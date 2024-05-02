Full Program Announced for July’s 2024 Additive International Summit

Running from 10th to the 11th July in Nottingham, UK, the 2024 Additive International Summit features presentations from some of the world’s leading additive manufacturing researchers and developers
The full program for the UK’s 2024 Additive International Summit – the annual deep dive into the trends and technologies that are shaping the future of the global additive manufacturing sector – is now live.
Taking place at Nottingham’s Albert Hall Conference Centre, this year’s conference features speakers from some of the world’s most prestigious research groups and organizations including Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the University of Texas, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Autodesk, Imperial College London, The Aerospace Technology Institute and The Manufacturing Technology Centre.
VIEW THE FULL PROGRAMME AND REGISTER TO ATTEND HERE
The summit provides a unique opportunity to hear from industry and academic researchers at the cutting edge of additive manufacturing technology, and to learn about the technologies and trends that are shaping the future of the sector.
Curated by the world-leading team from the University of Nottingham’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing this year’s event features speakers from multiple sectors and disciplines and will showcase additive advances in areas such as multifunctional and biofunctional materials as well as cutting edge applications of AM in aerospace, transport and healthcare.
Topics covered this year include:
- Novel materials for additive manufacturing
- Additive manufacturing of metamaterials
- AM of complex multimaterial electronic devices
- Cutting edge applications in UK aerospace
- Digital Twins and AI
- In-process monitoring
- 3D printed biomaterials and pharmaceuticals
