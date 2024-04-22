3DPOD Episode 196: Bioprinting and Biofabrication with Dietmar Hutmacher, Queensland University of Technology
Dietmar Hutmacher is a Professor and Chair in Regenerative Medicine at the Faculty of Engineering, School of Mechanical, Medical, and Process Engineering at Queensland University of Technology. He possesses extensive experience in 3D cell cultures, grafts, biomaterials, scaffolds, bone engineering scaffolds, biofabrication, and more. On this episode of the 3DPOD, we engage in a candid discussion about the hype surrounding bioprinting, the reality, and the forefront of bioprinting in patients.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
IperionX Inks 10-Year Deal with Wisconsin Manufacturer for 80 Metric Tons of Titanium Per Year
IperionX, the Charlotte-based supplier of sustainable titanium powders used for additive manufacturing (AM) and metal injection molding (MIM), has signed a ten-year deal with United Stars, a group of industrial...
Gastronology Launches Industrial Production of 3D Printed Food for Dysphagia Patients
Food 3D printing has, in many ways, been an additive manufacturing (AM) segment looking for the right business case. While some applications are beautiful and others may or may not...
Lockheed Martin Leads $3M Investment in Q5D’s Electronics 3D Printing System
Q5D, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of robotic arm, hybrid additive manufacturing (AM) systems used for wire harness production, has closed a $3 million investment round. The investment arm of...
3D Printing News Briefs, April 6, 2024: Depowdering, Cybertruck Door Handles, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, ioTech’s digital manufacturing CLAD technology is opening up opportunities for microelectronics and additive manufacturing. Hexagon and Raytheon Technologies commercially released the Simufact Additive Process...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.