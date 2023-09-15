EPlus3D

NIST Awards Contract for 3D Printed Medication Quality Assurance

11 mins by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchGovernmentMedical 3D PrintingPharmaceutical 3D Printing
Formnext Germany

Share this Article

InfraTrac, a Maryland-based manufacturer of quality assurance (QA) solutions for 3D printed products, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), for InfraTrac’s near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy device. The two-year contract for an undisclosed amount will support InfraTrac’s further development, and ultimately commercialization, of the NIR spectroscopy system.

InfraTrac completed work on Phase I of the contract earlier this year, work which the company says successfully demonstrated that the product allows pharmacy staff to perform QA on “locally-produced 3D printed medication”, specifically by guaranteeing that each dose has been correctly formulated. According to InfraTrac, the purpose of the research in Phase II will be to use NIR “to detect wrong drugs, wrong doses, wrong combinations, and failed prints”.

For the Phase II project, InfraTrac is verifying the efficacy of its system with the M3DIMAKER 1, a printer made by a UK company, FabRx. Notably, FabRx makes three unique and interchangeable printheads for its M3DIMAKER platforms, including Semi Solid Extrusion (SSE), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Direct Powder Extrusion (DPE). Thus, this allows InfraTrac to test its NIR spectroscopy device’s viability for a variety of different feedstocks and printing techniques.

Image courtesy of FabRx

In a press release about the Phase II SBIR grant from the NIST, Sharon Flank, InfraTrac’s founder and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to have NIST’s support as we continue to develop better protections for patients receiving 3D printed medications. We intend to expand our collaboration with the University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy as we deploy the NIST grant to bring fast, easy, and highly reliable quality controls into point-of-care 3DP drug production.”

Image courtesy of InfraTrac

Aside from the sheer fact that this serves as evidence that add-on technologies for 3D printed pharmaceuticals are already being commercialized, suggesting the entire market segment is reaching a new level of technological maturity, the most intriguing aspect of this announcement is the idea of “locally-produced” 3D printed drugs. As with most other areas of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, the potential to produce right at the point of need has been often touted as one of the possible advantages of AM for pharmaceuticals.

But after almost a decade, ZipDose is still the only 3D printed drug with FDA approval on the market, and drugs have only been 3D printed on-site in hospitals and pharmacies in limited instances elsewhere around the world. No one really knows what would happen if the technology were deployed widely at scale in terms of supply chains: whether the norm would be to simply replace existing factory infrastructure, or if printing drugs at the pharmacy might actually become widespread.

It’s interesting, then, that at least one company is developing a product with the NIST with the idea in mind that it will happen on-site, especially considering that this process is devoted to QA. Stringent and reliable QA is obviously an absolute necessity for the 3D printing of drugs to ever become prevalent, and making this as uncomplicated a process as possible with products like what InfraTrac is developing will be vital for it to happen at the point of need.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

On the Ground with Pollen AM: France Harnesses the Promise of Pellet 3D Printing

From Michigan to Ghana: 3D Printing for Hand Rehabilitation

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: A Barbie Toilet, Rolls Royce and Sawdust Formwork

After her successful movie there’s more good news for Barbie, as a tiny 3D printed Barbie-sized toilet uses much less water. Yike Li of Huazhong University of Science and Technology...

August 22, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Metal 3D Printing Pen, Shell Wall 3D Printing

Korean researchers have developed a new 3D Printing Metal technology. The technology uses an arc plasma heat source but continuously deposits molten droplets of metal letting one print overhangs and other...

March 27, 2023
Sponsored
3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSponsored

Grain Boundary Engineering: AlphaSTAR and the DLA Make a Big Leap Forward Towards Commercialization – AMS Speaker Spotlight

The partnership between AlphaSTAR and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to make advancements in the application of Grain Boundary Engineering (GBE) isn’t the first time the two parties have teamed...

February 5, 2023
3D Printed Food3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, August 27, 2022: Research, Partially 3D Printed Engines, & More

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition has announced its newest member; this is what we’re starting off with in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Moving on, orders for GE Aerospace’s partially 3D...

August 27, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS AMCM
Velo3D
3D Systems
HP
Flashforge
FacFox
3D Systems
BASF/Forward AM
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides