companies being founded and grown there.
Hyperganic
Hyperganic always kind of confuses me a bit. The Munich and Singapore-based firm has an algorithmic way to generate bio-inspired shapes with the help of artificial intelligence. Nature-inspired forms in all their complexity can be evolved by the firm’s algorithms into optimal structures for your next part. By marrying generative design with additive, the firm is kind of going down a path which others have tried using Rhino, Grasshopper, and Autodesk products. It would be a bit like having your own Neri Oxman living in your PC.
In this case Hyperganic’s theories and ideas are all very exciting, but can the firm outperform other commercial tools? Conceptually it seems lovely, but what will this mean for designers and engineers and what benefits will it bring?
Molyworks
I’m much less ambivalent about Molyworks, a startup that I love. The US-based and Singapore-active company is developing a containerized recycling system that can turn scrap metal into 3D printing powder. As well as the obvious environmental benefits that could occur, this also means that, in remote areas, militaries or other firms could rely on local scrap.
For Singapore, Molyworks means that it has its very own powder supply and this could also motivate large firms and companies to look at making their own powder. If we’re going to be producing large quantities of 3D printed parts, then we should look at reducing the cost of these parts and the cost of powderization. So, I completely love the concept for Molyworks and hope that they can grow their business internationally.
Additive Flight Solutions
Additive Flights Solutions is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines Engineering and Stratasys. By taking the flag carrier’s engineering nous and marrying it with a 3D printing OEM, the company can hopefully be a combination of both their strengths. With Stratasys now having stereolithography, digital light processing, and powder bed fusion, as well as fused deposition modeling and inkjet, the company can have an easier time of it.
But, what if what would be best for Additive Flight Solutions may not be the best for Stratasys? Thats the major caveat here. Apart from this, the combo looks like a promising one, especially since in maintenance, repair, and overhaul, it focuses on the relatively easy world of polymer, in-cabin parts. Singapore is already a hub and could develop an edge in 3D printing components. It’s also interesting that Stratasys is a part owner of a vertical-specific 3D printing service in Singapore.
The parts seem quite quotidian, but this is I think not only the point but also a considerably straightforward path to market entry for the JV.
