EPlus3D

6K Additive & AMR Chart the Metal AM Terrain with Latest Survey

7 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)AM ResearchMetal 3D Printing
Formnext Germany

Share this Article

In the dynamic landscape of additive manufacturing (AM), metal AM is a formidable pillar of innovation. From the intricate designs of aerospace to the life-saving advancements in the medical sector, metal AM’s capabilities are decisively transforming industries across every vertical imaginable. As we navigate this technological crossroads, there’s a pressing need to deeply understand the current state of metal 3D printing and its untapped potential.

Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), in collaboration with 6K Additive, have launched a new Metal AM in 2023 survey. This initiative aims to understand the opportunities and challenges within the metal AM domain, estimate its current usage, and predict future trends. By participating in this survey, contributors are adding to a comprehensive body of knowledge that can offer insights into the evolving landscape of metal AM. Complete the survey and receive a complimentary subscription to 3DPrint PRO articles. This premium bi-monthly content provides deep insight into the business complexities of AM, a resource valued at $149 per year.

6K Additive metal powders. Image courtesy of 6K.

The Metal AM in 2023 survey seeks to gather a broad range of information about this subsegment within the AM industry. It aims to understand participants’ industry verticals and their involvement with metal 3D printing. With AMR estimating around 30 million metal parts produced globally via AM each year, the survey will help understand each organization’s role and contribution to this figure.

The survey emphasizes understanding which metals have been used for AM in the past year and assessing their suitability for various applications. Given the growing use of refractory metals in areas like hypersonics, medical devices, and aerospace, it also seeks to estimate organizations’ interest and use of these materials.

Understanding how organizations manage unused or spent powder, failed builds, and scrap is crucial. Moreover, the survey delves into how additive manufacturing scrap is viewed compared to conventional scrap. AMR and 6K Additive are eager to determine the duration typically taken to qualify a new material for applications and the key criteria organizations prioritize when purchasing their materials.

A hip cup 3D printed with used and out-of-spec implant powder. Image courtesy of 6K Additive.

Accurate data and market analysis are essential to effective decision-making. This is where organizations like AMR play a pivotal role in the industry. Formerly known as SmarTech Analysis, AMR has emerged as a powerhouse in market research dedicated to 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Furthermore, this rebranding initiative highlights the firm’s efforts to monitor and analyze key developments and trends in the space. For nearly a decade, AMR has examined the 3D printing industry every quarter, building a large database in the process. This data is recognized as one of the field’s most comprehensive and regularly updated analyses. Its offerings span industry reports complemented by tailored consulting for clients that need more profound insights, like 3D Systems, HP, Autodesk, BASF, and Siemens.

In this evolving landscape of AM, companies like 6K Additive have also established a niche, particularly in producing high-quality metal powders. The brand’s innovative methods, emphasizing sustainability through recycling, have made it a key player in the AM materials sector. The company can use its proprietary UniMelt® platform to produce powders from sustainable sources, such as recycled metals and alloys. This approach not only ensures premium quality but also promotes a greener, more circular economy in the AM industry.

As the metal 3D printing sector continues to rise, the collaboration between companies like AMR and 6K Additive highlights the importance of data-driven choices. By bringing together different viewpoints from the industry and sharing knowledge, the road ahead for metal AM looks promising, marked by innovation and steady progress in 3D printing.

For those interested in participating in this vital exploration of the Metal AM landscape, the survey can be accessed here. Your responses will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of current practices, challenges, and opportunities in the Metal AM industry. Join the conversation and help guide industry direction.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Stratasys and Desktop Metal: Merger Off, Fulop Weighs in

DoD Announces $270M in New Funding for US Advanced Manufacturing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchEnergyGovernmentSustainability

GE is the Big Winner in DoE’s $72M Advanced Manufacturing Investment

Last week, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $72 million in funding for domestic wind energy and hydropower projects, including over $40 million awarded to projects for advanced manufacturing,...

September 27, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 10, 2023

This might possibly be the longest webinar and event roundup we’ve ever done at 3DPrint.com—that’s how many offerings there are this week! I won’t waste your time in this introduction...

September 10, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printed Ramjet Created by Lockheed Martin and Velo3D

To bring hypersonics to reality, we require either materials that surpass the performance of those NASA and other organizations developed in the 1970s, or innovative ways to utilize these existing...

September 7, 2023
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProAsiaBusinessElectronicsEuropeFashionGovernmentNorth America

How Can 3D Printing Impact the Semiconductor Supply Chain?

Just as AM as a whole is being used as a tool to ensure more flexible, sustainable supply chains, 3D printing will be used to do the same for microchip...

August 29, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
EOS AMCM
3D Systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
HP
Velo3D
3D Systems
FacFox
Flashforge
Formnext
BASF/Forward AM
ST Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD
AM Investment Strategies

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides