Ducati and Roboze Renew 3D Printing Partnership for 2023 MotoGP Season

11 hours by Benjamin Perez 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeSports
Ducati Corse, the racing division of Ducati, and Roboze, a leader in high-temperature extrusion 3D printing, announced the renewal of their partnership for the 2023 racing season. Eager to build on last year’s success, the two companies will continue to employ 3D printing technologies to maintain the competitive edge of Volkswagen’s racing bike division.

In 2022, Ducati Corse and Roboze joined forces with a clear objective: leverage 3D printing for track advantage. The initial deal involved Roboze providing Ducati with its high-temperature printers and PEEK and PEEK Carbon Fiber materials. The aim was to create lighter and more aerodynamic components for Ducati’s superbikes. This alliance swiftly demonstrated the benefits 3D printing can bring to production.

The first components crafted for the MotoGP team were the fairing and heat shield on the Desmosedici GP bike, fielded by the Ducati Lenovo team. As the season progressed, the bike incorporated more 3D-printed parts, assisting the Ducati Lenovo team in clinching first and third in the Rider’s Championship and first in the Team Championship.

The Ducati-Desmosedici Motorbike. (Image courtesy of Ducati.)

Looking ahead, the partnership aims to replicate its 2022 achievements by merging Roboze’s know-how in 3D printing and materials science with Ducati’s motorcycle racing expertise. The early signs are promising; Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia currently leads the MotoGP Rider Standings.

“Our partnership with Ducati Corse represents a perfect combination between technology and passion for innovation,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE. “We are excited to continue this collaboration and to contribute to the success of Ducati Corse through our advanced 3D printing solutions. We are confident that together we will achieve outstanding results also in 2023.”

“3D printing is a revolutionary technology that is changing the way we design and manufacture the components of our racing motorcycles,” said Riccardo Savin Vehicle Dynamics and Design Manager of DUCATI CORSE. “Partnering with ROBOZE allows us to fully exploit the potential of this cutting-edge technology. We are eager to see what we can achieve together in 2023.”

In practical terms, a Roboze ARGO 500 production 3D printer has already been installed at Ducati’s facility in Borgo Panigale, and a Roboze PLUS Pro professional 3D printer is set up in Ducati’s paddock. The team hopes these installations will expedite in-season upgrades to the motorcycles, further boosting their performance.

The Roboze ARGO 500. (image courtesy of Roboze.)

The partnership between these two Italian titans continues to contribute to the growing use of 3D printing in various motor racing disciplines like NASCAR, F1, and endurance racing. Should this collaboration continue to prove valuable, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the contract extended into 2024, with Ducati once again reaching the pinnacle of the podium.

