SmarTech Analysis: Global Metal 3D Printed Parts Market to Reach $75B by 2031

The global metal additively manufactured (AM) parts market is forecasted to experience growth in the coming years. According to research conducted by leading provider of market data and consulting services to the 3D printing industry, SmarTech Analysis, metal AM technologies are now expected to produce more than $75 billion in components annually by 2031 as a result of a renewed emphasis on adopting and developing metal AM technologies and strong investments.

SmarTech’s findings have been published in its latest report, “Metal Parts Produced 2022: Global Market Data & Forecast,” which tracks volumes of additive manufactured parts produced today across numerous key industries, including parts made by various AM service providers as well as private original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in each market, split among the currently identified and expected future leading use cases for various metal AM technologies.

This report marks the third iteration in a flagship series and is a companion to SmarTech’s “Polymer Parts Produced” data product, combining singular and comprehensive AM parts market coverage.

Providing valuable insights and shedding light upon the market dynamics of metal AM parts production, this data-only report offers a detailed data file with historical and projected production volumes and resulting market value of AM metal parts spanning prototypes, tools and tooling, and end-use production parts across eight significant industries and dozens of part categorizations, from aircraft and helicopter engine components in aerospace to nuclear reactor components in the energy sector. Furthermore, the data reflect actual market activity through the second quarter of 2022 as well as proprietary projections over the coming decade.

SmarTech’s annual report services provide ongoing market metrics based on long-term data and industry analysis dating back to 2017. The resulting database being announced today follows two previous iterations, including the first analysis of metal additive manufactured parts produced, which was published in November 2019, and the 2021 edition of the landmark study, which accounted for the metal AM parts production market database and forecast in a post-Covid environment.

Available as a one-time purchase to non-subscribers or through ongoing subscription advisory services, the latest report is fully customizable, allowing for purchasing individual data segments and subsets.

Users of this product will have access to forecast projections and current-day estimates of the volumes and total market value of all metals-based parts produced via AM in a given industry, within various print technologies, material types, and, most importantly, part functionality and type. Stakeholders interested in evaluating different key use cases for specific types of AM technology, AM materials, or broader end-user markets will be able to utilize this database to help identify market strategies to guide product development and go-to-market in the ever-growing world of additive.

Metal AM production volumes chart for the SmarTech “Metal AM Parts Produced 2022.” Image courtesy of SmarTech.

Painting a promising picture of the volumes and total market value of all metals-based parts produced via additive manufacturing across numerous key industries, the study reconfirms the positive long-term outlook for leading metal AM technologies moving into significant manufacturing roles across a multitude of industries over the coming decade.

Most notably, data from the report shows that the most exciting areas of metal AM are all related to the production of various end-use parts in terms of part volume growth. This confirms the adoption trend and industry focus on production applications from the past several years.

Additionally, from the report, SmarTech Analysis concludes that both the aerospace and medical industries remain the most attractive sectors in terms of realizing value through additively produced parts versus traditional production technologies. Furthermore, the study shows that powder bed fusion (PBF) is currently considered to lead the metal AM parts market distinctly. However, looking forward, SmarTech Analysis anticipates that metal binder jetting (MBJ) offers promise as a leading parts printing process for displacing traditional manufacturing methods.

For the full report, you can head to the SmarTech website to request an excerpt or purchase the entire “Metal Parts Produced 2022: Global Market Data and Forecast” report by SmarTech Analysis. For custom or subscription pricing, please contact info@smartechpublishing.com.

