New IN-VISION Light Engine with Multiple Exposures Presents Exciting Opportunities for 3D Printing

“Imagine a UV-light projector that exposes structures with the highest precision ever seen and enables you to analyze what was exposed at the same time,” said IN-VISION CEO Florian Zangerl.
Researchers could use this technology to develop better 3D printers or materials. In the future, we might see every printer equipped with a closed-loop system for quality assurance and traceability of critical parts. Additionally, feeding the CMOS data back to a central repository could optimize settings and toolpathing. This would allow for the identification of specific actions, beams, or movements that cause errors. Over time, it could be possible to develop a series of error-mitigating toolpaths or positioning strategies for parts, continually adjusting parts and orientations to find the most reliable printing method for each major geometry.
