3DPOD Episode 196: Bioprinting and Biofabrication with Dietmar Hutmacher, Queensland University of Technology

Dietmar Hutmacher is a Professor and Chair in Regenerative Medicine at the Faculty of Engineering, School of Mechanical, Medical, and Process Engineering at Queensland University of Technology. He possesses extensive experience in 3D cell cultures, grafts, biomaterials, scaffolds, bone engineering scaffolds, biofabrication, and more. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we engage in a candid discussion about the hype surrounding bioprinting, the reality, and the forefront of bioprinting in patients.

